Smash and Grabs Take Over Outside Lands

Outside Lands brings talented artists, wonderful exhibits, eager tourists and unfortunately – quick thieves. Patrick Fondiller and his daughter, Ruby, know the effects of theft all too well. After traveling from Brooklyn to San Francisco, Patrick and Ruby parked their rental car on Steiner Street before getting lunch. While...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

This SF Shop Is Where Your Favorite Chef Got Their Favorite Knife

Bernal Cutlery, a knife shop in San Francisco’s Mission District, feels more like a community center than a traditional store. It’s where chefs and sous chefs might bump into their line cooks. A place where kitchen newbies and seasoned professionals can both find the perfect tool for their needs. Whether you work in a kitchen or just binged episodes of The Bear or Chefs Table, you’ll be right at home here. Saucing spoons, culinary tweezers, fermentation crocks, and handcrafted knives cover every surface. It’s a place that can confidently sell you a $600 carbon steel chef’s knife but can also...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
calmatters.network

Parking lot fire destroys McLaren office, Tesla batteries

A pallet of Tesla batteries, a McLaren business office and a Ford pickup truck went up in flames Sunday morning in a shared south Palo Alto parking lot, triggering an arson investigation. Palo Alto dispatchers received a call shortly before 5:30 a.m. about a possible illegal bonfire in the lot...
PALO ALTO, CA
architecturaldigest.com

Inside a Dreamy Home Perched Above the San Francisco Bay Area

Just 15 minutes north of the Golden Gate Bridge, nestled on a south-facing knoll in the idyllic town of Mill Valley, California, sits a house that’s as much an architectural masterpiece as it is a comfortable retreat for the minimalist couple who call it home. Designed by architect Stanley...
MILL VALLEY, CA
Contra Costa Herald

Antioch native opens Hawai’i’s first flagship location for line of all-electric two-wheel vehicles

NIU Honolulu offers mopeds, kick scooters, motor scooters and e-bikes. 2004 Antioch High grad Nathan Bingham inspiring others to “Make Life Electric”. Honolulu, HI — NIU (pronounced “NEW”) Technologies, the world’s leading provider of smart and eco-friendly two-wheelers, officially opened its first flagship store in Kaimuki in Honolulu on the island of Oʻahu in Hawai’i. With gas prices soaring at an average of $5.40 per gallon in the Hawaiʻi islands, Nathan Bingham, owner of Hawaiian Style Rentals & Sales (see related article), proudly partners with NIU Technologies to bring Hawaiʻi a more cost-effective, alternative mode of transportation. Featuring all-new electric mopeds, kick scooters, motor scooters, and e-bikes, NIU provides riders a stylish, more convenient, and economical way to travel in Hawaiʻi.
HONOLULU, HI
NewsBreak
Cars
marinlocalnews.com

$25k of bikes stolen from Mike’s Bikes

Sausalito: If you recognize this person, call the cops. In July he broke into Mikes Bikes in Sausalito and made off with $25,000 worth of bikes. If you recognize him or the distinct custom logo on the back of his hoodie, police would very much like to know.
SAUSALITO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area real estate sees market shift

The Bay Area's hot housing market continues to cool off. According to the California Association of Realtors, the median price for an existing single-family home dropped seven percent in June. Deidre Joyner, who's a real estate agent at Red Oak Realty in Oakland, joined us on The Nine for more insight.
OAKLAND, CA
Eater

Turns Out Rudy’s Can’t Fail Cafe Actually Can Fail

Early on Monday, August 8, fans of longtime Emeryville cafe and diner noticed Rudy’s Can’t Fail Cafe had closed — which, given the name, confused stalwart fans. The business posted on Facebook and Instagram not long after expected opening hours that, after 20 years in operation, the owners have decided to call it quits. No specific reason was given upon announcement.
EMERYVILLE, CA
