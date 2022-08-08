Read full article on original website
O'Rourke was Asked What are You Doing with Our Guns?Tom HandyTexas State
Three days in Dallas, Austin, and Waco, TexasCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerDallas, TX
This Temple billionaire is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTemple, TX
Beto O’Rourke Tries this Old Strategy to Close the Gap with Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
baylor.edu
Michael Johnson: A track & field, Olympic and Baylor legend
Baylor has quite the list of Olympic track and field stars — from C.M. King at the third modern Olympics back in 1904, to three-time gold medalist Jeremy Wariner in more recent years. But none shines brighter than Michael Johnson (BBA ’91). Where does one even begin with...
The Block: Our reaction to Haynes King running with the 1s at Texas A&M
In this excerpt from The Block, Carl Reed and guest co-host Brandon Marcello discuss the quarterback battle in College Station, pinning Aggies sophomore Haynes King as the likely front-runner.
WacoTrib.com
Cameron, Temple athletes bring home medals from AAU Junior Olympics
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Several Central Texas track and field athletes got a chance to compete recently at the AAU Junior Olympics, and they represented themselves nicely. Cameron Yoe’s Yierra Flemings won the national championship in the women’s 15-16 heptathlon. Flemings, who has already put together two fantastic years for the Lady Yoe in cross country and track, had a winning point total of 4,581 while competing in seven events over two days. She turned in a runner-up finish in the heptathlon’s 100 hurdles and won the 200 to aid her point total.
KWTX
TWO-A-DAYS: Temple doesn't shy away from brutal non-district schedule
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Temple hasn’t lost a District game since 2019, but the Wildcats don’t talk about that success. Instead, they look forward at a brutal 2022 non-district schedule and hope it helps prepare them to make another run to the playoffs. The Wildcats have some holes...
247Sports
National top-50 CB Bravion Rogers decommits from Texas A&M
Texas A&M has been red hot on the recruiting trail as of late. Since the Aggies' big recruiting pool party/barbecue at the end of July, the team has added four commitments in the 2023 class, including a pair of national top-100 prospects. But, late Monday evening, Texas A&M suffered a...
Coaching Carousel: Jimbo Fisher Announces Changes to Texas A&M Coaching Staff
Three current coaches are playing musical chairs for Texas A&M's offense this fall.
fox44news.com
USA Roller Derby National Championship at Skate Waco
BELLMEAD, Texas (Fox 44) — Roller derby teams from across the country made their way to Waco this weekend for the USA roller derby national championship. Gypsy Lucas owns Skate Waco and says this is the first year roller derby nationals hasn’t been in a large venue. “It’s...
Final Name Change Suggested For Fort Hood, Texas
The Killeen, Texas area has been home to Fort Hood since 1942, and Camp Hood before that. Recently however, the name of the military base has been under scrutiny. The base, named after General John Bell Hood, could have a name change soon. The Naming Commission submits their suggestion for...
fox44news.com
Thousands of positions available at Summer Hiring Event
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Workforce Solutions of Central Texas is partnering with the Texas Veterans Commission and the Texas Veterans Leadership Program for the annual Summer Surge Hiring Event. Workforce Solutions said in a press release that thousands of jobs need to be filled in Central Texas....
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Solar in Waco; New Starbucks; Baylor's trustworthiness; $1 million bathrooms
Apparently Waco is becoming quite the sun worshipper. An entity called Environment Texas Research & Policy Center wrote glowingly in a press release on a report it recently published, saying Waco has more than doubled its solar generation capacity in just two years. The city is now home to 5.8 megawatts of solar capacity total, which amounts to about 41 watts per person, an explainer says.
lastwordonsports.com
Texas A&M Aggies Bold Predictions
The Texas A&M Aggies started their fall camp this week, meaning the season is near. The quarterback battle continues to be the center of attention, but there are some other storylines that could affect the Aggies’ performance in 2022. This year, Texas A&M’s success is mainly dependent on the performance of its stars, which could translate into a playoff appearance. Here are some bold predictions for the Aggies in 2022.
Did Chip and Joanna Gaines' 'Fixer Upper' break Waco?
A city made famous by the popular HGTV show is now seeing skyrocketing property taxes, and the demand for short-term rentals are driving some Waco residents out of their homes.
fox44news.com
City of Belton to receive Freedom Award
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Belton will be recognized at the City Council meeting on Tuesday for its support of employees who serve in the National Guard and Reserve. The City is receiving a 2022 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award. Ron Rivers, Chairman of...
Local photos of alligators spark curiosity, garner attention
BELL COUNTY, Texas — A Facebook image of an alligator on Stillhouse Hollow Lake has left some people wondering what alligators are doing in Bell County. Jonathan Warner, the Alligator Program leader for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, told 6 News some alligators do, in fact, call Bell County home.
Gas prices in Texas down more than $1 since peak in June
Gas prices in Texas continue to decline from record highs earlier this summer. A gallon of regular unleaded gas now costs an average of $3.56 across the state, down 15 cents from last Monday.
Beware Of These 10 Most Dangerous Animals in Texas
If you’ve never visited the great state of Texas or haven’t heard much about my beloved state, there are definitely a couple of guidelines that you have to obey to survive here. WHAT DO YOU NEED TO KNOW TO STAY SAFE IN THE GREAT STATE OF TEXAS?. For...
Feeling Extra Dry? Why Killeen, Texas Is Flushing Hydrants During a Drought
It isn't your imagination, it hasn't been raining, and yes, it's coming from the fire hydrants. Last week, the City of Killeen initiated Stage 1 of the Drought Contingency and Water Conservation Plan adopted by Killeen City Council, with voluntary water conservation advised at all times for residents. One condition...
This Killeen, Texas Hip-Hop Artist Wrote A Country Song That Has The City’s Attention
The talent on display in Killeen, Texas is, in my opinion, is absolutely underrated and often overlooked. We've had singers make it on national TV and athletes go on to the major leagues, so it's no surprise that an artist from our town is bringing attention to the community with a creative endeavor.
mycurlyadventures.com
Where to Eat in Waco TX This Weekend
Waco is filled to the brim with culture, art, and outdoor wonders, making it the perfect place for a getaway this weekend. While visiting the Heart of Texas, you’ll find a variety of amazing eateries and dining establishments that will leave you wanting more. If you’re overwhelmed with all the intriguing options to choose from, we’ve curated a list of where to eat in Waco to provide some guidance and recommendations. Don’t worry if you aren’t able to tackle every restaurant on our list of where to eat this weekend; there is so much to do in Waco anyway that you’ll have to come back again to this up-and-coming town in Central Texas.
KWTX
Central Texas school district rolling out new bus check-in system
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A new school year means new technology in some parts of Central Texas. The Temple Independent School District is in its initial phase of rolling out a bus monitoring system aimed at making sure its students get on and off at the right times. It is a step to add more safety for the students.
