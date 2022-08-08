ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KOCO

Emotions are high for Oklahoma teachers as school year approaches rapidly

OKLAHOMA CITY — The emotions are high for Oklahoma teachers as the school year approaches rapidly. KOCO 5 is your back-to-school headquarters, covering every angle of this important time in a family’s life. We focused on the teachers, how they are feeling, and how they are preparing to welcome children back to class.
EL RENO, OK
kswo.com

Free School Meal Program Ends

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma public schools will no longer be serving free breakfast and lunch to all students. Instead, parents will have to pay or fill out a form to see if they qualify for free or reduced meals. The nationwide program that funded Oklahoma’s free meals for students...
LAWTON, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma Schools Trying To Fill Positions During Staff Shortage

Oklahoma school districts are struggling with unprecedented staffing shortages. Job openings include teachers, bus drivers, class aids, janitors, administration, and more. As students go back to class this month, school leaders across green country say they are desperately trying to fill open staffing positions. Having the ample amount of staffing...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

School Districts No Longer Offering Universal Free Lunches

Every student in Oklahoma got to eat for free over the past couple of years, thanks to funding from the USDA. But schools are returning to normal, which means paying for lunch is back. Amria Davis teaches English at Weleetka High School and was thankful for free school lunches because...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Henryetta, Preston, Beggs Schools Implement 'No Tech' Policies For Upcoming Year

At least three area school districts are implementing a "no-tech " policy for classrooms when kids head back to school. Those districts include Beggs and Preston districts, and Henryetta High School. The first day of school will be different for students heading back to class over the next two weeks. That’s because this school year students will have to leave their phones and other devices behind.
BEGGS, OK
news9.com

OSU-Tulsa Hosts Back-To-School Drive-Thru Community Event

OSU Tulsa celebrated the back-to-school season with a drive-thru community event Tuesday evening. There were school supply giveaways, free shots from the Tulsa Health Department, and meet-and-greets with Tulsa law enforcement. "It's you know, really great to have something like this over here in this part of Tulsa," said Michelle...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

The kids are not all right: Oklahoma ranks near the bottom in terms of child well-being

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — From economic prosperity to mental health, a new Kids Count survey shows Oklahoma ranks near the bottom in terms of child well-being. The Kids Count survey, put together by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, uses 16 categories to determine child well-being. The data comes from federal government statistical agencies and samples, with the date range from 2016 to 2020.
OKLAHOMA STATE
NewsBreak
KRMG

Eastern Oklahoma VA to offer new Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Starting Monday, the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System will begin offering the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine to unvaccinated Veterans, spouses of Veterans, caregivers, CHAMPVA recipients, and employees, the VA announced. The Novavax vaccine requires two doses to complete the primary series, according to the CDC. The...
MUSKOGEE, OK
kjrh.com

Izzy Kitterman's bright future begins with new chapter

JENKS, Okla. — The new school year marks a new chapter for a Jenks teen whose story we've been following for years. You may recall in July of 2017, a fatal crash that involved some Jenks families on I-35 outside of Purcell. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Erin Van Horn was driving an SUV full of kids when her vehicle hit the back of a semi.
JENKS, OK
KFOR

Disaster Recovery Center opens in Cherokee County

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – A joint federal/state Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) is now open in Cherokee County to help survivors affected by the severe storms, tornadoes and flooding that occurred May 2-8. On June 29, the White House announced that it approved federal disaster assistance related to the May 2 through May 8 tornadoes and flooding. Survivors from […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
mvskokemedia.com

MCN National Council expends over $12M in grant funds for COVID relief

OKMULGEE, Oklahoma – A Muscogee (Creek) Nation National Council Quarterly Session was held on July 30 at the Mound Building. The National Council addressed the following legislation, the interpretation of which is attributed to language in the bills:. NCR 22-010 – Adopting the rules of procedures of the National...
OKMULGEE, OK

