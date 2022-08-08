ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Man Struck, Killed By Vehicle In Northeast Philadelphia: Police

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xgylz_0h8bsZY300

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 39-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday night, police say. The crash happened at the intersection of Grant Avenue and Blue Grass Road just before 10 p.m.

Police say a 20-year-old man driving a 2011 Chrysler 200 was traveling westbound on the 2700 block of Grant Avenue in the left lane when he struck the 39-year-old man in a seated position in the road. According to police, the man attempted to brake, but he struck the 39-year-old, which threw him into left lane of the eastbound side of the roadway.

Police say a passerby applied a tourniquet to the 39-year-old man’s leg as the was lying unresponsive on the road. Medics pronounced the man dead on the scene, authorities say.

The 20-year-old man driving the Chrysler was not injured.

Police say no charges have been filed at this time as the incident is under investigation.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

1 Dead, Multiple People Injured In Crash Involving Bus On New Jersey Turnpike

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (CBS) — A crash on the New Jersey Turnpike involving a Megabus left one person dead and 5 others injured. It happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday in Woodbridge Township, Middlesex County. Megabus says the double-decker was en route to Philadelphia when it collided with a Ford F-150 near the Thomas Edison Service Area. The southbound outer roadway and service area ramp remains closed as police investigate. The bus driver was among several people hurt. There were a total of 19 people, including the driver, on the bus. State police say the occupants inside the Ford weren’t injured.  
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
phl17.com

Man fatally shot in the head inside a Frankford apartment

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Frankford neighborhood that left a man dead. The incident happened on the 4500 block of Frankford Avenue just before 9:00 pm. Police say a man believed to be in his late 20s was shot once in the head...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Accidents
City
Philadelphia, PA
NJ.com

Motorcyclist dies after crash with car at intersection

A motorcyclist was killed following a collision with another vehicle at a Millville intersection on Friday. Kani Francis, 30, of Vineland, was riding his motorcycle south on Wheaton Avenue around 10:40 a.m. when he collided with a car heading east on Ladow Avenue, according to Millville Police. Francis was taken...
MILLVILLE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Northeast Philadelphia#Traffic Accident#Grant Avenue#Blue Grass Road#Chrysler
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Killed In South Jersey Crash: Report

A 30-year-old motorcyclist from Vineland was killed in a crash with another vehicle, NJ Advance Media reported. Kani Francis was riding his motorcycle south on Wheaton Avenue in Millville around 10:40 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, when he struck a car traveling east on Ladow Avenue, the outlet said, quoting Millville Police.
MILLVILLE, NJ
phl17.com

Endangered Philadelphia man is missing again

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last heard from on Saturday. Police say 29-year-old Aidan Pomper was last spoken to at 7:30 am. Pomper was earlier reported missing on September 13, 2021, and was located by police on the 4900 block of Reno Street on September 15, 2021.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Philly

Amber Alert Canceled: 17-Year-Old Missing Dover Girl Found, Police Say

DOVER, Del. (CBS) — An Amber Alert has been canceled in Dover after a teenager who went missing has been found safe. Police said previously they had reason to believe the teenager was in danger but in the end, she was found safe.  Dover police would not give details on where 17-year-old Taniyah Quail-Marker was found, but she went missing at about midnight Tuesday.  Highway signs were lit up letting people know Taniyah was missing.  Police say she left a family member’s home at the Leander Lakes apartment complex in Dover. That is where they say she left with a man.  Police said attempts to contact the 17-year-old were unsuccessful  Police say they are now making arrangements to reconnect the 17-year-old with her mother. CBS3’s Howard Monroe contributed to this report.
DOVER, DE
New Jersey 101.5

Police investigating ‘war zone’ gun violence in Riverside, NJ

RIVERSIDE — A recent increase in gun violence within this Burlington County township has prompted an investigation by several law enforcement agencies. The move stems from recent shootings on Cleveland Avenue and Taylor Street. The initiative has resulted in search warrants being executed in Riverside, Camden and Trenton, during which two guns were seized and multiple individuals were identified as suspects.
RIVERSIDE, NJ
CBS Philly

Fire At Camden County Townhouse Displaces Family, Officials Say

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police and firefighters responded to smoke from a Camden County townhouse Tuesday morning. They arrived on the 1400 block of Collins Court in Gloucester Township and placed the fire under control around 10 a.m. Neighboring townhomes were evacuated as a precaution, police say. The home was occupied by one adult and three children. No one was injured, however, they were displaced due to the smoke damage the home sustained. The Red Cross provided assistance. The fire does not appear to be suspicious at this time, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
72K+
Followers
21K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy