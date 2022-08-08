Read full article on original website
WTHI
Cancer diagnosis forces local police K-9 into retirement
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A cancer diagnosis has forced a local police K-9 into retirement. The Vincennes Police Department says one of its K-9 officers, Sara, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Sara's vet recommends she be retired from police service because of her prognosis. The K-9 officer will transition to...
4-year-old hit, killed on southern Indiana highway after wandering off during the night
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in southern Indiana say a 4-year-old was hit and killed on a state highway after wandering off in the middle of the night. A motorist called 911 in Warrick County around 4 a.m. on Monday and told dispatchers he hit a child on State Road 66 near Lincoln Avenue. The […]
vincennespbs.org
Local man becomes a firefighter
Two new firemen joined the Vincennes city fire department. Jeremy Trowbridge was sworn in by Mayor Joe Yochum at Monday nights board of works meeting. Trowbridge grew up in Washington and said he always wanted to help his community. He now lives in Bicknell with his family who attended the...
Fire burns down garage on Durkees Ferry Road
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A fire quickly burned down a detached garage in the 1800 block of Durkees Ferry Road Monday morning. According to New Goshen Fire Chief Terry Meadlo, when firefighters got to the property at 6:48 a.m. the fire had engulfed the building. Meadlo stated that 20 minutes after he arrived on […]
Update: 2 injured in Edgar Co. crash
The Edgar County Sheriff's Office is telling drivers to avoid the area of IL Route 1 at Stewart Road due to a multiple-vehicle accident. A post on Facebook indicated the area of Preston St. at 500 N is also closed.
WTHI
Police identify two killed in Vigo County crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says 49-year-old Johnny Vaughn and 20-year-old Raya Vaughn were killed after their car collided with a moving truck. It happened just before 7:00 A.M. on State Road 63 at the Durkees Ferry Road intersection. They say a car was headed...
14news.com
Jasper Police Department asking for information on stolen trailer
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department is asking for the public’s help in reference to a stolen trailer. According to a press release, that trailer was stolen from Rural King early Monday morning. JPD is asking anyone with information to contact the police department at 812-482-2255, or...
wevv.com
4-year-old Princeton boy dead after wandering into traffic, sheriff's office says
Authorities have released new details on a crash that claimed the life of a young boy in Warrick County, Indiana on Monday morning. The Warrick County Sheriff's Office says a driver called 911 around 4 a.m. on Monday and said he had just hit a child on State Road 66 near Lincoln Avenue.
wbiw.com
Woman arrested after children approached officer needing help
BEDFORD – A Mitchell woman was arrested on Friday night after a report at 11 p.m. of a possibly intoxicated female driver with four children in her vehicle at Revere’s Food & Fuel on16th Street. Officers checked the parking lot and could not find the woman or the...
Effingham Radio
ISP Fatal Traffic Crash In Clark County
The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 12:. Interstate 70 eastbound near milepost 152, Clark County. Aug. 6, 2022 at approximately 3:16 a.m. VEHICLES:. Unit 1- 2021 Yellow Peterbilt Truck-Tractor. Unit 2- 2011 Yellow Freightliner Truck-Tractor Semi-Trailer Combination. DRIVERS:. Unit 1- Duane Jones, 45-year-old male...
14news.com
Man arrested in Jasper after chase Tuesday morning
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was arrested in Jasper after a chase. The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 5 Tuesday morning. They say a stolen car was reported on 164 and State Road 162. Deputies say Jasper police used stop sticks and the driver ran...
Bloomington woman arrested after 5-year-old critically injured, man dies in crash near Bloomington
A Bloomington woman faces charges after a weekend crash killed a man and left a 5-year-old child in critical condition.
MyWabashValley.com
UPDATE: Names released in fatal Vigo Co. crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)— Sheriff John Plasse announced that 49-year-old Johnny Vaughn and 20-year-old Raya Vaughn were the two people killed Sunday in a two-vehicle wreck in Vigo County. According to the initial VCSO release, the crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. Sunday on State Road 63 at the Durkees...
WTHI
One killed, one hurt in two-vehicle Clark County crash
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Clark County on Sunday evening. The crash happened on Illinois Route 1 near Douglas Road. That is just north of Marshall. According to Illinois State Police, Jeremiah Boswell, from Marshall, was driving south on Route 1...
wbiw.com
State Road 446 in Monroe County shut down Saturday afternoon due to vehicle fire
MONROE COUNTY – A vehicle fire temporarily closed State Road 446 near Rush Ridge Road Saturday afternoon. A truck had caught fire and was fully engulfed by the time firefighters from the Monroe Fire Protection District arrived at the scene. The truck was carrying hay bales in the bed of the vehicle and was pulling a trailer full of hay bales as well.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Melanie Bello, 20, of Washington, was arrested Sunday by WPD and charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with Endangerment and Operating a Vehicle Without Ever Receiving a License. She was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,000 bond. Bond was posted. Greg Webb, 42, of Washington,...
Fatal crash kills one, injures another in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Indianapolis woman has died and a Marshall, Ill. man was injured following a two-vehicle crash in Clark County Sunday evening. According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred on Illinois Route 1 near Douglas Road at approximately 5:21 p.m. Sunday. According to investigating officers, a van driven by Jeremiah […]
Two dead in early morning Vigo County crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash near West Terre Haute in Vigo County early Sunday morning. The names of the deceased have not been released at this time, as next of kin is being notified.
wbiw.com
Bloomington Police investigating fatal accident
BLOOMINGTON – On Saturday, at 7:08 p.m. officers with the Bloomington Police Department responded to the interesection of West State Road 46 and the on-ramp for southbound I-69 after a report of an accident with injuries. Upon arrival, a teal 1999 Chevrolet S-10 pickup was located on top of...
WTHI
Grant will help students from around Indiana check out state parks
WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is helping get more kids out of the classroom this fall. Twenty-one Hoosier schools will be able to take field trips to parks across the state, thanks to the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation. The grant money will help cover the...
