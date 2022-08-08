Read full article on original website
McCracken County leads Calloway County in rain postponed match
PADUCAH, KY -- The McCracken County Mustangs scored a goal early against Calloway County on Tuesday night to take a 1-0 lead. However, just moments later, mother nature would force the game to be postponed and will be completed at a later date. It's the second day in a row...
Top 10 Players: #10 Cade Goatley
PADUCAH, KY -- Local high school football coaches voted Graves County's Cade Goatley the #10 Player of Gridiron Glory in 2022. Here's what they had to say about him:
More than 4,500 attend Mayfield tornado relief concert
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - More than 4,500 people attended the tornado relief concert at the Mayfield-Graves County Back to School Bash to benefit Mayfield and Graves County. The tornado relief concert was sponsored by KentuckyCare and held at the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds. According to a release, Drew Taylor, Cory Michael...
UT Martin ranked 18th in preseason FCS Poll
CHICAGO, Ill. – Fresh off the program's first victory in the Division I Football Championship and winning an Ohio Valley Conference regular season championship, the University of Tennessee at Martin football team will open the season ranked 18th in the 2022 Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25. Last season...
Marshall County sends help in aftermath of eastern Kentucky flooding
KNOTT COUNTY, KY — Eastern Kentucky is getting some much needed help from western Kentucky. Marshall County sent two employees, Britney Hargrove and Robin Conner, to assist with public information in the aftermath of flooding. The flooding claimed 16 lives in Knott County alone, with 37 flood-related deaths reported in the region as a whole. Hargrove, who is acting as Marshall County's public information officer, has a goal of helping Knott County get some much-needed attention and resources.
2 men facing charges in Carlisle Co. after chase that started in McCracken Co.
CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Authorities in western Kentucky arrested two men following a chase that started in McCracken, Kentucky early Monday morning. According to Carlisle County Sheriff William Gilbert, Cory Mann, 38, got on a motorcycle and chased Cody Sinks, 38, after Sinks allegedly stole Mann’s Toyota Sequoia.
Black Kentuckians, Tennesseans celebrate emancipation with Eighth of August events
For many Black Kentuckians and Tennesseans, the Eighth of August is a special day – a time for barbecue, reuniting with loved ones and marking their freedom from slavery. These annual celebrations are in the same spirit as Juneteenth, but their roots predate those of the now national holiday.
Meet Gary! Gary the Guard rail!
There is a very famous guard rail in Clarksville…Gary is more famous than Mandi, Katie J and Monica….combined! Gary The Guard Rail has it’s own Facebook page with over 7000 followers, whew! That’s a lot of love!. You can find Gary on Google Maps, and Apple...
Sharing the rhythm of the river: The Wheelhouse Rousters performing live in library garden
PADUCAH — Grab a chair, a blanket, and a friend, and head down to the McCracken County Public Library Garden to celebrate Paducah's river heritage on September 8. As part of the library's ongoing Evening Upstairs series, local band The Wheelhouse Rousters will be performing live at the garden, from 5:30-7:30 pm.
Enrollment up as students head back to school in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — Tuesday marks a fresh start for students in Mayfield after a challenging ending to their last term. Incredibly, enrollment is up across the board at all schools. According to the district office, Mayfield Independent Schools ended last year with 1,814 total students, and currently 1,876 are enrolled. The district says the number could change as they receive records requests from other schools.
A look at Mayfield, Kentucky 8 months later
When mother nature unleashes one of her deadliest currents -- the effects can be devastating. Nobody knows that better than the families of western Kentucky.
Trigg Sheriff Acree Cites Marked Decrease In Crime
Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says his recently released report shows progress during his first 23 months in office. Acree told the News Edge during a recent conversation the agency has focused on methamphetamines. Acree says the crackdown on meth is helping to reduce other crimes. He also noted deputies...
14 Best Things To Do In Paducah KY You Shouldn’t Miss
The best things to do in Paducah range from museums and historical sites to outdoor adventures and alcotourism. Known as the Quilt City, the city is known for there excellent quilt production. Every year the town attracts thousands of visitors for its annual Quilt Week. They have even been awarded the title of City of Crafts and Folk Art by UNESCO.
8/8 Big Fish
PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this Monday edition of Big Ol' Fish. Send in your fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com.
U.S. 60 eastbound turn lane eliminated at Ledbetter Bridge crossover in McCracken County to reduce side-swipe crashes
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says it has eliminated a left-turn lane at the west end of the Ledbetter Bridge along U.S. 60 that crosses the Tennessee River in McCracken County. All eastbound traffic on U.S. 60 is now required to move to the single left-turn...
Call for submissions: first day of school
Drop your kiddo's 1st day of school photo in the comments of our pinned Facebook post and they could be featured on the news this week!. Happy 1st day of school for students in McCracken County and beyond!. Check out these back-to-school throwbacks from some of our Local 6 Team!
Christian County Water District Boil Water Advisory
The Christian County Water District is issuing a boil water advisory for customers along the Princeton Road northwest of Hopkinsville. Officials say the advisory runs from 6695 Princeton Rd to 10381 Princeton Rd, from 3580 Gracey Sinking Fork Rd to 6215 Gracey Sinking Fork Rd. It also includes the areas from 3730 Harmony Grove Rd to 5132 Harmony Grove Rd, and all customers on Shepherd Rd, JC Kelly Rd, Shurdan Creek Rd, and Tucker Ln. The advisory also includes Cerulean Sinking Fork Road.
