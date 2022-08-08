ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Aces' Ryne Nelson happy to be competing in Reno

Registration Open for the Reno-Tahoe Senior Summer Games. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Tuesday will be another active day of weather, with showers and a few T-storms in the forecast. Convection will shift east for Wednesday and the rest of the week and weekend. -Jeff.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Catherine Cortez Masto announces millions in funding for Nevada’s economy

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto announced $3.9 million in funding in a bid to help Southern Nevada's economy. $2.1 million will go towards the University of Nevada, Las Vegas to support the regional tourism industry, and $1.8 million will go towards the City of Las Vegas for pre-vocational programming in the culinary and hospitality sectors.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Returning to campus under the menace of Monkey Pox

Drier air will push the threat of T-storms into central and eastern Nevada over the next few days. Nights and mornings will be cooler, with afternoon highs around average. More storms are possible next week. -Jeff.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Silver State Sights – Minus 5 Ice Experience

PARADISE, Nev. (KOLO) - In Las Vegas, summers can be unforgiving, and cooling down can be a necessity. Iniki Leialoha gave us a look around the Minus Five Ice Experience inside Mandalay Bay on the Vegas strip, a place where even the bar itself is made of ice. "It's super...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Washoe County plans back to school vaccine events

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District will be hosting back to school vaccination events later this month. The events will take place on Aug. 13 and Aug. 20 at the Health District at 1001 9th St., Building B. Every vaccine required by the state of Nevada to...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Dems celebrate signing of the CHIPS and Science Act

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The Nevada Democratic Party is celebrating the signing of the CHIPS and Science Act. The bill is a $280 billion package that also includes $52 billion to boost domestic semiconductor production. President Biden signed the bill into law Tuesday morning. "It is with pride and...
KOLO TV Reno

Public invited to provide feedback on statewide transportation projects

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation is inviting the public to comment on planned transportation projects statewide. Comments will be accepted until Sept. 8. The list of projects can be found here. All public comments must be submitted to stip-workprogram@dot.nv.gov. The four year plan outlines federal...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Rehabilitation work on Peckham Lane to begin next week

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County will begin a rehabilitation project on Peckham Lane starting next week. The project will begin on Aug. 15, and will stretch from Peckham Lane from Baker Lane to South Virginia Street. RTC will be rehabilitating the roadway, replacing the...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Wednesday Web Weather

Drier air will push the threat of T-storms into central and eastern Nevada over the next few days. Nights and mornings will be cooler, with afternoon highs around average. More storms are possible next week. -Jeff.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Changes in 2022 could alter tax returns

Drier air will push the threat of T-storms into central and eastern Nevada over the next few days. Nights and mornings will be cooler, with afternoon highs around average. More storms are possible next week. -Jeff.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Free classroom supplies for teachers in WCSD

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The first day of school in both Washoe and Carson is just a week away. With prices on the rise buying supplies may be harder for some this year. Fortunately, there's a big resource teachers can turn to for a way to save. The Teachers'...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Add a ‘pop of color’ to your wardrobe at The Children’s Cabinet’s annual Art of Childhood fundraiser

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Children's Cabinet's mission is to keep children safe and families together here in Northern Nevada. Through free programs and services, everyone from children to young adults can learn to thrive within their schools, families and neighborhoods. You can be a part of that mission by attending the non-profit's annual "Art of Childhood" fundraiser at the end of the month. This year's theme is "Pop of Color."
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Local mental health center expands child and youth program

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local mental health center is expanding its child and youth services. It's called the Child and Youth Outpatient Psychiatric Program. It's meant to give the community a chance to access psychiatric services at an early age. Quest Counseling has been working with kids...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV

