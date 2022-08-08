Read full article on original website
When a Truck Driver Flashes Lights What Does It Mean?
Big rig drivers often have an advantage over the average driver. They sit higher and have a higher perspective than others, which gives them a better view of the surrounding conditions. Truckers also communicate with others through the citizen’s band radio and are almost always aware of things around the corner. Chances are you probably share the road with trucks nearly every day, and you’ve noticed them flashing lights. So what does it mean when a truck driver flashes lights?
Why Do Some Semi Truck Trailers Have a Tiny Door Set Into Their Main Door?
Truck drivers and manufacturers have differing opinions on the purpose of those little doors. Here's the truth once and for all. The post Why Do Some Semi Truck Trailers Have a Tiny Door Set Into Their Main Door? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why Do Some Semi Truck Tires Not Touch The Ground?
Have you ever noticed semi trucks cruising down the road with wheels and tires that don’t even touch the ground? Sometimes they are on an axle suspended below the belly of the truck. Other semi trucks even have an extra axle on the roof! Truck drivers can activate these “drop axles” when heavily loaded or on roads and bridges with weight limitations based on the number of axles a truck has.
Why Do Some Pickup Trucks Have Yellow Lights in Their Grille?
Have you noticed certain 4x4 trucks from several automakers all have identical yellow lights in their grilles? The post Why Do Some Pickup Trucks Have Yellow Lights in Their Grille? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Best Pickup Truck Tires for 2022
If you care about your pickup truck, you need the right tires. Which are the best in 2022? The post The Best Pickup Truck Tires for 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Car thieves have been using phones to steal vehicles
A string of car thefts that started in Milwaukee seems to have made its way to Pittsburgh. The group in Milwaukee started stealing Hyundais and Kia’s using only their phones - then mechanically and cosmetically damaging the cars.
Car thefts are up, but only for these two brands of vehicle
Car theft for two brands of vehicles have become increasingly more common this year due to a manufacturing flaw that makes them easier to steal, according to police.
Woman Angers Neighbors by Parking Car in Two Spaces — but She’s Allowed to Do It
A woman recently posted on the AITA Reddit forum about the angry reaction from neighbors regarding her double parking a car in two spaces — but it’s her right to do so. The post Woman Angers Neighbors by Parking Car in Two Spaces — but She’s Allowed to Do It appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
connect-bridgeport.com
Area Man on Motorcycle Dies in Multi-Vehicle Accident
According to WDTV, officials said a Preston County man died on Tuesday following a multi-vehicle accident over the weekend that involved a motorcycle. Officers responded to the accident on Sunday, July 10 around 4:30 p.m., according to the West Virginia State Police. The accident involved a motorcycle and a pickup...
Family are slapped with a $283 parking fine for moving their car onto a median strip as their home went underwater during the floods
A young family has been slapped with a parking fine after moving their car to higher ground as their home was being swallowed by raging flood waters. Amber Evans' said her husband moved his ute onto a median strip as water crept towards their Cessnock property, in the devastated Hunter Valley region inundated by massive rainfall last week.
Is It Safe to Take an Electric Vehicle Through a Carwash?
Keeping your EV on the road requires regular maintenance. You top off the fluids, rotate the tires, and check the brakes. You also clean your car to preserve the paint. But is it safe to take an electric vehicle through a carwash?. Why people are concerned about taking an EV...
Man Charged Almost $12,000 To Get Stolen Truck Back
Some tow companies act more like the mafia than a legitimate business…. For five long months, a man in Grand Rapids, Michigan was missing his 1995 Chevy truck after it was stolen. Then, he received a phone call from police that his beloved truck had been found. However, the good news was cut short when the storage lot informed him his pickup had been sitting for four months, racking up almost $12,000 in storage fees.
Is your car at risk to be stolen? Top 10 most common stolen cars in Pennsylvania
Passenger vehicle thefts in the U.S. rose 8 percent in 2021 compared to 2020. But what vehicles were stolen the most in Pennsylvania? According to a report from the National Insurance Crime Bureau
Passengers' lost suitcases were found dumped in the trash at an international airport, report says
The baggage handling company told UTV some bags contained perishable items which attracted vermin and had to be disposed.
torquenews.com
Sad Day for Ford Owners Says Mechanic When Dealership Won’t Diagnose Your Car Problem
Here’s why a dealership service department might not bother to diagnose your car problem and why you should always have a backup mechanic plan for a second opinion. Plus, how to diagnose a spongy brake problem on your own. Scotty Says. How many times have you taken your car...
komando.com
Vehicle recall warning! Thousands of Fords, Nissans, Hyundais and Hondas at risk
Driving a vehicle that is part of a recall can be dangerous. In the last few weeks, almost half a million cars have been found to have severe defects that put you and other drivers at risk. Fortunately, there are ways to discover if your car has been recalled. Tap...
2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally: Man Dies, Several Injured in Crash
Since 1938, Sturgis has held the position of the absolute pinnacle of motorcycle rallies. Every… The post 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally: Man Dies, Several Injured in Crash appeared first on Outsider.
"I'm safer in the water": Woman jumps from burning Orange Line train into river
SOMERVILLE -- Of the roughly 200 passengers who escaped a burning MBTA Orange Line train Thursday morning on a bridge over the Mystic River, one woman actually jumped off the train and into the water.According the MBTA, the flames and smoke started pouring out of the first car of the train around 6:45 a.m. while it was heading towards Assembly station in Somerville. Passengers described hearing a loud explosion or loud bang and then smoke filled the train car. People then tried prying doors open and punching the glass out of windows in order to get out on the train...
What Pickup Truck Does U-Haul Use?
Here's a look at the automotive brands that U-Haul does business with and what pickup truck models they as a foundation for its moving trucks. The post What Pickup Truck Does U-Haul Use? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2 Reasons Why Electric Cars Burn Through Tires Faster Than Gas-Powered Vehicles
Here's a look at the two main reasons why tires for electric vehicles (EVs) burn out faster than tires made for ICE cars and require tougher materials. The post 2 Reasons Why Electric Cars Burn Through Tires Faster Than Gas-Powered Vehicles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
