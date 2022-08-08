ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan, IN

WTHI

Cancer diagnosis forces local police K-9 into retirement

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A cancer diagnosis has forced a local police K-9 into retirement. The Vincennes Police Department says one of its K-9 officers, Sara, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Sara's vet recommends she be retired from police service because of her prognosis. The K-9 officer will transition to...
VINCENNES, IN
vincennespbs.org

Local man becomes a firefighter

Two new firemen joined the Vincennes city fire department. Jeremy Trowbridge was sworn in by Mayor Joe Yochum at Monday nights board of works meeting. Trowbridge grew up in Washington and said he always wanted to help his community. He now lives in Bicknell with his family who attended the...
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Fire burns down garage on Durkees Ferry Road

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A fire quickly burned down a detached garage in the 1800 block of Durkees Ferry Road Monday morning. According to New Goshen Fire Chief Terry Meadlo, when firefighters got to the property at 6:48 a.m. the fire had engulfed the building. Meadlo stated that 20 minutes after he arrived on […]
NEW GOSHEN, IN
Crime & Safety
WTHI

Police identify two killed in Vigo County crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says 49-year-old Johnny Vaughn and 20-year-old Raya Vaughn were killed after their car collided with a moving truck. It happened just before 7:00 A.M. on State Road 63 at the Durkees Ferry Road intersection. They say a car was headed...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Jasper Police Department asking for information on stolen trailer

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department is asking for the public’s help in reference to a stolen trailer. According to a press release, that trailer was stolen from Rural King early Monday morning. JPD is asking anyone with information to contact the police department at 812-482-2255, or...
JASPER, IN
wbiw.com

Woman arrested after children approached officer needing help

BEDFORD – A Mitchell woman was arrested on Friday night after a report at 11 p.m. of a possibly intoxicated female driver with four children in her vehicle at Revere’s Food & Fuel on16th Street. Officers checked the parking lot and could not find the woman or the...
BEDFORD, IN
Effingham Radio

ISP Fatal Traffic Crash In Clark County

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 12:. Interstate 70 eastbound near milepost 152, Clark County. Aug. 6, 2022 at approximately 3:16 a.m. VEHICLES:. Unit 1- 2021 Yellow Peterbilt Truck-Tractor. Unit 2- 2011 Yellow Freightliner Truck-Tractor Semi-Trailer Combination. DRIVERS:. Unit 1- Duane Jones, 45-year-old male...
CLARK COUNTY, IL
14news.com

Man arrested in Jasper after chase Tuesday morning

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was arrested in Jasper after a chase. The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 5 Tuesday morning. They say a stolen car was reported on 164 and State Road 162. Deputies say Jasper police used stop sticks and the driver ran...
JASPER, IN
MyWabashValley.com

UPDATE: Names released in fatal Vigo Co. crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)— Sheriff John Plasse announced that 49-year-old Johnny Vaughn and 20-year-old Raya Vaughn were the two people killed Sunday in a two-vehicle wreck in Vigo County. According to the initial VCSO release, the crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. Sunday on State Road 63 at the Durkees...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

One killed, one hurt in two-vehicle Clark County crash

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Clark County on Sunday evening. The crash happened on Illinois Route 1 near Douglas Road. That is just north of Marshall. According to Illinois State Police, Jeremiah Boswell, from Marshall, was driving south on Route 1...
CLARK COUNTY, IL
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Melanie Bello, 20, of Washington, was arrested Sunday by WPD and charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with Endangerment and Operating a Vehicle Without Ever Receiving a License. She was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,000 bond. Bond was posted. Greg Webb, 42, of Washington,...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Fatal crash kills one, injures another in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Indianapolis woman has died and a Marshall, Ill. man was injured following a two-vehicle crash in Clark County Sunday evening. According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred on Illinois Route 1 near Douglas Road at approximately 5:21 p.m. Sunday. According to investigating officers, a van driven by Jeremiah […]
CLARK COUNTY, IL
ICN

Two dead in early morning Vigo County crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash near West Terre Haute in Vigo County early Sunday morning. The names of the deceased have not been released at this time, as next of kin is being notified.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Bloomington Police investigating fatal accident

BLOOMINGTON – On Saturday, at 7:08 p.m. officers with the Bloomington Police Department responded to the interesection of West State Road 46 and the on-ramp for southbound I-69 after a report of an accident with injuries. Upon arrival, a teal 1999 Chevrolet S-10 pickup was located on top of...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHI

Grant will help students from around Indiana check out state parks

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is helping get more kids out of the classroom this fall. Twenty-one Hoosier schools will be able to take field trips to parks across the state, thanks to the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation. The grant money will help cover the...
INDIANA STATE

