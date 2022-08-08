ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBS Chicago

Southwest Side neighbors on edge after car enthusiast takeover turns violent

CHICAGO (CBS) -- They're commonly known as takeovers – meetups where car enthusiasts get together and socialize.But a recent one in the Marquette Park neighborhood seems to have turned violent – and residents there say they are worried about their safety. They also fear another takeover could get out of hand again.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, police said dozens of drivers went into the parking lot of a warehouse this past Saturday night – where things quickly escalated. It was all captured on camera.On Tuesday night, residents called on authorities to put a stop to such gatherings.The dramatic video...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

3 men taken into custody after shooting during attempted car theft in Kenwood

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three men were taken into custody after a shooting in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Just after midnight, a 38-year-old man's daughter saw three men inside of their parked car in the 4600 block of South Lake Park Avenue. The dad then confronted the men and one offender fired shots. "By the time they got down, coming out the gate, they was already in the car," the victim's brother told CBS 2. The victim was shot in the ankle and taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. The victim called his brother in pain after he had been shot. He was in surgery earlier Tuesday. The shooter initially got away, which officers took the other two offenders into custody. Police later updated the third offender was taken into custody. Charges are pending. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with murder in State Street shooting

CHICAGO - A 23-year-old Chicago man allegedly shot and killed another 23-year-old man in June. According to police, Rashon Kyle has been identified as the gunman who on June 12, 2022, fatally shot another man in the 4200 block of South State Street in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood. Kyle was...
CHICAGO, IL
Person
David Brown
nadignewspapers.com

Woman grazed by bullet following parking dispute

A 22-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet when a man fired a gun at her while she was driving at about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, near the intersection of Milwaukee and Central avenues in Gladstone Park, according to Chicago police. The woman reported that a short time earlier...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 arrested after police chase at Chicago Premium Outlets mall in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. - A large law enforcement presence was seen at a mall in west suburban Aurora Tuesday afternoon after a police chase. According to Aurora police, officers responded to the Chicago Premium Outlets mall located at 1650 Premium Boulevard. Officers briefly chased two suspects and then took them into...
AURORA, IL
#Shooting#Metro Chicago#Chicago Area#Violent Crime
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with attempted murder in I-55 shooting

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing several charges after allegedly exchanging gunfire with an off-duty Chicago police officer on the Stevenson Expressway last week. David C. Abarca, 22, is accused of pointing a fully automatic pistol with a laser sight at the officer on the inbound lanes near Ashland Avenue Thursday night, according to a police report.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police release video of CTA Red Line murder suspects

CHICAGO - Chicago police released video Monday of two suspects wanted for a murder on a CTA Red Line train. The homicide occurred Saturday morning around 2:06 a.m. on a 79th Street train, police said. After a brief conversation with the 29-year-old victim, police say one of the suspects pulled...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, shot in East Side neighborhood

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and wounded Monday night in Chicago's East Side neighborhood. The 15-year-old was walking outside around 8:12 p.m. when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the leg in the 9700 block of South Ewing Avenue, Chicago police said. The boy was transported...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Woman found dead in alley on Far South Side

CHICAGO — A woman was found dead in an alley on the city’s Far South Side. According to police, the unidentified woman was discovered around 4:50 p.m. Monday in the 10700 block of S. Edbrooke Avenue in the Roseland neighborhood. The incident is being investigated as a homicide, police say. No further details have been […]
CHICAGO, IL

