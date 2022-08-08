ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calloway County, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

Top 10 Players: #10 Cade Goatley

PADUCAH, KY -- Local high school football coaches voted Graves County's Cade Goatley the #10 Player of Gridiron Glory in 2022. Here's what they had to say about him:
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

More than 4,500 attend Mayfield tornado relief concert

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - More than 4,500 people attended the tornado relief concert at the Mayfield-Graves County Back to School Bash to benefit Mayfield and Graves County. The tornado relief concert was sponsored by KentuckyCare and held at the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds. According to a release, Drew Taylor, Cory Michael...
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

UT Martin ranked 18th in preseason FCS Poll

CHICAGO, Ill. – Fresh off the program's first victory in the Division I Football Championship and winning an Ohio Valley Conference regular season championship, the University of Tennessee at Martin football team will open the season ranked 18th in the 2022 Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25. Last season...
MARTIN, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Marshall County sends help in aftermath of eastern Kentucky flooding

KNOTT COUNTY, KY — Eastern Kentucky is getting some much needed help from western Kentucky. Marshall County sent two employees, Britney Hargrove and Robin Conner, to assist with public information in the aftermath of flooding. The flooding claimed 16 lives in Knott County alone, with 37 flood-related deaths reported in the region as a whole. Hargrove, who is acting as Marshall County's public information officer, has a goal of helping Knott County get some much-needed attention and resources.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
rewind943.com

Meet Gary! Gary the Guard rail!

There is a very famous guard rail in Clarksville…Gary is more famous than Mandi, Katie J and Monica….combined! Gary The Guard Rail has it’s own Facebook page with over 7000 followers, whew! That’s a lot of love!. You can find Gary on Google Maps, and Apple...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Enrollment up as students head back to school in Mayfield

MAYFIELD, KY — Tuesday marks a fresh start for students in Mayfield after a challenging ending to their last term. Incredibly, enrollment is up across the board at all schools. According to the district office, Mayfield Independent Schools ended last year with 1,814 total students, and currently 1,876 are enrolled. The district says the number could change as they receive records requests from other schools.
MAYFIELD, KY
WHAS 11

A look at Mayfield, Kentucky 8 months later

When mother nature unleashes one of her deadliest currents -- the effects can be devastating. Nobody knows that better than the families of western Kentucky.
whvoradio.com

Trigg Sheriff Acree Cites Marked Decrease In Crime

Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says his recently released report shows progress during his first 23 months in office. Acree told the News Edge during a recent conversation the agency has focused on methamphetamines. Acree says the crackdown on meth is helping to reduce other crimes. He also noted deputies...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
southerntrippers.com

14 Best Things To Do In Paducah KY You Shouldn’t Miss

The best things to do in Paducah range from museums and historical sites to outdoor adventures and alcotourism. Known as the Quilt City, the city is known for there excellent quilt production. Every year the town attracts thousands of visitors for its annual Quilt Week. They have even been awarded the title of City of Crafts and Folk Art by UNESCO.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

8/8 Big Fish

PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this Monday edition of Big Ol' Fish. Send in your fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Call for submissions: first day of school

Drop your kiddo's 1st day of school photo in the comments of our pinned Facebook post and they could be featured on the news this week!. Happy 1st day of school for students in McCracken County and beyond!. Check out these back-to-school throwbacks from some of our Local 6 Team!
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Christian County Water District Boil Water Advisory

The Christian County Water District is issuing a boil water advisory for customers along the Princeton Road northwest of Hopkinsville. Officials say the advisory runs from 6695 Princeton Rd to 10381 Princeton Rd, from 3580 Gracey Sinking Fork Rd to 6215 Gracey Sinking Fork Rd. It also includes the areas from 3730 Harmony Grove Rd to 5132 Harmony Grove Rd, and all customers on Shepherd Rd, JC Kelly Rd, Shurdan Creek Rd, and Tucker Ln. The advisory also includes Cerulean Sinking Fork Road.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

