Read full article on original website
Related
kxnet.com
Rollie Fest remembers an old friend
The Minot Park District gave a special group a thumbs up to enjoy their favorite hobby. The Minot Kite Fliers were able to be spotted today from around Minot. With his Kites high in the sky, Paul Lutzen celebrated the the life of their late friend Rollie Metz, who passed away five years ago.
kxnet.com
Former Miss USA 2018, Cara Mund, is running for U.S. House
Former Miss USA 2018, Cara Mund, is running for U.S. …. National Farmers Market Week highlights local producers. Northwest Arts Center presents INT’L All Media Exhibit. Financial literacy manager offer tips on budgeting. Community Banking Conference in Bismarck. Minot PD just made a soft room for victims to feel...
kxnet.com
Football: Minot optimistic heading into 2022 season
The Magicians see paths to improvement on both sides of the ball despite winning just two games last season. Football: Minot optimistic heading into 2022 season. Community Banking Conference in Bismarck. Minot PD just made a soft room for victims to feel …. Money Follows the Person program. Taxi service...
kxnet.com
Football: Bishop Ryan relying on culture with a new-look roster
After graduating a large senior class, there will be plenty of new faces on the field this season. Football: Bishop Ryan relying on culture with a new-look …. National Farmers Market Week highlights local producers. Northwest Arts Center presents INT’L All Media Exhibit. Bug Camp put on by Discovery...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kxnet.com
Montana man killed in pedestrian-car crash near Minot on US 83
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A Montana man was killed Sunday after being struck by a car seven miles south of Minot. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 36-year-old Missoula man was apparently walking in the middle of the left lane of U.S. Highway 83 around 10:10 p.m., when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a 58-year-old Watford City woman.
kxnet.com
Football: St. Mary's Ready to Play at the Next Level
Football: St. Mary’s Ready to Play at the Next Level. National Farmers Market Week highlights local producers. Northwest Arts Center presents INT’L All Media Exhibit. Financial literacy manager offer tips on budgeting. Community Banking Conference in Bismarck. Minot PD just made a soft room for victims to feel...
Comments / 0