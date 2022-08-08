Read full article on original website
Kahele accuses Green of ‘blatant lie’ after Hawaiian Home Lands claim
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mud-slinging in the Democratic race for governor continues with a new accusation from U.S. Rep. Kahele. Kahele claims Lt. Gov. Josh Green lied when speaking about his mother-in-law and Hawaiian Home Lands in order to score political points. In 2019, Green spoke at the Sovereign Council of...
More guns registered in Hawaii with just over half coming from outside
Record high tallies of firearms registered and imported, and permit applications processed, were reported in 2021 for Maui County.
Fueled by doubts, hundreds of Hawaii Republicans sign up as election observers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - National Republicans are voting more people into office who believe the 2020 election was stolen and the doubts have fueled interest in volunteering as an observer in Hawaii. Hawaii elections officials and volunteers say there’s been increased scrutiny because of accusations of fraud ― and they say...
Campaign Spending Commission investigates COVID testing company that got big city contract
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Campaign Spending Commission is investigating one of the companies that was awarded a multi-million dollar COVID testing contract by former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s administration. Hawaii News Now has learned that the commission has subpoenaed the bank records of two employees of Capture Diagnostics,...
In wake of Uvalde, Hawaii law enforcement agencies coordinate on unified active shooter plan
In wake of Uvalde, Hawaii law enforcement agencies coordinate on unified active shooter plan
Thousands stuck in 'China's Hawaii' amid COVID lockdown
Fueled by doubts, Republicans are volunteering in droves to serve as election observers. Hawaii elections officials and volunteers say there's been increased scrutiny because of accusations of fraud ― and they say that's a good thing. Swift response from HPD prevented injuries, gunfire in Waikiki scare, experts...
It's Official! Chick-Fil-A coming to West Oahu
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Chick-Fil-A Inc. is officially coming to West Oahu. Public records show that the Atlanta-based fast-food chicken restaurant chain has reached a long-term deal with the owner of the planned Hoomaka Marketplace to lease spaces at the nearly 46,000-square-foot Kapolei retail center.
Maui’s first workforce rental project in two decades
A blessing took place Tuesday morning for Maui's new 324-unit Kaulana Mahina Affordable Apartment project.
Ige says $78M from opioid settlements will be spent on treatment, prevention
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii will receive $78 million from multiple opioid settlements as part of lawsuits against drug manufacturers, and the governor says more funding could be on the way. In a news conference, Gov. David Ige said the funds will be spent on treatment, prevention and education. “Too many...
Primary Election: What you need to know
The deadline to mail-in Hawaii ballots in time for the primary elections is Monday, Aug. 8.
Working from home permanently is the new norm for some Hawaii employees
Working from home permanently is the new norm for some Hawaii employees
Ex-lawmaker Ty Cullen who pleaded guilty in bribery case donates to 2022 campaigns
HONOLULU — The campaign committee of former Hawaiʻi Democratic state Rep. Ty Cullen, who pleaded guilty earlier this year after taking bribes, donated to two candidates for the state House of Representatives last month. State Campaign Spending Commission data says Friends of Ty Cullen donated $2,000 to the...
Report gives Hawaii poor marks for keiki economic wellbeing, education
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii ranks in the lowest third of states when it comes to children’s education and economic well-being, while the state scores well in keiki health and family factors, a new report shows. The annual KIDS COUNT Data Book is published by children’s advocacy group Annie E....
‘It’s A Nightmare’: Feral Pig Population Explosion Rattles East Honolulu Neighborhood
Aina Haina, an affluent residential neighborhood on Oahu’s southeastern shore, wedged between Waialae/Kahala and Hawaii Kai, is trying to fend off an invasion of pigs. Residents of single-family homes, many on sloping hills overlooking the Pacific, are reporting less desirable views these days: colonies of feral pigs have moved down from the mountain forests into residential neighborhoods, where they are rooting in people’s yards and destroying landscaping, bellowing, snorting and even screaming in the night, menacing residents, depositing foul-smelling excrement, scavenging for food in trash cans and multiplying like crazy.
With new reservation system in place, Diamond Head is seeing fewer hikers ― and rescues
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trail up Diamond Head is one of the most popular hikes in Hawaii. Officials might say it’s a bit too popular. Three months ago, a reservation system was imposed to control the crowds and keep hikers safer. To get to the beautiful views of Diamond...
City will soon take over embattled private roadway in Diamond Head
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city will reportedly take over a private roadway in Waikiki that’s been the source of headaches for some residents — who say the owner’s “improvements” were anything but. The owner of Leahi Avenue says the city will take over the road...
Maui County gets $25M grant for Waiale Road extension
The County of Maui has been awarded $25 million for the Waiale Road extension.
Three Airlines Fast-Chopping Hawaii Routes In Shakeup
At least five mainland cities have been left reeling from a pullback in Hawaii flights from coast to coast. Sacramento, for one, is a popular west coast gateway to Hawaii and, until recently, had many nonstop flight options from Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, and Southwest Airlines. But no more. Oakland also lost a big Hawaii player last year, while recently expanded Long Beach to Hawaii routes have just contracted. And there’s more.
Friends remember gentle warrior for the aina who died after fall from Oahu trail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Loved ones and friends are remembering a hiker who died after falling from a cliff on the Waimano Ridge Trail as a tireless, gentle warrior for the aina. Officials have identified the hiker as 61-year-old Nate Yuen. A search had been underway for Yuen, who was last...
$30 million COVID-19 relief fund established for Honolulu County nonprofit organizations
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The City and County of Honolulu is setting aside $30-million for local non-profit organizations that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonprofit organizations can receive up to $100,000 if they meet certain criteria that demonstrate economic harm directly related to the pandemic. The money is part of the American Rescue Plan’s Coronavirus State & Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. Applications will be accepted starting in early September.
