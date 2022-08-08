Read full article on original website
2 teens shot, critically wounded in Riverdale: Police
Two teenagers were critically wounded in a shooting Monday night in Riverdale. The boys – 17 and 18 – were shot about 8:35 p.m. when they were outside in the 13100 block of South Saint Lawrence Avenue.
Woman found dead, stuffed in garbage can in Roseland alley: Police
A woman was found dead in an alley Monday in the Roseland, police said. She was found in a garbage can about 4:50 p.m. at 107th and Edbrooke, Chicago police said. Her age is unknown.
Southwest Side neighbors on edge after car enthusiast takeover turns violent
CHICAGO (CBS) -- They're commonly known as takeovers – meetups where car enthusiasts get together and socialize.But a recent one in the Marquette Park neighborhood seems to have turned violent – and residents there say they are worried about their safety. They also fear another takeover could get out of hand again.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, police said dozens of drivers went into the parking lot of a warehouse this past Saturday night – where things quickly escalated. It was all captured on camera.On Tuesday night, residents called on authorities to put a stop to such gatherings.The dramatic video...
Incendiary device thrown at film set in South Loop, Chicago police say
An incendiary device was thrown by a person at a film production shooting in the South Loop neighborhood Monday night, Chicago police said.
Teen shot near Red Line hours after Chicago police detail plans to combat CTA crime
A 29-year-old father was also shot on a CTA train at the same Red Line station over the weekend, Chicago police said.
3 men taken into custody after shooting during attempted car theft in Kenwood
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three men were taken into custody after a shooting in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Just after midnight, a 38-year-old man's daughter saw three men inside of their parked car in the 4600 block of South Lake Park Avenue. The dad then confronted the men and one offender fired shots. "By the time they got down, coming out the gate, they was already in the car," the victim's brother told CBS 2. The victim was shot in the ankle and taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. The victim called his brother in pain after he had been shot. He was in surgery earlier Tuesday. The shooter initially got away, which officers took the other two offenders into custody. Police later updated the third offender was taken into custody. Charges are pending.
Chicago man charged with murder in State Street shooting
CHICAGO - A 23-year-old Chicago man allegedly shot and killed another 23-year-old man in June. According to police, Rashon Kyle has been identified as the gunman who on June 12, 2022, fatally shot another man in the 4200 block of South State Street in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood. Kyle was...
Woodridge arrested for 'randomly' firing shots into Englewood park: authorities
Community activists and residents have been reacting to the arrest of a man allegedly found near an Englewood park with several loaded weapons.
Woman grazed by bullet following parking dispute
A 22-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet when a man fired a gun at her while she was driving at about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, near the intersection of Milwaukee and Central avenues in Gladstone Park, according to Chicago police. The woman reported that a short time earlier...
2 arrested after police chase at Chicago Premium Outlets mall in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. - A large law enforcement presence was seen at a mall in west suburban Aurora Tuesday afternoon after a police chase. According to Aurora police, officers responded to the Chicago Premium Outlets mall located at 1650 Premium Boulevard. Officers briefly chased two suspects and then took them into...
Teen critically wounded in shootout on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded in an exchange of gunfire Monday afternoon near a CTA Red Line station on Chicago's South Side. Around 4:30 p.m., police say two males in the 0-100 block of W. 79th Street pulled out handguns and fired shots toward one another.
Woman foils carjacking attempt near Magnificent Mile overnight, but another woman wasn’t so fortunate in Rogers Park
Police are investigating an attempted carjacking that occurred near the Magnificent Mile overnight. Detectives are also investigating a successful hijacking in Rogers Park on Monday evening. Most recently, a 25-year-old woman foiled a carjacking as she sat in her car in the 800 block of North Rush Street around 1:31...
56 people shot in Chicago over the weekend, 8 fatally
At least 56 people were shot in Chicago over the weekend, half of them in just 12 hours late Friday and early Saturday. Much of the gun violence occurred in the 7th Police District on the South Side and the 11th Police District on the West Side.
South Side woman beaten to death honored on would-be birthday; killer still at large
Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.
Chicago man charged with attempted murder in I-55 shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing several charges after allegedly exchanging gunfire with an off-duty Chicago police officer on the Stevenson Expressway last week. David C. Abarca, 22, is accused of pointing a fully automatic pistol with a laser sight at the officer on the inbound lanes near Ashland Avenue Thursday night, according to a police report.
‘It's Just So Dangerous:' Family in Mourning After Father Shot and Killed on CTA Train
The family of a 29-year-old man shot and killed on a CTA Red Line train says that he often talked about the need for increased security on trains in the months prior to his death. Diunte Moon was riding on a CTA Red Line train early Saturday morning when his...
Chicago police release video of CTA Red Line murder suspects
CHICAGO - Chicago police released video Monday of two suspects wanted for a murder on a CTA Red Line train. The homicide occurred Saturday morning around 2:06 a.m. on a 79th Street train, police said. After a brief conversation with the 29-year-old victim, police say one of the suspects pulled...
Man charged in Stevenson Expressway shooting that critically injured woman, involved CPD officer
A 22-year-old Chicago man has been charged in an expressway shooting last week that also involved a Chicago police officer.
Boy, 15, shot in East Side neighborhood
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and wounded Monday night in Chicago's East Side neighborhood. The 15-year-old was walking outside around 8:12 p.m. when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the leg in the 9700 block of South Ewing Avenue, Chicago police said. The boy was transported...
Woman found dead in alley on Far South Side
CHICAGO — A woman was found dead in an alley on the city’s Far South Side. According to police, the unidentified woman was discovered around 4:50 p.m. Monday in the 10700 block of S. Edbrooke Avenue in the Roseland neighborhood. The incident is being investigated as a homicide, police say. No further details have been […]
