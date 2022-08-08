ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Autopsy reveals gruesome causes of death for family killed while camping at Iowa park

Authorities have determined the gruesome causes of death for a family killed while camping at an Iowa park. Autopsy results released on Thursday revealed that Tyler Schmidt and Sarah Schmidt, both 42, and their six-year-old daughter Lula were shot, stabbed and/or strangled inside their tent at the Maquoketa Caves State Park in Jackson County on 22 July, the Associated Press reported. Mr Schmidt was shot and stabbed while his wife died of stab injuries. Lula died from a gunshot wound and strangulation. Their deaths have been ruled homicides, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a statement....
Daily Mail

JonBenet Ramsey's fingernail samples, long johns and underwear should undergo modern-day DNA testing to solve notorious 1996 murder of pageant queen, 6, investigators say

Amateur investigators called on the Boulder Police Department to retest key pieces of evidence from the 1996 murder of JonBenet Ramsey using modern DNA and genealogical technology to finally find her killer. Cindy Smit-Marra, the daughter of detective Lou Smit who first proposed the intruder theory which proposed that the...
The Independent

Man dies days after police found him unconscious with pet snake around his neck

A man who was found unconscious with his 15-foot pet snake wrapped around his neck and strangling him has died in the hospital. Elliot Senseman, 27, died on Monday in the hospital due to "anoxic brain injury," according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. Police arrived at Mr Senseman’s Pennsylvania home last Wednesday to find the animal wrapped around his neck. Mr Senseman was unconscious when police found him and had reportedly suffered from cardiac arrest after the snake began to constrict around his neck. Responding officers shot and killed the snake so they could safely remove it from...
Injustice Watch

Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring

How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
Fox News

Beloved Minnesota police officer found mysteriously dead after not returning home from work

A beloved Minnesota police officer was found mysteriously dead in his patrol vehicle after not returning home from work, police announced late Wednesday. Deputy Dallas Edeburn left a patrol office in Arden Hills on Sunday but never made it home. A search ensued when his family reported that he'd never arrived, and Edeburn was later found deceased inside his vehicle on the route between his home and the station.
The Independent

Parents accused of hog-tying 12-year-old son and leaving him for over nine hours

Two parents have been arrested in Ohio on felony charges after police found a 12-year-old boy tied up in a hotel room. Tabetha Sosnowicz, 38, and Jason Sosnowicz Sr, 42, were detained in the Toledo suburb of Northwood in northern Ohio after the child was found on 22 July, court documents have revealed. They are facing charges of endangering children and administering corporal punishment, according to WTVG. An affidavit stated that police went to the Baymont hotel last month after being called to the area for a safety check, finding the child tied up in a hotel room where...
