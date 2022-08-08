ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency

The US government will once again extend the Covid-19 public health emergency, continuing measures that have given millions of Americans special access to health insurance and telehealth services. The Department of Health and Human Services has repeatedly renewed the emergency since it was originally declared in January 2020, with the...
U.S. POLITICS
Agriculture Online

12 Iowa counties authorized to use CRP acres for emergency haying, grazing

Twelve Iowa counties have been authorized to use Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) acres for emergency haying or grazing for the 2022 fiscal year, which runs from October 1 to September 30. Counties receive automatic approval for CRP emergency haying and grazing when they reach the D2 (severe drought) level on the U.S. Drought Monitor and are outside of the primary nesting season (May 15 through August 1).
ECONOMY
CBS Sacramento

Report: California slow to get unemployment benefits to workers

SACRAMENTO — California delayed or improperly denied unemployment benefits for roughly 6 million people during the pandemic because state policies "do not prioritize getting benefits to workers quickly," according to a nonpartisan report released Monday by the Legislative Analyst's Office.The report said payments were delayed for about 5 million people — up to half of all workers who applied for benefits during the height of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the California Employment Development Department denied benefits for 3.4 million workers during that time. Of the 200,000 workers who appealed those denials, nearly 80% of them won their case."We believe many of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

After Supreme Court ruling, it's open season on US gun laws

The Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights threatens to upend firearms restrictions across the country as activists wage court battles over everything from bans on AR-15-style guns to age limits.The decision handed down in June already has led one judge to temporarily block a Colorado town from enforcing a ban on the sale and possession of certain semi-automatic weapons.The first major gun decision in more than a decade, the ruling could dramatically reshape gun laws in the U.S. even as a series of horrific mass shootings pushes the issue back into the headlines.“The gun rights movement has been given...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

California schools would put parents on notice about safe gun storage at home under new bill

According to California lawmakers, preventing school-based gun violence starts in the home. While it is a crime for families with youth to improperly store firearms, parents and guardians aren’t always aware of that fact. In an effort to curb gun violence in schools, the state Legislature on Monday passed a bill that would require schools to inform families of the state’s firearm storage laws. SB 452, introduced by Assemblymember Laura Friedman, D-Glendale, would charge the state with developing templates for these communications.
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

American Gun Sales Collapse in 47 States

The debate about gun ownership, gun sales, and gun background checks has lasted for years, and will go on for years into the future. A large portion of Americans believe that the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution allows them to freely own as many guns as they would like, and that they should be […]
POLITICS

