Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
thecentersquare.com
Former Louisiana state senator could face 20 year prison term for theft of campaign funds
(The Center Square) — A former Louisiana state senator faces up to 20 years in prison and a quarter-million dollar fine for allegedly swindling campaign contributions to fuel her gambling addiction. The U.S. Attorney's Office charged former state senator and Democratic Party chairwoman Karen Peterson, 52, with wire fraud...
Georgia judge upholds decision to keep Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on ballot
A Georgia judge on Monday upheld Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's eligibility to run for reelection, handing another defeat to the activist groups that have tried to use the US Constitution's ban against insurrectionists holding office to disqualify GOP candidates.
Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With 10 Days to Primary: Polls
The incumbent Republican is in a tough race against her Trump-backed opponent.
These are the gun control laws passed in 2022 so far
Several mass shootings and a sustained rise in gun violence across the United States have spurred law enforcement officials and lawmakers to push for more gun control measures.
Bloomberg
Biden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency
The US government will once again extend the Covid-19 public health emergency, continuing measures that have given millions of Americans special access to health insurance and telehealth services. The Department of Health and Human Services has repeatedly renewed the emergency since it was originally declared in January 2020, with the...
Agriculture Online
12 Iowa counties authorized to use CRP acres for emergency haying, grazing
Twelve Iowa counties have been authorized to use Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) acres for emergency haying or grazing for the 2022 fiscal year, which runs from October 1 to September 30. Counties receive automatic approval for CRP emergency haying and grazing when they reach the D2 (severe drought) level on the U.S. Drought Monitor and are outside of the primary nesting season (May 15 through August 1).
Report: California slow to get unemployment benefits to workers
SACRAMENTO — California delayed or improperly denied unemployment benefits for roughly 6 million people during the pandemic because state policies "do not prioritize getting benefits to workers quickly," according to a nonpartisan report released Monday by the Legislative Analyst's Office.The report said payments were delayed for about 5 million people — up to half of all workers who applied for benefits during the height of the pandemic. Meanwhile, the California Employment Development Department denied benefits for 3.4 million workers during that time. Of the 200,000 workers who appealed those denials, nearly 80% of them won their case."We believe many of...
Militia Member Prosecuted in First U.S. Capitol Case to Reach a Jury Receives Longest Jan. 6 Sentence to Date
Texas man Guy Reffitt, the first person to be convicted by a jury in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, will spend more than seven years in prison — the longest sentence issued so far in the Justice Department’s prosecution. He did not, however,...
Dana & Parks: Voters in Missouri to decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana
This November, voters in Missouri will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana. If the measure passes, anyone age 21 and older would be able to buy and grow weed for personal use.
After Supreme Court ruling, it's open season on US gun laws
The Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights threatens to upend firearms restrictions across the country as activists wage court battles over everything from bans on AR-15-style guns to age limits.The decision handed down in June already has led one judge to temporarily block a Colorado town from enforcing a ban on the sale and possession of certain semi-automatic weapons.The first major gun decision in more than a decade, the ruling could dramatically reshape gun laws in the U.S. even as a series of horrific mass shootings pushes the issue back into the headlines.“The gun rights movement has been given...
Advocates Sound Alarm About New Texting Policy That Could Have Negative Impacts On Black Voter Outreach
For "good actors" to reach voters effectively, they need clear and consistent information about how to comply with the new 10DLC policies. The post Advocates Sound Alarm About New Texting Policy That Could Have Negative Impacts On Black Voter Outreach appeared first on NewsOne.
AOL Corp
California schools would put parents on notice about safe gun storage at home under new bill
According to California lawmakers, preventing school-based gun violence starts in the home. While it is a crime for families with youth to improperly store firearms, parents and guardians aren’t always aware of that fact. In an effort to curb gun violence in schools, the state Legislature on Monday passed a bill that would require schools to inform families of the state’s firearm storage laws. SB 452, introduced by Assemblymember Laura Friedman, D-Glendale, would charge the state with developing templates for these communications.
California delayed or wrongly denied jobless benefits for millions during pandemic, report says
California's jobless benefits system is set up in a way that 'makes getting benefits unreasonably difficult,' a new nonpartisan state report says.
Non-citizens voting in California: Judge says no, even in left-wing state
Sometimes, common sense can prevail – even in far-out California. Last week, California Superior Court Judge Richard B. Ulmer Jr. ruled that only U.S. citizens have the right to vote. In this, he echoed an earlier ruling by the New York Supreme Court. This January, the New York City...
American Gun Sales Collapse in 47 States
The debate about gun ownership, gun sales, and gun background checks has lasted for years, and will go on for years into the future. A large portion of Americans believe that the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution allows them to freely own as many guns as they would like, and that they should be […]
