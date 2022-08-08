Read full article on original website
MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (five, six, zero; FB: two) (eight, four, four, six; FB: two) (three, ten, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-five) Estimated jackpot: $50,000. Mega Millions. 01-08-10-25-32, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3. (one, eight, ten, twenty-five, thirty-two; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three) Estimated jackpot: $65,000,000.
South Mississippi represented in state trooper cruiser contest
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - South Mississippi will be represented during the 2022 American Association of State Troopers “Best Looking Cruiser Contest.”. This year’s Mississippi Highway Patrol submission features a 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe assigned to Sgt. Marqus Fisher and his K9 “DJ” of the MHP Drug Interdiction team at the beach off Highway 90 in Waveland, Miss.
Pearl police warn neighbors about phone scam
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl police, along with other surrounding cities, have received reports of people getting phone calls asking for money because of outstanding tickets or warrants. Pearl police said they will never ask for money over the phone. The number that’s being used in the scam is 601-939-7000. Police said you should not […]
MDES announces 2022 Mid-South Area Job Fair
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - If you are looking for a job, Mississippi Department of Employment Security and others will host Mid-South Area Job Fair on Thursday. The job fair will be on Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m. at Brown Missionary Baptist Church located on 950 Stateline Road East.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves celebrates completion of highway expansion
Officials gathered in Richland Monday to cut ribbon on the recently expanded U.S. Highway 49 in Rankin County. Central Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons was joined by Gov. Tate Reeves to celebrate the completion of this massive infrastructure improvement project. “This 7.5 mile stretch of improvements from Florence to Richland consists...
Willie Simmons, Florida A&M make key defensive moves as North Carolina, Jackson State loom
As Willie Simmons prepares to lead Florida A&M into the 2022 season and his fifth at the helm, he’s making some key moves on the defensive side of the ball. It’s a unit that oftentimes carried the Rattlers a year ago, when they opened with a narrow loss to Deion Sanders’ Jackson State Tigers, 7-6, in the Orange Blossom Classic and once again will face the Tigers Sept. 4 back in the Classic.
Mississippians help victims of Kentucky flash floods
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in Kentucky are trying to recover after a storm caused flash flooding that proved to be deadly. Preliminary damage assessments show over 700 homes were either destroyed or suffered major damage. Eastern parts of the state received between 8 and 10 1/2 inches of rain in 48 hours. More than […]
Mississippi Insight for July 17, 2022: Wolfe and Bryant
Mississippi Today's Anna Wolfe talks about the latest developments in Mississippi's TANF scandal and renewed scrutiny of former Gov. Phil Bryant's ties to the key defendants.
Delta farm workers claim foreigners are squeezing them out.
MARKS - "You gonna have some tough days. You gonna have some Good days," explained David Crawford of Lambert who worked in the local fields for at least 20 years. Then, about 5 years ago, he noticed something different... something... odd. "I know a lot of South Africans come down...
Officials looking for Mississippi man who has been missing for three days
Mississippi officials are looking for a man who hasn’t been seen or heard from for three days. The Wesson Police Department is searching for Tony Taylor, 51. Police say Taylor lives off of Highway 51 in Wesson and has not been seen or heard from since Aug. 6. Taylor...
South Mississippi senior citizens hopeful new legislation will ease inflation squeeze
Keep your rain gear ready today. Our weather pattern will continue to bring more showers than usual. City, county leaders come together for boat launch upgrades. Biloxi leaders are working together with county officials to improve the Kuhn Street Boat Launch for the city’s approximately 7,000 boaters. Carrie's 10...
Mississippi ending federal 15-Month free rent and utility program
JACKSON – Governor Tate Reeves last week announced that Mississippi is ending a federal program in the state that incentivizes people to stay out of the workforce by offering up to 15 months of free rent and utility bill payments. At the direction of Reeves, Mississippi Home Corporation will...
‘He has not been forgotten.’ Mississippi police seek help in case of man who went missing more than 10 years ago.
Police are hoping that there is someone who can help them solve a missing person’s case that is more than 10 years old. Wesson Police are still looking for Jason Rayborn who was reported missing on Nov. 23, 2010. Rayborn was described at the time as 5-feet-1 and 110...
Jackson to distribute bottled water Monday evening
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to city residents Monday evening. Residents are limited to one case of water per vehicle. 5080 Parkway Drive (Colonial Mart Shopping Center) Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Reeves' Kemper Bill Let Mississippi Power Shift $1 Billion to Customers
Mississippi Power's gambit to build a first-of-its kind "clean coal" plant in one of the poorest counties in Mississippi failed, but not before state ratepayers helped finance its construction to the tune of billions with the permission of state leaders, including Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves. Southern Company, which owns Mississippi...
Fishing Violations of Five Mississippi Men in Louisiana Lead to Fines and 665 Catfish Confiscated and Donated to Hunters for the Hungry
Fishing Violations of Five Mississippi Men in Louisiana Lead to Fines and 665 Catfish Confiscated and Donated to Hunters for the Hungry. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed on August 5, 2022, that on August 3, enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing infractions in Plaquemines Parish.
18-year-old shot, killed in hotel room on I-55 in Ridgeland
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An 18-year-old was shot and killed in a hotel room in Ridgeland on Monday night. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers says there was a party at the Wingate Hotel located at 6485 I-55 North behind the Drury Inn. Chief Myers said an argument erupted, and shots...
Clinton to Speak at Memorial of Late Mississippi Gov, Wife
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Democratic former President Bill Clinton, Republican former Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour and former Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Reuben Anderson are scheduled to speak May 3 at an event celebrating the lives of the late Gov. William Winter and his wife, Elise Winter. William Winter, a...
A Tribute to a Little Old Lady from Smith County
Before I dive into this week’s column, let me preface by saying that I’m very fortunate. Actually, let me rephrase that, I’m incredibly blessed. I can probably count on my hands how many friends that I have around my age that still have grandparents alive. Unfortunately, I’m getting closer to no longer being on that list. After a long week of struggling, we laid my maternal grandmother to rest this weekend. And given the fact that she enjoyed reading my weekly blathering, I figured I’d pay homage to her this week.
JPD officer arrested on gun charge
JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson police officer was arrested on a gun charge. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Jacques Brown was arrested for possession of a stolen gun. Brown was being detained while awaiting bond Tuesday. Jackson Police Department officials said Brown is on administrative leave for a...
