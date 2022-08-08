ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

impact601.com

MS Lottery

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (five, six, zero; FB: two) (eight, four, four, six; FB: two) (three, ten, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-five) Estimated jackpot: $50,000. Mega Millions. 01-08-10-25-32, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3. (one, eight, ten, twenty-five, thirty-two; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three) Estimated jackpot: $65,000,000.
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

South Mississippi represented in state trooper cruiser contest

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - South Mississippi will be represented during the 2022 American Association of State Troopers “Best Looking Cruiser Contest.”. This year’s Mississippi Highway Patrol submission features a 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe assigned to Sgt. Marqus Fisher and his K9 “DJ” of the MHP Drug Interdiction team at the beach off Highway 90 in Waveland, Miss.
WAVELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Pearl police warn neighbors about phone scam

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl police, along with other surrounding cities, have received reports of people getting phone calls asking for money because of outstanding tickets or warrants. Pearl police said they will never ask for money over the phone. The number that’s being used in the scam is 601-939-7000. Police said you should not […]
PEARL, MS
actionnews5.com

MDES announces 2022 Mid-South Area Job Fair

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - If you are looking for a job, Mississippi Department of Employment Security and others will host Mid-South Area Job Fair on Thursday. The job fair will be on Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m. at Brown Missionary Baptist Church located on 950 Stateline Road East.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
Jackson, MS
Mississippi State
Jackson, MS
footballscoop.com

Willie Simmons, Florida A&M make key defensive moves as North Carolina, Jackson State loom

As Willie Simmons prepares to lead Florida A&M into the 2022 season and his fifth at the helm, he’s making some key moves on the defensive side of the ball. It’s a unit that oftentimes carried the Rattlers a year ago, when they opened with a narrow loss to Deion Sanders’ Jackson State Tigers, 7-6, in the Orange Blossom Classic and once again will face the Tigers Sept. 4 back in the Classic.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippians help victims of Kentucky flash floods

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in Kentucky are trying to recover after a storm caused flash flooding that proved to be deadly. Preliminary damage assessments show over 700 homes were either destroyed or suffered major damage. Eastern parts of the state received between 8 and 10 1/2 inches of rain in 48 hours. More than […]
KENTUCKY STATE
#The Mississippi Lottery
deltanews.tv

Delta farm workers claim foreigners are squeezing them out.

MARKS - "You gonna have some tough days. You gonna have some Good days," explained David Crawford of Lambert who worked in the local fields for at least 20 years. Then, about 5 years ago, he noticed something different... something... odd. "I know a lot of South Africans come down...
SUNFLOWER COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

Mississippi ending federal 15-Month free rent and utility program

JACKSON – Governor Tate Reeves last week announced that Mississippi is ending a federal program in the state that incentivizes people to stay out of the workforce by offering up to 15 months of free rent and utility bill payments. At the direction of Reeves, Mississippi Home Corporation will...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Jackson to distribute bottled water Monday evening

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to city residents Monday evening. Residents are limited to one case of water per vehicle. 5080 Parkway Drive (Colonial Mart Shopping Center) Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
JACKSON, MS
Jackson Free Press

Reeves' Kemper Bill Let Mississippi Power Shift $1 Billion to Customers

Mississippi Power's gambit to build a first-of-its kind "clean coal" plant in one of the poorest counties in Mississippi failed, but not before state ratepayers helped finance its construction to the tune of billions with the permission of state leaders, including Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves. Southern Company, which owns Mississippi...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Fishing Violations of Five Mississippi Men in Louisiana Lead to Fines and 665 Catfish Confiscated and Donated to Hunters for the Hungry

Fishing Violations of Five Mississippi Men in Louisiana Lead to Fines and 665 Catfish Confiscated and Donated to Hunters for the Hungry. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed on August 5, 2022, that on August 3, enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing infractions in Plaquemines Parish.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
WLBT

18-year-old shot, killed in hotel room on I-55 in Ridgeland

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An 18-year-old was shot and killed in a hotel room in Ridgeland on Monday night. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers says there was a party at the Wingate Hotel located at 6485 I-55 North behind the Drury Inn. Chief Myers said an argument erupted, and shots...
RIDGELAND, MS
Jackson Free Press

Clinton to Speak at Memorial of Late Mississippi Gov, Wife

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Democratic former President Bill Clinton, Republican former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour and former Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Reuben Anderson are scheduled to speak May 3 at an event celebrating the lives of the late Gov. William Winter and his wife, Elise Winter. William Winter, a...
JACKSON, MS
impact601.com

A Tribute to a Little Old Lady from Smith County

Before I dive into this week’s column, let me preface by saying that I’m very fortunate. Actually, let me rephrase that, I’m incredibly blessed. I can probably count on my hands how many friends that I have around my age that still have grandparents alive. Unfortunately, I’m getting closer to no longer being on that list. After a long week of struggling, we laid my maternal grandmother to rest this weekend. And given the fact that she enjoyed reading my weekly blathering, I figured I’d pay homage to her this week.
SMITH COUNTY, MS
WAPT

JPD officer arrested on gun charge

JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson police officer was arrested on a gun charge. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Jacques Brown was arrested for possession of a stolen gun. Brown was being detained while awaiting bond Tuesday. Jackson Police Department officials said Brown is on administrative leave for a...
JACKSON, MS

