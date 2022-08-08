ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘RHOA’ Recap: Marlo Hampton Shades Kandi Burruss, Says She’s ‘Only Known In Atlanta’

By Chris Rogers
 2 days ago
Image Credit: Broadway World/Shutterstock / AFF-USA/Shutterstock

The ladies of The Real Housewives of Atlanta finally made their way to Jamaica during the August 7 episode. Sanya Richards-Ross had previously invited everyone, including the husbands, to join her and her husband on a work trip, and she encouraged everyone to bring a plus one, even if they don’t have a significant other. Unfortunately for Kenya Moore, her plus one backed out at the last minute, so she started off the trip by her lonesome. However, that didn’t last very long because shortly after arriving in Jamaica, she met a guy and invited him to the cast dinner later that night.

Once at the dinner, the cast interrogated Kenya’s date — they asked him how old he was, and Kenya made him blush by joking about his private parts. But he also didn’t stay long because before the food was even served, Marlo Hampton and Kandi Burruss got into a huge argument.

It all started when someone asked Ralph Pittman to talk about the book he’s writing. That led to Marlo asking him whether he’s adopting Drew Sidora’s son. He originally said he would, but after a conversation with the boy’s biological father, he decided not to move forward with the adoption. Drew already knew he had made this decision, but Marlo started causing drama over it, and it rubbed everyone the wrong way. Especially Kandi, who told Marlo to butt out of the conversation since she recently kicked her two nephews out of her house — in Kandi’s eyes, Marlo isn’t the best person to be giving parenting advice.

Kandi’s comment caused an even bigger uproar, and Marlo soon took a few hits at Kandi. First, she said that Kandi prioritizes her mom over husband Todd. And then, she said that Kandi is “only known in Atlanta”. That really pissed Kandi off, as she screamed back that she’s known “worldwide”. And that wasn’t even the end of the dinner — more is coming next week, so we imagine things will only get worse.

Want more drama? New episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta air Sundays at 8pm on Bravo.

Comments / 9

Frankie Repalda
1d ago

oh hunni marlo got it wrong! miss burruss was well known in the 90s with her time with XSCAPE and her songwriting as well as winning 2000's ASCAP's songwriter of the year and a Grammy for TLC's smash hit "No Scrubs" along with Tiny

Reply
4
Related
urbanbellemag.com

Sheree Whitfield Responds After Kandi Burruss Questions if Ex Funded Her Lifestyle

Kandi Burruss isn’t feeling Sheree Whitfield or Marlo Hampton. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Sheree Whitfield rubbed Kandi Burruss the wrong way with her actions on the current season. Sheree has been critical of Kandi’s track record as a friend. She really felt like Kandi should have reached out once she learned about what happened with Tyrone Gilliams. Also, Sheree took issue with Kandi not telling her about the comments made by Drew Sidora’s assistant. Interestingly enough, Kandi noticed that Sheree appeared to agree after Marlo called Kandi and Kenya Moore ****. And at this point, Kandi believes Sheree and Marlo are coming at her for no real reason. So the gloves may be off.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Marlo Hampton Feels Others Are Scared of Kandi Burruss + Stands by Todd Tucker Diss

Marlo Hampton has been coming for Kandi Burruss. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Marlo Hampton has been taking plenty of shots at Kandi Burruss. Kandi wasn’t expecting any of this. She was one of the people who advocated for Marlo to get a peach. Regardless, Marlo doesn’t feel she owes Kandi any loyalty. She told Carlos King that Kandi has been “coasting” on the show. So she wanted to make Kandi work for her check. Marlo has been applying pressure on Kandi at any opportunity she gets. However, she may have crossed the line when she accused Kandi of being promiscuous. Plus, she downplayed Kandi’s charitable contributions to the Black community.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Porsha Williams Reportedly Replacing Tinsley Mortimer On ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3’

The season 3 cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip will now include Porsha Williams instead of Tinsley Mortimer, according to People. A source told the publication that Porsha, 41, will be among the group of eight Housewives who are flying out to Thailand to film the third season of the Peacock show starting July 18. Tinsley, 46, allegedly exited the show for “personal reasons.”
TV & VIDEOS
urbanbellemag.com

LHHATL: Yandy Smith Checks Mendeecees Harris + Kendra Robinson Goes off on Yung Joc

LHHATL returns with more drama. “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” returns on August 8. So far, cast members have been pretty busy with social media feuds. In fact, Momma Dee isn’t on good terms with Scrappy or Bambi. She’s been calling out both on the internet. Momma Dee thinks Scrappy has chosen Bambi over him. And she’s blamed Bambi for Scrappy not speaking to her. Interestingly enough, Scrappy is tired of Momma Dee and Bambi clashing. Plus, it’s going to be interesting to watch the show to see if Momma Dee’s close relationship with Shay Johnson has been an issue for him. Momma Dee has accused Bambi of being jealous of their friendship. However, Bambi has denied this. She just wants Momma Dee to stop bashing her online or at least keep the same energy in person.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kandi Burruss
Person
Drew Sidora
Person
Kenya Moore
urbanbellemag.com

Tyrone Gilliams Puts Sheree Whitfield All the Way on Blast?

Sheree Whitfield said Tyrone Gilliams embarrassed her. On the current season of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Sheree Whitfield has been opening up about Tyrone Gilliams. The relationship took a turn after he got out of prison. Sheree accused him of standing her up when she came to visit him in Philadelphia. Producers filmed Sheree sitting and waiting for Tyrone at a restaurant for over an hour. Sheree has since confirmed that her relationship with Tyrone is over. And she said that a new man is pleasing her in the bedroom these days on “Watch What Happens Live.” Turns out that man is “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Wendy Williams Doesn’t Back Down On Being Newly Married After Her Rep Denies Report

The latest controversy in the world of Wendy Williams swirls around an alleged “confirmed” rumor that the talk show host has recently married. According to Hollywood Unlocked, Williams recently married a police officer who works in New York City. Jason Lee, the media outlet’s owner, states that Williams called him to tell him the shocking and unexpected news. Williams has allegedly married an NYPD officer named Henry.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
urbanbellemag.com

Martell Holt’s Former Mistress Slams Him After He Says He Regrets The Affair

Martell Holt’s affair has been a very controversial topic amongst LAMH fans. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt has been in the headlines a lot as of late. He told fans of the show that he’s currently in a much better place with Melody Holt. In fact, co-parenting has improved a lot. They are even filming scenes together, again. And Martell said that he wanted to be careful when it comes to his actions and the things he says in interviews. He doesn’t want to cause regression in their co-parenting relationship. Regardless, fans were still shocked when they learned that Melody and Martell recently vacationed together with their children. When this got back to Martell’s ex-mistress Arione Curry, she told her followers that she would have let her son go on the trip if the LAMH cameras weren’t there.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Rhoa#Reality Tv#The Real Housewives
SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Bombshell That Could Destroy Quinn and Carter’s Joyous Reunion

The consequences of a past decision could send this happy couple into a downward spiral. Everything’s coming up roses for one of Bold & Beautiful’s sexiest couples, the newly-reunited Carter and Quinn, but we have to wonder if it’s too good to last. They are on a soap opera after all — it’s only a matter of time before something cuts in on their bliss, right?!
RELATIONSHIPS
Vibe

Brandy May Get A Tattoo In Ray J’s Honor After His Massive Reveal

Earlier this month, Ray J immortalized his love for his sister and best friend, Brandy, in the form of a large leg tattoo. The portrait featured his sister’s face with the phrase, “Best Friends 4 Ever,” scrawled in graffiti across her forehead and cheeks. It was the first of a larger tattoo that’ll include “music, love, scriptures, family, ghosts, and positive words/themes,” shared the father of two.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Former ‘Married to Medicine’ Husband Dr. Gregory Lunceford Engaged?

Dr. Gregory Lunceford and Quad Webb’s divorce was very controversial. “Married to Medicine” star Quad Webb was very open about her marriage to Dr. Gregory Lunceford on the show. They clashed over many things. One topic that was a sore spot for them was having children. Gregory wanted to be a parent. However, Quad said she had reservations. For her, it didn’t make sense for them to bring children into the world when they were having so many issues in their marriage. And most of the time they struggled to get along. Regardless, they did try to work out their issues. They asked for help from other couples they formed friendships with. Plus, therapy was also something they utilized to see if they could get to the root of their problems.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HipHopDX.com

Big Sean & Jhené Aiko Pose For Pregnancy Photoshoot

Big Sean and a pregnant Jhené Aiko have shared a picture of themselves posing together to celebrate the incoming arrival of their first child together — see it below. The pair, who started dating around 2016, are overjoyed and fully embracing the pregnancy as they posed for the intimate photoshoot earlier this week. Aiko, who already has a teenage daughter, posted photos from the celestial nude shoot on her Instagram on Thursday (July 21).
CELEBRITIES
