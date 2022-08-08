Read full article on original website
Nichols reminds families on COVID-19 procedures
MADISON – Madison City Schools has lessened the strict measures for COVID-19 that were necessary on campus during the last two school years. However, the district has announced this year’s rules and guidelines for positive COVID-19 cases and exposure/quarantine cases. “Masks will be optional this school start. If...
Sheriff: Man flees from Limestone deputies in stolen ambulance, stolen fire truck
ATHENS — A burglar who stole a vehicle in Athens early this morning wrecked it near Pryor Field airport, then sought to elude police in a stolen ambulance and then a stolen fire truck, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. Tyrek Dequavyious Hayes, 30, of Meridianville, is...
Nominations open for Bob Jones Hall of Fame
MADISON – Madison residents can honor individuals who enriched and boosted student life at Bob Jones High School. Nominations are open for the 2022 Hall of Fame. “These individuals serve as role models for current and future Bob Jones students,” Amy Thaxton, Assistant Principal of Instruction, said. Bob...
