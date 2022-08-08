Read full article on original website
This LeBron James Stat Could Explain Why Brittney Griner Was Playing In Russia
In March, Brittney Griner was arrested in Russia for possession of cannabis oil. That arrest has turned into a nine-year prison sentence and been one of the most talked about international stories of 2022 in a battle between Russia and the United States. While the arrest has highlighted rules on...
Pau Gasol and Vanessa Bryant celebrate Sabrina Ionescu’s otherworldly WNBA accomplishment
Both Los Angeles Lakers big man Pau Gasol and Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu after the New York Liberty guard established a new league benchmark on Saturday. Ionescu’s achievement wasn’t a total surprise, since she was the top overall pick of the 2020 WNBA Draft after...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet WNBA Star Napheesa Collier’s Fiancé, Alex Bazzell
Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier and NBA and WNBA skills coach Alex Bazzell have been engaged since 2021 and are now proud parents of a baby girl, Mila. Collier recently returned from maternity leave, making a solid season debut, which was a joyful sight for her fans and family. And her soon-to-be-husband is supporting her well throughout this new season. Now, fans are curious to know more about Napheesa Collier’s fiancé, Alex Bazzell. So, get to know all about the Lynx forward’s husband-to-be right here.
Sports World Reacts To The Crushing Diana Taurasi News
The Phoenix Mercury are set to be down one of their best players for the foreseeable future. Diana Taurasi is going to miss the remainder of the WNBA season with a quad strain, per the team. To fill Taurasi's roster spot, the Mercury have signed Yvonne Turner to a hardship contract.
SB Nation
The Sparks sleeping in an airport again shows how bad WNBA travel can be
The 2022 WNBA season is officially in its stretch run, and there are four teams vying for the eighth and final spot in the playoffs that are currently separated by just one game in the standings. One of those teams is the Los Angeles Sparks, who earned a thrilling victory over the Washington Mystics, 79-76, on Sunday in DC to keep their playoff dreams alive.
CBS Sports
Napheesa Collier returns from maternity leave to make season debut in Lynx's important win over Dream
On May 25, just 10 and a half weeks ago, Napheesa Collier gave birth to her daughter, Mila. On Sunday night, she was back on a basketball court and in the starting lineup for the Minnesota Lynx as they beat the Atlanta Dream, 81-71. As to be expected, Collier was...
NBA Insider Believes Suns Will Shake Roster Up This Season
ESPN's Brian Windhorst says don't expect the same Phoenix Suns roster in the playoffs as we see today.
NBC Sports
Diana Taurasi to miss rest of 2022 WNBA season with quad strain
The Phoenix Mercury announced on Monday that Diana Taurasi will miss the remainder of the 2022 WNBA season due to a quad strain. Taurasi, 40, didn’t play in the Mercury’s last two games after appearing in every other game this season. To replace Taurasi, the Mercury signed Yvonne...
Watch: Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro loses cellphone while sliding into third base
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro is in just his second big league season. He played in only his 53rd game Tuesday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks and is likely still getting used to things since his debut in "The Show." Castro may have made MLB history on Tuesday with one...
Sotheby’s to Auction Michael Jordan ‘The Last Dance’ NBA Finals Jersey
ESPN and Netflix documentary “The Last Dance” continues to drive collector interest, and is the subject of a Sotheby’s auction. The art and luxury house is auctioning Michael Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals Game 1 jersey from his final season on the Chicago Bulls, which was highlighted prominently in the documentary.
Ice Hockey-Former Maple Leafs great Salming left "shaken" by ALS diagnosis
STOCKHOLM, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Former Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Borje Salming announced on Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with the progressive nervous disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and that the condition has left him "shaken".
KVIA
Little League batter hit in head embraces pitcher in inspiring display of sportsmanship
The pitcher for the Texas East Little League team hung his head, clearly upset after his last pitch hit the 12-year-old Oklahoma batter in the head, knocking off his helmet and leaving him lying in the dirt at home plate. But Isaiah Jarvis, who at first had gripped his head,...
A’ja Wilson helps Aces subdue Dream
A’ja Wilson had 24 points and 14 rebounds as the host Las Vegas Aces defeated the Atlanta Dream 97-90 on
ESPN
Star guard Arike Ogunbowale will miss first-round series for Dallas Wings and it 'hurts my heart'
Two-time WNBA All-Star guard Arike Ogunbowale will miss the rest of the WNBA regular season and the Dallas Wings' first-round playoff matchup after undergoing a successful iliac crest core muscle avulsion repair, the team announced Tuesday. Further updates will be provided "at the appropriate time," per the team. "Hurts my...
