Record-Courier

Portage County girls soccer previews

Here is our glance at all 10 Portage County girls soccer teams, helped by all of our area coaches filling out our preview form (all of the below quotes are from that team's head coach):. Aurora Greenmen. Head Coach: Domenica McClintock (7th season, 4th at Aurora) Assistant Coaches: Adam Gharky,...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

New RBHS girls volleyball coach brings wealth of experience

As her competitive volleyball career ended, Caitlin Staib-Lipinski began to consider coaching the sport. Upon graduating from Bradley University in 2012, she sought a women’s assistant coach opening at Benedictine University with longtime head coach Jennifer Wildes. “I grew up right down the street, so right out of college...
RIVERSIDE, IL

