Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix bids for further glory on final day of Birmingham 2022

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Sport

The Commonwealth Games draws to a close on Monday with medals still to be won including the prospect of further diving glory for Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix.

Here, the PA news agency reflects on Sunday’s action and looks forward to the highlights that remain on the final day of the Games:

Diving dreams

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix has already had a Games to remember (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix’s success has been one of the stories of the Games, with father Fred, the maitre d’ on Channel 4’s First Dates, promising to take his daughter to New York after her gold in the women’s 10m platform.

The 17-year-old has also claimed silver in the synchronised event and will be looking to add to her medals haul when she partners Noah Williams in the mixed discipline on Monday. Kyle Kothari and Lois Toulson are also in action for England.

More hockey hopes

England’s men are looking to win bronze on Monday (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

While Australia will be looking for a remarkable seventh straight gold in the men’s hockey, England must dust themselves down following an agonising loss to the Kookaburras.

England can seal a third successive bronze medal when they take on South Africa on Monday morning.

Social media moment

Pic of the day

Ojie Edoburun celebrates after anchoring England to victory in the men’s 4x100m relay (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Hockey history for England

England claimed a historic gold in the hockey (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

England had reached the final of the women’s hockey three times previously but lost on every occasion, most recently in a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat against Australia at Glasgow 2014.

But second-quarter goals from Holly Hunt and Tess Howard sealed a 2-1 win over the Hockeyroos, who were outthought, outfought and outplayed by the tournament hosts.

Netball and cricket teams flatter to deceive

It was a demoralising day for England’s cricketers (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

England bade an emotional farewell to Eboni Usoro-Brown and Stacey Francis-Bayman after the experienced pair bowed out of international netball with a disappointing 55-48 defeat to New Zealand in the bronze medal play-off.

Fast bowler Katherine Brunt, meanwhile, says she needs to “reflect” on whether she will play cricket for England again as they were thrashed by eight wickets in their bronze medal match against New Zealand. Brunt added: “It felt like the actual whole country was behind us. We’re sad we let them down.”

