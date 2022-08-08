Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Related
Only 3 Bay Area restaurants named in Wine Enthusiast’s 50 best wine restaurants in America list
Only one restaurant in Wine Country made the list.
SFist
Company Launching Pricy Riverboat Cruise From SF to... Stockton?
Riverboat cruising, that seemingly luxurious European concept that gets advertised a lot to affluent seniors in between PBS shows, is coming to the Bay Area and NorCal — but would you pay $12,000 to go from SF to Stockton and back via the Delta?. American Cruise Lines, which offers...
KTVU FOX 2
Thieves access Oakland stereo equipment business through roof, steal 3 cars
Surveillance video shows three thieves breaking into a car stereo shop through the roof in Oakland last month. They made off with thousands of dollars worth of equipment and also three cars.
kgoradio.com
Smash and Grabs Take Over Outside Lands
Outside Lands brings talented artists, wonderful exhibits, eager tourists and unfortunately – quick thieves. Patrick Fondiller and his daughter, Ruby, know the effects of theft all too well. After traveling from Brooklyn to San Francisco, Patrick and Ruby parked their rental car on Steiner Street before getting lunch. While...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This SF Shop Is Where Your Favorite Chef Got Their Favorite Knife
Bernal Cutlery, a knife shop in San Francisco’s Mission District, feels more like a community center than a traditional store. It’s where chefs and sous chefs might bump into their line cooks. A place where kitchen newbies and seasoned professionals can both find the perfect tool for their needs. Whether you work in a kitchen or just binged episodes of The Bear or Chefs Table, you’ll be right at home here. Saucing spoons, culinary tweezers, fermentation crocks, and handcrafted knives cover every surface. It’s a place that can confidently sell you a $600 carbon steel chef’s knife but can also...
calmatters.network
Parking lot fire destroys McLaren office, Tesla batteries
A pallet of Tesla batteries, a McLaren business office and a Ford pickup truck went up in flames Sunday morning in a shared south Palo Alto parking lot, triggering an arson investigation. Palo Alto dispatchers received a call shortly before 5:30 a.m. about a possible illegal bonfire in the lot...
Why do people steal catalytic converters?
There has been a surge in catalytic converter theft in recent years. Why?
10-acre East Bay estate originally listed for $19.8M goes up for auction
It was first listed for sale in July 2020 for nearly $20 million.
IN THIS ARTICLE
architecturaldigest.com
Inside a Dreamy Home Perched Above the San Francisco Bay Area
Just 15 minutes north of the Golden Gate Bridge, nestled on a south-facing knoll in the idyllic town of Mill Valley, California, sits a house that’s as much an architectural masterpiece as it is a comfortable retreat for the minimalist couple who call it home. Designed by architect Stanley...
Contra Costa Herald
Antioch native opens Hawai’i’s first flagship location for line of all-electric two-wheel vehicles
NIU Honolulu offers mopeds, kick scooters, motor scooters and e-bikes. 2004 Antioch High grad Nathan Bingham inspiring others to “Make Life Electric”. Honolulu, HI — NIU (pronounced “NEW”) Technologies, the world’s leading provider of smart and eco-friendly two-wheelers, officially opened its first flagship store in Kaimuki in Honolulu on the island of Oʻahu in Hawai’i. With gas prices soaring at an average of $5.40 per gallon in the Hawaiʻi islands, Nathan Bingham, owner of Hawaiian Style Rentals & Sales (see related article), proudly partners with NIU Technologies to bring Hawaiʻi a more cost-effective, alternative mode of transportation. Featuring all-new electric mopeds, kick scooters, motor scooters, and e-bikes, NIU provides riders a stylish, more convenient, and economical way to travel in Hawaiʻi.
SFist
Fremont Recycling Firm Implicated In Purchase of Hundreds of Stolen Catalytic Converters
Following a year-long investigation and sting operation, Fremont police say that a recycling outfit called Arrow Recovery has been purchasing obviously stolen catalytic converters from thieves and recycling the rare and precious metals inside for profit. Catalytic converter thefts have been on the rise nationwide, and they represented a crime...
berkeleyside.org
‘Don’t let this be a failure’: The pressure to keep a Berkeley barbecue spot afloat
It’s been almost a year since Mary Everett, the owner of Berkeley barbecue destination Everett and Jones, died of COVID-19. Ask anyone who’s lost a parent, though, and they’ll tell you that first year after the loss passes in a whirlwind, a combination of grief and self-reflection.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 years
The popular San Francisco cafe, which is well-known for its burgers, traditional diner meals, and late-night snacks, abruptly announced its closure on Monday. After 20 years, the well-known Bay Area diner that is partially owned by Mike Dirnt of Green Day is closing.
marinlocalnews.com
$25k of bikes stolen from Mike’s Bikes
Sausalito: If you recognize this person, call the cops. In July he broke into Mikes Bikes in Sausalito and made off with $25,000 worth of bikes. If you recognize him or the distinct custom logo on the back of his hoodie, police would very much like to know.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area real estate sees market shift
The Bay Area's hot housing market continues to cool off. According to the California Association of Realtors, the median price for an existing single-family home dropped seven percent in June. Deidre Joyner, who's a real estate agent at Red Oak Realty in Oakland, joined us on The Nine for more insight.
SFist
Rogue Bike Brigade Took Over Eastbound Bay Bridge Lanes, Possibly Then Committed Burglaries In Oakland
A group of what appeared to be teenagers on bicycles, numbering around 200, took over the lower deck of the Bay Bridge on Saturday afternoon and biked their way into Oakland. A short while later, some East Oakland businesses reported that they were burglarized by a gang of about 200 bicyclists.
Is it safe to wear a Rolex? Another Bay Area watch theft reported
(KRON) — In the latest in a series of recent thefts of high-end watches, a Redwood City man was robbed of his Rolex outside of his home on Saturday, according to the Redwood City Police Department. Al Shawa was outside of his home when the armed theft took place. In a statement to KRON4, he […]
Famous Bay Area cheese shop Cowgirl Creamery closes last retail location
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Cowgirl Creamery is closing its last retail shop at Point Reyes Station. The famous cheese shop is a beloved part of the bay area food scene. KRON4 caught up with fans who made the trip to west Marin after hearing the news. “I was a bit sad,” said Caroline Neri […]
Eater
Turns Out Rudy’s Can’t Fail Cafe Actually Can Fail
Early on Monday, August 8, fans of longtime Emeryville cafe and diner noticed Rudy’s Can’t Fail Cafe had closed — which, given the name, confused stalwart fans. The business posted on Facebook and Instagram not long after expected opening hours that, after 20 years in operation, the owners have decided to call it quits. No specific reason was given upon announcement.
Bay Area police shut down major catalytic converter operation
The Fremont Police Department said Monday that it shut down a recycling company buying stolen catalytic converters, putting an end to a "major pathway for criminal activity."
MotorBiscuit
130K+
Followers
32K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 1