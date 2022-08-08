ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiea, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Kahele accuses Green of ‘blatant lie’ after Hawaiian Home Lands claim

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mud-slinging in the Democratic race for governor continues with a new accusation from U.S. Rep. Kahele. Kahele claims Lt. Gov. Josh Green lied when speaking about his mother-in-law and Hawaiian Home Lands in order to score political points. In 2019, Green spoke at the Sovereign Council of...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Fueled by doubts, hundreds of Hawaii Republicans sign up as election observers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - National Republicans are voting more people into office who believe the 2020 election was stolen and the doubts have fueled interest in volunteering as an observer in Hawaii. Hawaii elections officials and volunteers say there’s been increased scrutiny because of accusations of fraud ― and they say...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Thousands stuck in 'China's Hawaii' amid COVID lockdown

Fueled by doubts, Republicans are volunteering in droves to serve as election observers. Hawaii elections officials and volunteers say there’s been increased scrutiny because of accusations of fraud ― and they say that’s a good thing. Swift response from HPD prevented injuries, gunfire in Waikiki scare, experts...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

It's Official! Chick-Fil-A coming to West Oahu

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Chick-Fil-A Inc. is officially coming to West Oahu. Public records show that the Atlanta-based fast-food chicken restaurant chain has reached a long-term deal with the owner of the planned Hoomaka Marketplace to lease spaces at the nearly 46,000-square-foot Kapolei retail center.
KAPOLEI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Ige says $78M from opioid settlements will be spent on treatment, prevention

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii will receive $78 million from multiple opioid settlements as part of lawsuits against drug manufacturers, and the governor says more funding could be on the way. In a news conference, Gov. David Ige said the funds will be spent on treatment, prevention and education. “Too many...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Working from home permanently is the new norm for some Hawaii employees

Rainbow Wahine volleyball opens fall training camp ahead of 2022 season. The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball opened fall training camp on Tuesday and with high expectations going into 2022, the girls are ready for the challenge. Maui man arrested for brutal 1982 murder of teenager in California. Updated:...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Report gives Hawaii poor marks for keiki economic wellbeing, education

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii ranks in the lowest third of states when it comes to children’s education and economic well-being, while the state scores well in keiki health and family factors, a new report shows. The annual KIDS COUNT Data Book is published by children’s advocacy group Annie E....
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

‘It’s A Nightmare’: Feral Pig Population Explosion Rattles East Honolulu Neighborhood

Aina Haina, an affluent residential neighborhood on Oahu’s southeastern shore, wedged between Waialae/Kahala and Hawaii Kai, is trying to fend off an invasion of pigs. Residents of single-family homes, many on sloping hills overlooking the Pacific, are reporting less desirable views these days: colonies of feral pigs have moved down from the mountain forests into residential neighborhoods, where they are rooting in people’s yards and destroying landscaping, bellowing, snorting and even screaming in the night, menacing residents, depositing foul-smelling excrement, scavenging for food in trash cans and multiplying like crazy.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

City will soon take over embattled private roadway in Diamond Head

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city will reportedly take over a private roadway in Waikiki that’s been the source of headaches for some residents — who say the owner’s “improvements” were anything but. The owner of Leahi Avenue says the city will take over the road...
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Three Airlines Fast-Chopping Hawaii Routes In Shakeup

At least five mainland cities have been left reeling from a pullback in Hawaii flights from coast to coast. Sacramento, for one, is a popular west coast gateway to Hawaii and, until recently, had many nonstop flight options from Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, and Southwest Airlines. But no more. Oakland also lost a big Hawaii player last year, while recently expanded Long Beach to Hawaii routes have just contracted. And there’s more.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

$30 million COVID-19 relief fund established for Honolulu County nonprofit organizations

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The City and County of Honolulu is setting aside $30-million for local non-profit organizations that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonprofit organizations can receive up to $100,000 if they meet certain criteria that demonstrate economic harm directly related to the pandemic. The money is part of the American Rescue Plan’s Coronavirus State & Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. Applications will be accepted starting in early September.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI

