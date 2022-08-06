ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Comments / 0

Related
theScore

5 top moments of Serena's legendary career

Serena Williams' farewell tour has officially begun. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion announced her upcoming retirement from tennis Tuesday after an illustrious career that's spanned nearly three decades. Williams' impact on the game is undeniable and will be felt long after her departure. Here are five of the American...
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
NBC Sports

Osaka exits opening match at Toronto with back injury

TORONTO – Naomi Osaka’s recent struggles continued Tuesday with an early exit at the National Bank Open. The four-time Grand Slam champion retired from her first-round match with a back injury. She was trailing 7-6 (4), 3-0 against Estonia’s Kaia Kanepi when she withdrew from the contest.
TENNIS
FOX Sports

Kyrgios wins in Montreal, faces No. 1 Medvedev in 2nd round

MONTREAL (AP) — Australia’s Nick Kyrgios advanced at the National Bank Open on Tuesday, beating Argentina’s Sebastian Baez 6-4, 6-4 in an opening-round match and setting up a second-round showdown with top-ranked Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Kyrgios is coming off a victory at last week's Citi Open...
TENNIS
theScore

Serena Williams plans to retire from tennis after US Open

Serena Williams announced Tuesday she's ready to retire from tennis at the end of the summer. The 40-year-old, who's won 23 Grand Slam singles titles and four Olympic gold medals in a dominant career that's spanned nearly three decades, suggested in an essay for Vogue Magazine that she would bid farewell to the game after this year's US Open.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Wimbledon#Wta#Grand Slam#Liudmila
FOX Sports

Serena Williams: 23 Grand Slam singles titles and much more

Serena Williams acknowledged Tuesday that she will be stepping away from her professional tennis career soon. She turns 41 next month, shortly after the U.S. Open ends in New York. Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles along with 14 major championships in doubles, all with her older sister,...
TENNIS
NBC Sports

Sydney McLaughlin ends season with another historic 400m hurdles time

Sydney McLaughlin ran the sixth-fastest 400m hurdles time in history in what she said beforehand was her last race of the season. McLaughlin, who lowered her world record at June’s USATF Outdoor Championships (51.41) and July’s world championships (50.68), ran 51.68 at a Continental Tour meet in Hungary on Monday.
SPORTS
theScore

U.S. begins gold-medal defense with convincing win over Germany

The reigning World Junior Hockey Championship gold medalists are off to a hot start. Team USA cruised to victory to open its tournament Tuesday night in Edmonton, defeating Germany 5-1. The game was much more one-sided than the score indicated as the Americans outshot the Germans 50-11. German goaltender Nikita...
HOCKEY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Plans for $100m African Super League set to be announced on Wednesday

An African Super League is to be announced on Wednesday by Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe with the promise of $100 million in prize money for clubs across the continent. The project has been in the pipeline since it was first suggested by FIFA president Gianni Infantino...
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy