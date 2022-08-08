Read full article on original website
State's Teachers Alarmed Over Non-Certified Educators Entering Classroom
"They don't know what's going to hit them in the face when they enter the classroom in the next week to two weeks," retired teacher Nancy Yaffe told KFOR News.
Schools Try Bonuses, Stipends to Attract & Keep Teachers in a Tight Labor Market
The competition for labor has never been more intense. In the private sector, the percentage of workers quitting their jobs recently hit an all-time high, as millions of employees searched for higher pay and better working conditions. The turnover rates in public education are not as high, but schools have still faced staffing challenges that […]
Jeffco new teacher pay set at $50,000, per tentative deal
New teachers in Jeffco Public Schools will earn starting salaries of $50,000 and the most experienced teachers will be able to earn more than $100,000 a year under a tentative agreement between the district and the teachers union.Jeffco Public Schools and the Jefferson County Education Association reached the agreement late Wednesday, two weeks before the start of the school year. Earlier, after months of bargaining, the union had declared an impasse...
New efforts to combat teacher shortages don't address the real problems
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- States have recently focused their efforts to reduce the nation's teacher shortage by promoting strategies that "remove or relax barriers to entry" to quickly bring new people into the teaching profession. California, for example, allows teacher candidates to skip basic skills and subject matter tests if...
Nationwide teacher shortage prompts ‘scramble’ ahead of the school year
An ongoing teacher shortage across the United States is forcing officials to act quickly to come up with solutions before the start of the 2022-2023 school year. "We're seeing what I guess we could call a mad scramble to try to fill classrooms," Marisol Garcia, president of the Arizona Education Association, told NBC News reporter Jesse Kirsch in a special report that aired Monday on TODAY.
From preschool teachers to professors: A breakdown of teacher salaries.
Salaries vary based on teaching area, but school teachers' median wage salary is about $61,500 a year. College professors make just under $80,000.
KSHSAA proposal could change how private and public schools compete
TOPEKA, (KSNT)— A proposal from the Kansas High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) could change how the state’s public and private schools compete. The proposal sets up a “multiplier” factor for determining classification for private schools in the post-season. Jeremy Holaday, Assistant Executive Director for KSHSAA, said the plan is based on “success.” He said surveys […]
Poll Shows Not All Students & Teachers Are Eager to Go Back to In-Person School
As the 2021-22 school year came to a close, schools in many parts of the country seemed to have finally reached some semblance of pre-pandemic normalcy. But new data reveals a disconnect between the learning schools offered and the views of many teachers and students on what would be best for them. According to an […]
America's crushing teacher shortage
As kids start heading back to school, districts across the United States are dealing with teacher shortages. In some areas, there are thousands of unfilled positions, and administrators are trying to come up with ways to lessen the impact on students. Here's everything you need to know:. Why is there...
How schools are trying to address the national teacher shortage
NEW YORK — Back-to-school season is in full swing -- and running up against the ongoing national teacher shortage. In 2019, the Economic Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank, estimated that by 2024, the U.S. would need more than 300,000 teachers to fill the demand for educators nationwide. Several...
