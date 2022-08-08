Read full article on original website
Michigan man arrested for 2-year-old's brutal murder tells judge he needs to get out of jail to start new job
A Michigan man accused of murdering a 2-year-old girl before dumping her badly beaten body at a hospital told a judge during his arraignment that he needs to be released from jail to start a new job. Aaron Joseph Trout, 31, of Glennie, was arrested Friday and charged with one...
Autopsy reveals gruesome causes of death for family killed while camping at Iowa park
Authorities have determined the gruesome causes of death for a family killed while camping at an Iowa park. Autopsy results released on Thursday revealed that Tyler Schmidt and Sarah Schmidt, both 42, and their six-year-old daughter Lula were shot, stabbed and/or strangled inside their tent at the Maquoketa Caves State Park in Jackson County on 22 July, the Associated Press reported. Mr Schmidt was shot and stabbed while his wife died of stab injuries. Lula died from a gunshot wound and strangulation. Their deaths have been ruled homicides, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a statement....
Police believe a 16-year-old girl in Northern California who went missing at a party may have been abducted
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen at a party near a campground in Truckee, California, early Saturday morning.
3 young kids' bodies found in car at bottom of Indianapolis pond; man's body, apparently their father, was found in same pond
The bodies of three children and a man were recovered Tuesday night from a pond where they were last reported to have been before they disappeared a week ago, CBS Indianapolis affiliate WTTV says, citing Indianapolis Metropolitan Police. Authorities haven't confirmed that the remains are those of the missing Moorman...
The armed man who shot and killed an active shooter at an Indiana mall learned to shoot from his grandfather, his lawyer says
The armed bystander who fatally shot a gunman at an Indiana mall learned to shoot from grandpa, his lawyer said. Elisjsha Dicken took out the gunman who opened fired at Greenwood Park Mall and killed three people. Dicken is still processing what he went through, his attorney told Insider. The...
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
JonBenet Ramsey's fingernail samples, long johns and underwear should undergo modern-day DNA testing to solve notorious 1996 murder of pageant queen, 6, investigators say
Amateur investigators called on the Boulder Police Department to retest key pieces of evidence from the 1996 murder of JonBenet Ramsey using modern DNA and genealogical technology to finally find her killer. Cindy Smit-Marra, the daughter of detective Lou Smit who first proposed the intruder theory which proposed that the...
Man dies days after police found him unconscious with pet snake around his neck
A man who was found unconscious with his 15-foot pet snake wrapped around his neck and strangling him has died in the hospital. Elliot Senseman, 27, died on Monday in the hospital due to "anoxic brain injury," according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. Police arrived at Mr Senseman’s Pennsylvania home last Wednesday to find the animal wrapped around his neck. Mr Senseman was unconscious when police found him and had reportedly suffered from cardiac arrest after the snake began to constrict around his neck. Responding officers shot and killed the snake so they could safely remove it from...
Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring
How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
California dermatologist arrested after husband shared 'compelling' video of her poisoning him, police say
A California dermatologist has been arrested after her husband shared "compelling" video evidence that she was poisoning him, police tell Fox News Digital. Yue Yu, 45, of Irvine, was taken into custody Thursday at the home she has shared with her spouse of 10 years, the Irvine Police Department said in a statement.
Two people found dead after three kids hiding in home made terrified 911 call when gunman opened fire in their house
THREE children were saved from a home where two people were killed after they made chilling 911 calls to police. SWAT teams scrambled to find murder suspect Javier Acevedo, 49, after receiving calls from juveniles who said they were hiding from a gunman inside the house. The first call was...
Husband and wife shot dead alongside their son in farm with neighbour arrested after manhunt
A HUSBAND and wife have been shot dead along with their son at their farm, cops said. Mervyn and Maree Schwarz and her son Graham Tighe were killed on remote farmland in outback Australia and the alleged gunman, who is a neighbour, was later arrested. Graham’s brother Ross survived being...
Beloved Minnesota police officer found mysteriously dead after not returning home from work
A beloved Minnesota police officer was found mysteriously dead in his patrol vehicle after not returning home from work, police announced late Wednesday. Deputy Dallas Edeburn left a patrol office in Arden Hills on Sunday but never made it home. A search ensued when his family reported that he'd never arrived, and Edeburn was later found deceased inside his vehicle on the route between his home and the station.
Parents accused of hog-tying 12-year-old son and leaving him for over nine hours
Two parents have been arrested in Ohio on felony charges after police found a 12-year-old boy tied up in a hotel room. Tabetha Sosnowicz, 38, and Jason Sosnowicz Sr, 42, were detained in the Toledo suburb of Northwood in northern Ohio after the child was found on 22 July, court documents have revealed. They are facing charges of endangering children and administering corporal punishment, according to WTVG. An affidavit stated that police went to the Baymont hotel last month after being called to the area for a safety check, finding the child tied up in a hotel room where...
Young Mom Is Fatally Shot While Picking Up Son from Babysitter, Teenager Arrested
A young Illinois mother was picking up her 1-year-old son from a babysitter on Aug. 4 when she was fatally shot twice in the back of the head in the city of Morris. The 25-year-old victim has been identified as Beverly Lambert. After she was killed, the suspect allegedly stole her car and fled the scene.
Killer angered victims' family with last words before taking two hours to die in botched execution
Killer Joseph Wood angered the family of his two victims in his final moments before being executed in a prison in Arizona in 2014. The double murderer took over two hours to die in a 'botched' execution that resulted in a 'cruel and unusual' death. As a result, executions in Arizona were put on hold and only resumed in May this year.
12-year-old girl found walking in the road in Alabama leads to the discovery of 2 bodies and an arrest
A 12-year-old girl found walking on an Alabama road this week led to the discovery of two decomposing bodies in a nearby home and the arrest of a man on a kidnapping charge, officials said. Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, could also face capital murder and other charges after a passerby...
Heartbreaking update after entire family killed in wrong-way crash that left eight people dead
A FATHER has died in the hospital, marking the eighth fatality in a horrific crash that killed five children and his wife. Thomas Dobosz, 32, was hospitalized at Loyola University Medical Center after the crash on early Sunday morning. Dobosz was driving on I-90 near Hampshire, Illinois when his blue...
Man charged in slaying of Indiana cop made a song about killing an officer, investigators say
A man accused of fatally shooting an Indiana police officer during a traffic stop had made a song about killing an officer, investigators said Monday. Carl Boards II was charged with murder and other crimes, a day after Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz was gunned down in the wee hours Sunday in Madison County, about 50 miles northeast of Indianapolis.
Two women found dead in home after ex-husband knocked on door and found knife-wielding suspect covered in blood
TWO women were found dead inside a home after a family member knocked on the door and encountered a man covered in blood. Officers later found a knife-wielding suspect inside the house after a welfare check was requested in Buford, Georgia on Tuesday, cops said. The bodies of Kim Nguyen,...
