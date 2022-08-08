ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

Related
earnthenecklace.com

Meet WNBA Star Napheesa Collier’s Fiancé, Alex Bazzell

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier and NBA and WNBA skills coach Alex Bazzell have been engaged since 2021 and are now proud parents of a baby girl, Mila. Collier recently returned from maternity leave, making a solid season debut, which was a joyful sight for her fans and family. And her soon-to-be-husband is supporting her well throughout this new season. Now, fans are curious to know more about Napheesa Collier’s fiancé, Alex Bazzell. So, get to know all about the Lynx forward’s husband-to-be right here.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Crushing Diana Taurasi News

The Phoenix Mercury are set to be down one of their best players for the foreseeable future. Diana Taurasi is going to miss the remainder of the WNBA season with a quad strain, per the team. To fill Taurasi's roster spot, the Mercury have signed Yvonne Turner to a hardship contract.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
New York State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
SB Nation

The Sparks sleeping in an airport again shows how bad WNBA travel can be

The 2022 WNBA season is officially in its stretch run, and there are four teams vying for the eighth and final spot in the playoffs that are currently separated by just one game in the standings. One of those teams is the Los Angeles Sparks, who earned a thrilling victory over the Washington Mystics, 79-76, on Sunday in DC to keep their playoff dreams alive.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Diana Taurasi to miss rest of 2022 WNBA season with quad strain

The Phoenix Mercury announced on Monday that Diana Taurasi will miss the remainder of the 2022 WNBA season due to a quad strain. Taurasi, 40, didn’t play in the Mercury’s last two games after appearing in every other game this season. To replace Taurasi, the Mercury signed Yvonne...
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Napheesa Collier
Person
Rhyne Howard
WWD

Sotheby’s to Auction Michael Jordan ‘The Last Dance’ NBA Finals Jersey

ESPN and Netflix documentary “The Last Dance” continues to drive collector interest, and is the subject of a Sotheby’s auction. The art and luxury house is auctioning Michael Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals Game 1 jersey from his final season on the Chicago Bulls, which was highlighted prominently in the documentary.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Dream#The Phoenix Mercury#The New York Liberty#The Los Angeles Sparks

Comments / 0

Community Policy