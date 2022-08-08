For static and grounds the bus in case of a lightning strike. Some of this static eats up the radiators too. As Antifreeze circulated in the engine it produces static charges and if any aluminum in the engine , it speeds up the corrosion process.
So what that's all people hear racism all the time maybe its time white people can yell back without being arrested!!!!!
It is a sign to parents of the oppression their children will experience being indoctrinated by a liberal curriculum…
Related
Why Are School Buses Yellow?
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart
Teenager electrocuted after falling asleep with a charging cell phone in her bed
When a Truck Driver Flashes Lights What Does It Mean?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Warning: Shocking Graphic Video of Actual Fatal Highway Accident Caused By Distracted Driving
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
Why Do Some Semi Truck Trailers Have a Tiny Door Set Into Their Main Door?
Car thefts are up, but only for these two brands of vehicle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman Angers Neighbors by Parking Car in Two Spaces — but She’s Allowed to Do It
Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?
This New Flying Car Could Hit the Market in Weeks After Getting FAA Approval
Woman demands that waiter at restaurant fetch phone she dropped in the toilet
How Thieves Are Stealing Hyundais and Kias With Just a USB Cable
Car thieves have been using phones to steal vehicles
Sad Day for Ford Owners Says Mechanic When Dealership Won’t Diagnose Your Car Problem
Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license
Passengers' lost suitcases were found dumped in the trash at an international airport, report says
Steel Wheels on Tractors Help the Amish and Mennonites Avoid Temptation
5 Hybrids to Avoid and Just Get an EV Instead
Car Thieves Target One Particular Type of Vehicle
MotorBiscuit
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 38