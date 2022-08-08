Effective: 2022-08-07 15:17:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-07 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bent; Crowley; Kiowa; Otero The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Otero County in southeastern Colorado Southwestern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado Southeastern Crowley County in southeastern Colorado Northwestern Bent County in southeastern Colorado * Until 430 PM MDT. * At 316 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Arlington to Cheraw, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Blue Lake around 330 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Las Animas and John Martin Reservoir. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BENT COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO