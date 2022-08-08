Waco is filled to the brim with culture, art, and outdoor wonders, making it the perfect place for a getaway this weekend. While visiting the Heart of Texas, you’ll find a variety of amazing eateries and dining establishments that will leave you wanting more. If you’re overwhelmed with all the intriguing options to choose from, we’ve curated a list of where to eat in Waco to provide some guidance and recommendations. Don’t worry if you aren’t able to tackle every restaurant on our list of where to eat this weekend; there is so much to do in Waco anyway that you’ll have to come back again to this up-and-coming town in Central Texas.

WACO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO