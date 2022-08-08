ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Albany Herald

Monroe to honor former stars at Green vs. Gold Scrimmage

ALBANY — The Monroe Golden Tornadoes players will scrimmage each other Friday in the team’s final practice game before the season begins next Thursday at Hugh Mills Stadium against Mitchell County. The Green vs. Gold Scrimmage will be at Monroe High School Friday at 5 p.m. with the...
MONROE, GA
Albany Herald

PREP FOOTBALL NOTES: Dougherty's Stantavious Smith commits to Florida Atlantic

ALBANY — Relationships matter in college football recruiting. Dougherty defensive star Stantavious Smith announced on Twitter Sunday night that he will play college football at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Fla. He spurned offers from huge football programs such as Georgia, Florida, Ohio State, Notre Dame and more because of the relationship with FAU defensive line coach Kevin Patrick. He's been to Boca Raton, but Smith hasn't had an official visit to FAU, yet.
BOCA RATON, FL
Albany Herald

Education is common thread that's run through Victoria Brackins' life

ALBANY — She’s an author, a businesswoman, a minister, a facilitator, a teacher and a survivor. There’s one thing Victoria Brackins is not, though. “I’ve been through too much in my life to be average,” said Brackins, who heads up the Trauma Training University series of roundtables that helps young adults learn to deal with Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) so that their futures are not overwhelmed by their pasts.
ALBANY, GA
Lee County, GA
Education
Albany, GA
Education
Albany, GA
Sports
Lee County, GA
Sports
Lee County, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Education
County
Lee County, GA
Albany, GA
Football
City
Albany, GA
Albany Herald

Pivot Foundation, Y team for back-to-school giveaway

ALBANY — Now that the severity of the pandemic has subsided significantly in southwest Georgia, a group of civic-minded entrepreneurs is joining with the Albany Area YMCA to help kids have a positive start to the new school year. The Pivot Family Foundation, whose principles include businessmen Jay Sharpe...
ALBANY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Colquitt Co. educator earns outstanding award

MOULTRIE – The Jim Puckett Outstanding Educator Award was recently presented at the GAEL annual summer conference to Dr. Tabitha Baldy. Dr. Tabitha Baldy was recently awarded the Jim Puckett Outstanding Educator Award from the Georgia Association of Educational Leaders at their annual summer conference. According to the GAEL website, the award is given to individuals who personify the leadership qualities modeled by GAEL’s third executive director, Jim Puckett. “Being recognized by leaders and my peers from across the state is a huge honor,” stated Dr. Baldy. “We all lean on and learn from each other, so for them to choose me for this award was a very humbling experience.”
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany State receives $1.3 million education grant

ALBANY — The Albany State University Educational Talent Search Program has received a grant award of more than $1.3 million from the U.S. Department of Education. The university will receive the grant in payments of $277,375 over the course of five years. ASU will use the funds to provide...
ALBANY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Nine South Georgia Technical College LPN Students Receive Nursing Pins

AMERICUS – Nine graduates of the South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) program received their nursing pins in a recent ceremony in the John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center on the Americus campus. A crowd of family, friends, administrators, and instructors attended the event to show their support as the students participated in the traditional pinning ritual.
AMERICUS, GA
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Dynamite Dozen#Deerfield Windsor
The Albany Herald

Thomasville brings Hollywood to south Georgia

THOMASVILLE — Over the last four years, Thomasville has become a desired backdrop for the independent film industry, with five movies made in Thomas County, attracting award-winning actors to star in those films. Thomasville officials say they would like to continue that growth. Filmmaking has the opportunity to use...
THOMASVILLE, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Wildcats work out the kinks in difficult scrimmage with Irwin County

ELLAVILLE – As was the case a year ago at this time, both Schley County (SC) and Irwin County (IC) faced off against each other in a hard-fought pre-season scrimmage to prepare each other for the rigors of their 2022 regular seasons. A year ago in Ocilla, the Indians won in a high-powered 40-21 shootout and on Friday night at Wildcat Field, the Indians took control early and once again earned the victory. While the SC defense played well for most of the contest, the offense struggled with numerous penalties and six turnovers on the night. As a result, they could not overcome two early touchdowns scored by the Indians in the first quarter and would go on to lose the scrimmage rematch by the score of 34-14.
IRWIN COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany fugitive captured in Oglethorpe

MONTEZUMA -- Albany fugitive Scott Lee Bodiford was captured in Oglethorpe near here over the weekend. Officials with the Montezuma Police Department said they were notified that a wanted man out of Albany might be in their area. Investigators responded and located Bodiford, who had been listed by Albany police as armed and dangerous, at the Dollar General store in Oglethorpe.
ALBANY, GA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WALB 10

Body found at Albany sports complex

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after a body was found Saturday night at Highland Sports Complex. Investigators said Joel Shealy,57, was found dead on the baseball field located on South Slappey Boulevard. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.
ALBANY, GA
WCTV

Thomas County teacher celebrates last first day of school

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - For many students, Monday was simply the first day of the new 2022-23 school year. For Jen Mobley, it was her last first day of a 30-year teaching career. Mobley says it’s always exciting to meet new faces in her 3rd-grade Cross Creek classroom.
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
Albany Herald

BO DOROUGH: Stormwater issue impacts Dougherty County as well as Albany

Sewage and runoff, primarily stormwater, is transported to the Wastewater Treatment Plant in the same pipes. The city of Albany, for many years, held a permit authorizing discharge into the Flint River, following heavy rainfalls, when the Wastewater Treatment Plant could not process the combined stormwater and sewage. The city,...
WRBL News 3

Georgia school bus driver killed in wreck with utility truck

THOMASTON, Ga, (AP) – A Georgia school bus driver has died after a school bus and utility truck collided Friday morning south of Atlanta. Two students suffered minor injuries. The bus driver was working for the Thomaston-Upson County school district. The Georgia State Patrol says 69-year-old Sebastian Ciarcia of Yatesville was driving. State troopers say […]
THOMASTON, GA
WALB 10

Downtown Americus: A great place to dine

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - We all know Downtown Americus is an amazing place to shop, but did you know that it’s also an amazing place to dine?. Spend the day sampling all that Downtown Americus has to offer for lovers of all things delicious. World famous chili dogs, gyros,...
AMERICUS, GA

