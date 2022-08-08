Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BREAKING: Hokies land intriguing Canadian edge rusher
Virginia Tech has added another commitment to the 2023 class with the addition of Canada native Ishmael Findlayter. The 6-foot 4-inch, 230-pound defensive lineman, who boasts a 6-foot 10-inch wingspan, committed to Virginia Tech moments ago over his other finalist Arizona State. He also held a scholarship offer from Vanderbilt,...
Franklin News Post
Carroll Memorial race takes green flag Saturday
CALLAWAY—Franklin County Speedway stages the annual Buster Carroll Memorial Saturday (Aug. 13) with the first green flag falling at 7 p.m. The race honors Carroll who died in 2016. He is considered by many to be one of the best drivers to pilot a racer around the 3/8-mile Callaway bullring.
wfxrtv.com
Another Bobcat kitten taken in by SW Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke
(WFXR) — For the second time in a week, the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke is asking for the community’s help because it now has two baby Bobcats to feed. The wildlife center says it received a Bobcat kitten from Floyd County on Saturday, Aug. 6 that was not only very hungry and dehydrated, but also had a heavy load of parasites.
WSLS
Tasty Tuesday: Wytheville’s new spot, ‘The Grind’ bringing new flavors, positive vibes to downtown
WYTHEVILLE, Va. – Collin O’Donnell played football at Bluefield University. While attending, his favorite shop in town was closing. He and some of his teammates tried persuading them to stay open. The owners fired right back, saying, “You should do this, and we were like, ‘You know what?...
Virginia’s First In-River Whitewater Park Coming to Roanoke
The City of Roanoke recently announced plans to construct an in–river whitewater park in the Roanoke River, the first of its kind in the state. An in–river park, also commonly referred to as a kayak park or whitewater park, is the modification of a natural river by adding man–made features to create play–waves and whitewater. […]
WSLS
Impact of Radford City schools delayed start date on parents, teachers
RADFORD, Va. – What do you do when you’re a working parent and suddenly have to find two weeks of supervision for your child? That’s the reality for some parents in Radford. The 2022-2023 school year will start two weeks later than planned and was announced a...
WSLS
Does August fog lead to winter snow? We’re busting the myth
Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of the Beyond The Forecast weather newsletter!. Meteorologists hear a wide variety of weather folklore from the viewers that they forecast for every day, like “red sky at morning, sailors take warning” or “clear moon, frost soon.”. One such saying...
Best Places To Retire in Virginia with Only Social Security
( freebird7977/Adobe Stock Images) The state of Virginia is considered very tax-friendly for retirees. In fact, Social Security retirement benefits are not taxed in Virginia. Other types of retirement income, such as pension income and retirement account withdrawals, are deductible for up to $12,000 for seniors.
WSLS
Over 2,000 without power in Southwest Virginia after evening storms
ROANOKE, Va. – Pop-up evening storms hit some areas hard early Tuesday evening, and there could potentially be more isolated storms that come through our region soon. Thousands were left without power in Roanoke, and hundreds were without power in the Danville area, authorities reported. Appalachian Power reported nearly...
WSLS
Roam NRV bikes are abandoned after company silently ceases operations
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Thousands of college students and cyclists around Montgomery County took advantage of a local bike share program, but after four years, the operating company bolted from the program leaving Blacksburg with more questions than answers. Normally, you can pedal to the metal on one of the...
wfxrtv.com
Invasive insect spotted in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Several weeks after the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) expanded the Spotted Lanternfly quarantine into several southwest and central Virginia localities, officials announced that the invasive species has been confirmed in Bedford County. According to a statement released by Bedford County...
WSLS
Joe Goodpies in Vinton unexpectedly shuts down
VINTON, Va. – A popular restaurant in Vinton has closed its doors unexpectedly. Joe Goodpies off of East Washington Street in Vinton has closed its doors. Customers were met with a sign on the door that said August 6 was their last day of business. The sign on the...
WSLS
Radford city schools to delay start of school by two weeks
RADFORD, Va. – Radford students will be heading back to the classroom two weeks later than originally planned. Officials said the delay is due to repairs and upgrades that took longer than expected due to a shortage in workers and products. “RCPS has made the difficult decision to push...
WSLS
Super Cruise-in returns to the New River Valley on Saturday
RADFORD, Va. – The New River Valley Cruisers are bringing the annual Super Cruise-in back to Radford for a good cause. This year, there will be music, food, and of course modern and old-school cars of all types: convertibles, muscle cars – you name it. In last year’s...
WDBJ7.com
Power back to most residents in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Most Roanoke County residents have power as of early Thursday morning. EARLIER STORY: More than 1,960 Appalachian Power customers are without power Tuesday evening in Roanoke County. There is no estimate for restoration. Check back with the WDBJ7 and the outage map for updates.
pcpatriot.com
Changes at Jackson Park Inn are announced
The Jackson Park Inn (JPI) in Pulaski today announced plans to renovate and upgrade its hotel facilities. JPI opened in 2015 as an independent boutique hotel, an artful renovation of an historic building located at 68 First Street NW in downtown Pulaski. Locally known as the Dunnivant Building and originally constructed in the 1920’s, the building was originally a cannery and grocery warehouse.
WDBJ7.com
Keeping students safe in a Pulaski Co. community effort
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County Public Schools is using the last few days of summer break to make sure the upcoming school year is successful and safe. “It certainly is something that we take seriously and hope we never have to confront a dangerous situation but but we do take preparation for that as seriously as our community expects us to,” PCPS Superintendent Kevin Siers said.
WDBJ7.com
Joe Goodpies in Vinton shuts its doors
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A Vinton brick-oven pizzeria is closed as of Saturday. WDBJ7 received numerous reports and paid a visit to the former site of Joe Goodpies in Vinton, only to be met with a sign on the door announcing Saturday as its last day of business. Per the...
WSLS
Not as many storms Sunday as very warm, humid conditions persist
ROANOKE, Va. – We’ve had numerous storms to dodge the past couple of days and more storm chances are in our forecast to wrap up the weekend. The good news is we don’t believe the storms will be as widespread as they were Friday and Saturday. We’ll have scattered storms west of the Blue Ridge Parkway and isolated storms east.
WSLS
Crash causes delays on I-81 South in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. As of 3:35 p.m., the only closure that remains is the southbound right shoulder of I-81 near mile marker 138. Traffic is backed up for about two miles, according to VDOT. ORIGINAL STORY. A crash has closed I-81 South in Roanoke County, according to...
