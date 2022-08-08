A man who was found unconscious with his 15-foot pet snake wrapped around his neck and strangling him has died in the hospital. Elliot Senseman, 27, died on Monday in the hospital due to "anoxic brain injury," according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. Police arrived at Mr Senseman’s Pennsylvania home last Wednesday to find the animal wrapped around his neck. Mr Senseman was unconscious when police found him and had reportedly suffered from cardiac arrest after the snake began to constrict around his neck. Responding officers shot and killed the snake so they could safely remove it from...

