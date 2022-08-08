Read full article on original website
MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (five, six, zero; FB: two) (eight, four, four, six; FB: two) (three, ten, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-five) Estimated jackpot: $50,000. Mega Millions. 01-08-10-25-32, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3. (one, eight, ten, twenty-five, thirty-two; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three) Estimated jackpot: $65,000,000.
A Tribute to a Little Old Lady from Smith County
Before I dive into this week’s column, let me preface by saying that I’m very fortunate. Actually, let me rephrase that, I’m incredibly blessed. I can probably count on my hands how many friends that I have around my age that still have grandparents alive. Unfortunately, I’m getting closer to no longer being on that list. After a long week of struggling, we laid my maternal grandmother to rest this weekend. And given the fact that she enjoyed reading my weekly blathering, I figured I’d pay homage to her this week.
Kentucky Flood Relief Supplies Drive
Catastrophic flooding in portions of eastern Kentucky killed at least 37 people and the community is struggling greatly to survive the aftermath which destroyed houses and businesses. Extremely heavy rains and floodwaters took many residents by surprise starting the evening of July 27th with some houses completely lost to the waters in less than an hour. More than 9 inches of rain fell in some areas.
Luke Perry Walker
Luke Perry Walker, 25 of Bay Springs, MS passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Merritt Health Central in Jackson, MS. He was born Tuesday, February 25, 1997, in Laurel, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 7, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Jesus Name Church...
