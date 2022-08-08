ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

China names new senior security chief for Hong Kong-Xinhua

HONG KONG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Chinese government named Sonny Au as the secretary-general of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's Committee for safeguarding the national security of the city, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

Au replaces Eric Chan, Xinhua reported.

Reporting by Shanghai newsroon; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

