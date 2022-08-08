Read full article on original website
Halfway through the year, Consumer Reports has released its ratings for nearly all 2022 pickup trucks. The Ram 1500 was one of CR’s favorites — no surprise there. Consumer Reports testers typically rate this truck highly in several categories, including overall reliability. This year, the Toyota Tundra also joined the ranks of CR Recommended vehicles. What makes these two full-size pickup trucks better than the rest?
Shopping for a new three-row SUV will likely lead you to compare the 2022 Toyota Highlander to the 2022 Honda Pilot. Both vehicles offer three rows of seating in a midsize SUV package with family-friendly touches. In addition, either vehicle retains strong resale value, offers available all-wheel drive (AWD), and provides a rich suite of standard infotainment technology. While the differences are subtle, we’ll highlight four advantages to choosing the 2022 Toyota Highlander over the 2022 Honda Pilot.
