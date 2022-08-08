ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 4

Related
MotorBiscuit

When a Truck Driver Flashes Lights What Does It Mean?

Big rig drivers often have an advantage over the average driver. They sit higher and have a higher perspective than others, which gives them a better view of the surrounding conditions. Truckers also communicate with others through the citizen’s band radio and are almost always aware of things around the corner. Chances are you probably share the road with trucks nearly every day, and you’ve noticed them flashing lights. So what does it mean when a truck driver flashes lights?
TRAFFIC
MotorBiscuit

Why Do Some Semi Truck Tires Not Touch The Ground?

Have you ever noticed semi trucks cruising down the road with wheels and tires that don’t even touch the ground? Sometimes they are on an axle suspended below the belly of the truck. Other semi trucks even have an extra axle on the roof! Truck drivers can activate these “drop axles” when heavily loaded or on roads and bridges with weight limitations based on the number of axles a truck has.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dump Trucks#Compressed Air#Winter Tires#Vehicles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
connect-bridgeport.com

Area Man on Motorcycle Dies in Multi-Vehicle Accident

According to WDTV, officials said a Preston County man died on Tuesday following a multi-vehicle accident over the weekend that involved a motorcycle. Officers responded to the accident on Sunday, July 10 around 4:30 p.m., according to the West Virginia State Police. The accident involved a motorcycle and a pickup...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
Daily Mail

Family are slapped with a $283 parking fine for moving their car onto a median strip as their home went underwater during the floods

A young family has been slapped with a parking fine after moving their car to higher ground as their home was being swallowed by raging flood waters. Amber Evans' said her husband moved his ute onto a median strip as water crept towards their Cessnock property, in the devastated Hunter Valley region inundated by massive rainfall last week.
TRAFFIC
MotorBiscuit

Is It Safe to Take an Electric Vehicle Through a Carwash?

Keeping your EV on the road requires regular maintenance. You top off the fluids, rotate the tires, and check the brakes. You also clean your car to preserve the paint. But is it safe to take an electric vehicle through a carwash?. Why people are concerned about taking an EV...
CARS
Motorious

Man Charged Almost $12,000 To Get Stolen Truck Back

Some tow companies act more like the mafia than a legitimate business…. For five long months, a man in Grand Rapids, Michigan was missing his 1995 Chevy truck after it was stolen. Then, he received a phone call from police that his beloved truck had been found. However, the good news was cut short when the storage lot informed him his pickup had been sitting for four months, racking up almost $12,000 in storage fees.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
CBS Boston

"I'm safer in the water": Woman jumps from burning Orange Line train into river

SOMERVILLE -- Of the roughly 200 passengers who escaped a burning MBTA Orange Line train Thursday morning on a bridge over the Mystic River, one woman actually jumped off the train and into the water.According the MBTA, the flames and smoke started pouring out of the first car of the train around 6:45 a.m. while it was heading towards Assembly station in Somerville. Passengers described hearing a loud explosion or loud bang and then smoke filled the train car. People then tried prying doors open and punching the glass out of windows in order to get out on the train...
SOMERVILLE, MA
MotorBiscuit

What Pickup Truck Does U-Haul Use?

Here's a look at the automotive brands that U-Haul does business with and what pickup truck models they as a foundation for its moving trucks. The post What Pickup Truck Does U-Haul Use? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

130K+
Followers
32K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy