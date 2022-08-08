ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Comments / 2

Related
MotorBiscuit

Only 2 Full-Size Pickup Trucks Are Recommended by Consumer Reports

Halfway through the year, Consumer Reports has released its ratings for nearly all 2022 pickup trucks. The Ram 1500 was one of CR’s favorites — no surprise there. Consumer Reports testers typically rate this truck highly in several categories, including overall reliability. This year, the Toyota Tundra also joined the ranks of CR Recommended vehicles. What makes these two full-size pickup trucks better than the rest?
CARS
MotorBiscuit

3 Reliable Used SUVs Under $20,000, According to Consumer Reports

While used car and SUV prices are supposed to fall in the future, no one actually knows when that will happen. Consumer Reports has three reliable used SUVs under $20,000 will get you from point A to point B safely. The following sport utility vehicles are safe, have good fuel economy, and offer a spacious interior.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyundai Cars#Economy Car#Consumer Reports#Hyundai Elantra#Vehicles
MotorBiscuit

Consumer Reports Doesn’t Recommend the Only Kia Subcompact SUV

Kia is one of the most popular SUV brands in the world. With excellent options like the Telluride, Sportage, and Sorento, it’s easy to buy from the automaker. However, in the subcompact SUV category, it only has one offering. Unfortunately, the 2022 Kia Seltos failed to earn Consumer Reports’ coveted recommendation. Here’s why Consumer Reports doesn’t recommend the only Kia subcompact SUV.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

3 Reasons Why Kia Cars Are So Cheap

Kia cars are very popular these days, and part of this success is due to their relatively low cost. There are a few reasons for these cheap prices. Take a closer look. The post 3 Reasons Why Kia Cars Are So Cheap appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
MotorBiscuit

4 Advantages to Choosing the 2022 Toyota Highlander Over the New Honda Pilot

Shopping for a new three-row SUV will likely lead you to compare the 2022 Toyota Highlander to the 2022 Honda Pilot. Both vehicles offer three rows of seating in a midsize SUV package with family-friendly touches. In addition, either vehicle retains strong resale value, offers available all-wheel drive (AWD), and provides a rich suite of standard infotainment technology. While the differences are subtle, we’ll highlight four advantages to choosing the 2022 Toyota Highlander over the 2022 Honda Pilot.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

130K+
Followers
32K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy