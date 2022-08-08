Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
FANTASTIC FIFTEEN: Lee County's Chris Martin works his way into top quarterback
LEESBURG — Before the football season began last year, Chris Martin was battling with a teammate for the starting job.
Albany Herald
Monroe to honor former stars at Green vs. Gold Scrimmage
ALBANY — The Monroe Golden Tornadoes players will scrimmage each other Friday in the team’s final practice game before the season begins next Thursday at Hugh Mills Stadium against Mitchell County. The Green vs. Gold Scrimmage will be at Monroe High School Friday at 5 p.m. with the...
Albany Herald
PREP FOOTBALL NOTES: Dougherty's Stantavious Smith commits to Florida Atlantic
ALBANY — Relationships matter in college football recruiting. Dougherty defensive star Stantavious Smith announced on Twitter Sunday night that he will play college football at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Fla. He spurned offers from huge football programs such as Georgia, Florida, Ohio State, Notre Dame and more because of the relationship with FAU defensive line coach Kevin Patrick. He's been to Boca Raton, but Smith hasn't had an official visit to FAU, yet.
Albany Herald
Education is common thread that's run through Victoria Brackins' life
ALBANY — She’s an author, a businesswoman, a minister, a facilitator, a teacher and a survivor. There’s one thing Victoria Brackins is not, though. “I’ve been through too much in my life to be average,” said Brackins, who heads up the Trauma Training University series of roundtables that helps young adults learn to deal with Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) so that their futures are not overwhelmed by their pasts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany Herald
Pivot Foundation, Y team for back-to-school giveaway
ALBANY — Now that the severity of the pandemic has subsided significantly in southwest Georgia, a group of civic-minded entrepreneurs is joining with the Albany Area YMCA to help kids have a positive start to the new school year. The Pivot Family Foundation, whose principles include businessmen Jay Sharpe...
valdostatoday.com
Colquitt Co. educator earns outstanding award
MOULTRIE – The Jim Puckett Outstanding Educator Award was recently presented at the GAEL annual summer conference to Dr. Tabitha Baldy. Dr. Tabitha Baldy was recently awarded the Jim Puckett Outstanding Educator Award from the Georgia Association of Educational Leaders at their annual summer conference. According to the GAEL website, the award is given to individuals who personify the leadership qualities modeled by GAEL’s third executive director, Jim Puckett. “Being recognized by leaders and my peers from across the state is a huge honor,” stated Dr. Baldy. “We all lean on and learn from each other, so for them to choose me for this award was a very humbling experience.”
Albany State receives $1.3 million education grant
ALBANY — The Albany State University Educational Talent Search Program has received a grant award of more than $1.3 million from the U.S. Department of Education. The university will receive the grant in payments of $277,375 over the course of five years. ASU will use the funds to provide...
Americus Times-Recorder
Nine South Georgia Technical College LPN Students Receive Nursing Pins
AMERICUS – Nine graduates of the South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) program received their nursing pins in a recent ceremony in the John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center on the Americus campus. A crowd of family, friends, administrators, and instructors attended the event to show their support as the students participated in the traditional pinning ritual.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thomasville brings Hollywood to south Georgia
THOMASVILLE — Over the last four years, Thomasville has become a desired backdrop for the independent film industry, with five movies made in Thomas County, attracting award-winning actors to star in those films. Thomasville officials say they would like to continue that growth. Filmmaking has the opportunity to use...
Americus Times-Recorder
Wildcats work out the kinks in difficult scrimmage with Irwin County
ELLAVILLE – As was the case a year ago at this time, both Schley County (SC) and Irwin County (IC) faced off against each other in a hard-fought pre-season scrimmage to prepare each other for the rigors of their 2022 regular seasons. A year ago in Ocilla, the Indians won in a high-powered 40-21 shootout and on Friday night at Wildcat Field, the Indians took control early and once again earned the victory. While the SC defense played well for most of the contest, the offense struggled with numerous penalties and six turnovers on the night. As a result, they could not overcome two early touchdowns scored by the Indians in the first quarter and would go on to lose the scrimmage rematch by the score of 34-14.
WALB 10
Wilcox Co. Schools seeing more safety measures after away game shooting incident
ABBEVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Some south Georgians said they are still stunned by the video of people running for their lives as shots rang out Friday night during a high school football game. The shooting incident happened during the high school football scrimmage game between Wilcox County High Patriots and...
Albany fugitive captured in Oglethorpe
MONTEZUMA -- Albany fugitive Scott Lee Bodiford was captured in Oglethorpe near here over the weekend. Officials with the Montezuma Police Department said they were notified that a wanted man out of Albany might be in their area. Investigators responded and located Bodiford, who had been listed by Albany police as armed and dangerous, at the Dollar General store in Oglethorpe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WALB 10
Body found at Albany sports complex
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after a body was found Saturday night at Highland Sports Complex. Investigators said Joel Shealy,57, was found dead on the baseball field located on South Slappey Boulevard. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.
WCTV
Thomas County teacher celebrates last first day of school
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - For many students, Monday was simply the first day of the new 2022-23 school year. For Jen Mobley, it was her last first day of a 30-year teaching career. Mobley says it’s always exciting to meet new faces in her 3rd-grade Cross Creek classroom.
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Food, fun and fellowship mark Dougherty Schools' pep rally heading into new school year
A hot August day didn't seem to put a damper on enthusiasm as Dougherty County School System employees came out for the second annual outdoor pep rally this week. Moved outdoors due to COVID-19 last year, the rally gave employees to meet up with those they had not seen in a couple of months and to dance and share a variety of food.
Golf tournament aimed at raising awareness, funds for Albany area sickle cell disease patients
ALBANY — In 2013, Monica Rockwell was preparing to run another marathon when she collapsed and was hospitalized for two months. The 38-year-old had been treated for some symptoms prior to that, but the diagnosis after her extensive hospital stay offered a staggering prognosis: sickle cell beta thalassaemia and congestive heart failure.
Dougherty County Schools' second outdoor pep rally a hit with system employees
ALBANY — After dancing with fellow staff members from the International Studies Elementary Charter School under a blistering sun, Spanish teacher Lidia Olds was enthused to greet fellow educator Ava Wilson with a hug. For the second year in a row, the Dougherty County School System held a back-to-school...
Albany Herald
BO DOROUGH: Stormwater issue impacts Dougherty County as well as Albany
Sewage and runoff, primarily stormwater, is transported to the Wastewater Treatment Plant in the same pipes. The city of Albany, for many years, held a permit authorizing discharge into the Flint River, following heavy rainfalls, when the Wastewater Treatment Plant could not process the combined stormwater and sewage. The city,...
Georgia school bus driver killed in wreck with utility truck
THOMASTON, Ga, (AP) – A Georgia school bus driver has died after a school bus and utility truck collided Friday morning south of Atlanta. Two students suffered minor injuries. The bus driver was working for the Thomaston-Upson County school district. The Georgia State Patrol says 69-year-old Sebastian Ciarcia of Yatesville was driving. State troopers say […]
WALB 10
Downtown Americus: A great place to dine
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - We all know Downtown Americus is an amazing place to shop, but did you know that it’s also an amazing place to dine?. Spend the day sampling all that Downtown Americus has to offer for lovers of all things delicious. World famous chili dogs, gyros,...
Comments / 0