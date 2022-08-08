ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Zealand's near-term inflation expected to slow, central bank survey shows

Reuters
WELLINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - New Zealand's near-term rate of inflation is expected to slow in the third quarter of 2022, a survey showed on Monday.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) quarterly survey of expectations showed business managers forecast annual inflation to average 4.86% over the coming year, from 4.88% in the previous survey in June.

Two-year inflation expectations - seen as the time frame when RBNZ policy action will filter through to prices - is seen falling to 3.07% from 3.29%.

Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

#Inflation#Rbnz
Reuters

Reuters

