Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
The dogs are barking; how hot the asphalt really gets for dogs
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For many of us the summer, sunshine, and 70 degrees sound like the perfect time to get outside and take a walk with your family or friends, and even your four-legged pal!. However, the temperature of the asphalt is actually almost 50 degrees hotter...
CBS 58
Families travel from California, Illinois to adopt beagle puppies at Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Families traveled from all over Tuesday to adopt one of eight beagle puppies available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society. "Last night we saw they were up on the website," Chrisdo Fan said. Dozens of people lined up outside the Wisconsin Humane Society in Milwaukee...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Best cheese curds in America are made in Wisconsin, says ACS contest
The best fresh cheese curds in America are made in Wisconsin. Officially. Curds from two Wisconsin cheesemakers squeaked to the top of the regular and flavored cheese curd categories during the American Cheese Society 2022 Judging and Competition Awards. Cedar Grove Cheese (Plain) won the cheese curds category while Ron’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant
Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
Cat Loving Couple In Wisconsin Has The Goal To Break World Record
You're not going to believe this unusual world record involving cats that this couple in Wisconsin is aiming to break. I would say it's safe to assume that most people have some sort of hobby. The majority of the time it's collecting special items or participating in an enjoyable activity. Personally, I'm all about music. I collect vinyl, CDs, DVDs, shirts, and anything else relate to Rock. I also really like going to see live music.
WEAU-TV 13
Animal control rescues 23 animals from Colby area home
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Twenty-two dogs and one cat were seized from a home in near Colby in the town of Hull on Monday after concerns of neglect. Investigators said many of the dogs have behavioral concerns. Upon rescue, the animals were evaluated by a veterinarian before being transferred to a shelter facility. The Animal Control Enforcement Team will continue to work with the property owner to capture three dogs and three cats that were unable to be captured Monday and remain on the property.
RELATED PEOPLE
AdWeek
Viewers Wonder What Happened to Wisconsin Anchor George Smith
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. After WKOW anchor George Smith disappeared from the station newscasts in July, viewers started asking questions about where he’d gone. One...
WNCY
What to know about Japanese Beetles in Northeast Wisconsin
PJ Liesch, also known as the @WiBugGuy on Twitter, is an entomologist at UW-Madison and Insect Diagnostic Lab. He shares how to identify a Japanese Beetle, managing practices for small and large scale operations, issues with department store Japanese Beetle traps and future trends of bugs. FULL STORY. REPORTS.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Bike to the Beat’ beats the heat, raises money for local non-profits
(WFRV) – The striking heat on Saturday was simply not enough to deter local riders from saddling up and biking around the area for a great cause. Since 2016, the event known as ‘Bike to the Beat’ has been taking place yearly as a way to help support non-profits across northeast Wisconsin by raising money to help fight homelessness and hunger.
Delilah the stowaway cat captures hearts on journey from Maine to Oshkosh, WI
ST ALBANS, Maine — The famous EAA AirVenture Oshkosh events in Wisconsin are well-known for their wide array of plane performances and aviation appreciation spanning over the course of a week each year. The event sees hundreds of thousands of people attend every summer. This year's show, however, received an unexpected visitor: Delilah the cat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
On Milwaukee
8 more highly reviewed Wisconsin State Fair foods to try
There is still a full week left of Wisconsin State Fair, and just in case you haven’t run out of delicious new foods to try, I thought I’d bring back a list of old favorites. This combination of sweet and savory picks dates back to 2016, the very...
wearegreenbay.com
20+ animals seized from owners in central Wisconsin, ‘significant’ concerns
HULL, Wis. (WFRV) – Numerous cats and dogs in central Wisconsin were seized from a residence after an investigation found ‘probable neglect conditions’. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about an incident where animals were seized from a residence in the Town of Hull. Authorities said that 22 dogs and one cat were taken from the residence.
CBS 58
Wisconsin man dies when motorcycle hits bear in Montana
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has died after his motorcycle struck a black bear on a western Montana highway. The Montana Highway Patrol says the 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, was southbound on Montana Highway 83 on Sunday morning when a bear crossed the tree-lined highway in front of him.
Wisconsin Driver Manages To Get Car Stuck In Mid Air, But How?
Occasionally, I'll witness a vehicle make an odd turn or hit a curb, or do something that leads to me wonder how mankind is allowed to drive vehicles. Yes, most of us have our driver's license which means we passed a test, but still. We're all driving around a giant accident waiting to happen. Are there levels to rate accidents?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin State Fair fights, 10 disturbances Saturday alone
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - After a series of fights at the Wisconsin State Fair, organizers said they plan to make sure people know what the policy is to get in if you're underage. Wisconsin State Fair officials said more signs will be going up, noting that if you're under 18, you must be with a parent or legal guardian after 6 p.m., and that person must be 21 or older.
Holy Cow! This Is The Biggest Baby Ever Born In Minnesota!
I can't imagine what it was like for the mother who gave birth to the biggest baby ever born in Minnesota. He was one, big baby!. The other day we got to talking about babies, big heads, and tough births. I am the father of two wonderful children. At birth,...
isthmus.com
Had trouble booking a Wisconsin state park campsite this year?
Jacquie Ainslie typically camps in Wisconsin’s state parks several times from the start of summer through October. She books her trips when reservations open in January, but nabbing a site has become more difficult since the state implemented its new system, Wisconsin Going to Camp, in 2018, she says. And this year was particularly challenging.
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some good seafood in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
Comments / 0