Big rig drivers often have an advantage over the average driver. They sit higher and have a higher perspective than others, which gives them a better view of the surrounding conditions. Truckers also communicate with others through the citizen’s band radio and are almost always aware of things around the corner. Chances are you probably share the road with trucks nearly every day, and you’ve noticed them flashing lights. So what does it mean when a truck driver flashes lights?

TRAFFIC ・ 22 DAYS AGO