Marlin, TX

Michael Johnson: A track & field, Olympic and Baylor legend

Baylor has quite the list of Olympic track and field stars — from C.M. King at the third modern Olympics back in 1904, to three-time gold medalist Jeremy Wariner in more recent years. But none shines brighter than Michael Johnson (BBA ’91). Where does one even begin with...
WACO, TX
Cameron, Temple athletes bring home medals from AAU Junior Olympics

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Several Central Texas track and field athletes got a chance to compete recently at the AAU Junior Olympics, and they represented themselves nicely. Cameron Yoe’s Yierra Flemings won the national championship in the women’s 15-16 heptathlon. Flemings, who has already put together two fantastic years for the Lady Yoe in cross country and track, had a winning point total of 4,581 while competing in seven events over two days. She turned in a runner-up finish in the heptathlon’s 100 hurdles and won the 200 to aid her point total.
TEMPLE, TX
National top-50 CB Bravion Rogers decommits from Texas A&M

Texas A&M has been red hot on the recruiting trail as of late. Since the Aggies' big recruiting pool party/barbecue at the end of July, the team has added four commitments in the 2023 class, including a pair of national top-100 prospects. But, late Monday evening, Texas A&M suffered a...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA Roller Derby National Championship at Skate Waco

BELLMEAD, Texas (Fox 44) — Roller derby teams from across the country made their way to Waco this weekend for the USA roller derby national championship. Gypsy Lucas owns Skate Waco and says this is the first year roller derby nationals hasn’t been in a large venue. “It’s...
WACO, TX
Final Name Change Suggested For Fort Hood, Texas

The Killeen, Texas area has been home to Fort Hood since 1942, and Camp Hood before that. Recently however, the name of the military base has been under scrutiny. The base, named after General John Bell Hood, could have a name change soon. The Naming Commission submits their suggestion for...
FORT HOOD, TX
Thousands of positions available at Summer Hiring Event

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Workforce Solutions of Central Texas is partnering with the Texas Veterans Commission and the Texas Veterans Leadership Program for the annual Summer Surge Hiring Event. Workforce Solutions said in a press release that thousands of jobs need to be filled in Central Texas....
BELL COUNTY, TX
Mike Copeland: Solar in Waco; New Starbucks; Baylor's trustworthiness; $1 million bathrooms

Apparently Waco is becoming quite the sun worshipper. An entity called Environment Texas Research & Policy Center wrote glowingly in a press release on a report it recently published, saying Waco has more than doubled its solar generation capacity in just two years. The city is now home to 5.8 megawatts of solar capacity total, which amounts to about 41 watts per person, an explainer says.
WACO, TX
Texas A&M Aggies Bold Predictions

The Texas A&M Aggies started their fall camp this week, meaning the season is near. The quarterback battle continues to be the center of attention, but there are some other storylines that could affect the Aggies’ performance in 2022. This year, Texas A&M’s success is mainly dependent on the performance of its stars, which could translate into a playoff appearance. Here are some bold predictions for the Aggies in 2022.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
City of Belton to receive Freedom Award

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Belton will be recognized at the City Council meeting on Tuesday for its support of employees who serve in the National Guard and Reserve. The City is receiving a 2022 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award. Ron Rivers, Chairman of...
BELTON, TX
Local photos of alligators spark curiosity, garner attention

BELL COUNTY, Texas — A Facebook image of an alligator on Stillhouse Hollow Lake has left some people wondering what alligators are doing in Bell County. Jonathan Warner, the Alligator Program leader for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, told 6 News some alligators do, in fact, call Bell County home.
BELL COUNTY, TX
Where to Eat in Waco TX This Weekend

Waco is filled to the brim with culture, art, and outdoor wonders, making it the perfect place for a getaway this weekend. While visiting the Heart of Texas, you’ll find a variety of amazing eateries and dining establishments that will leave you wanting more. If you’re overwhelmed with all the intriguing options to choose from, we’ve curated a list of where to eat in Waco to provide some guidance and recommendations. Don’t worry if you aren’t able to tackle every restaurant on our list of where to eat this weekend; there is so much to do in Waco anyway that you’ll have to come back again to this up-and-coming town in Central Texas.
WACO, TX
Central Texas school district rolling out new bus check-in system

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A new school year means new technology in some parts of Central Texas. The Temple Independent School District is in its initial phase of rolling out a bus monitoring system aimed at making sure its students get on and off at the right times. It is a step to add more safety for the students.
TEMPLE, TX

