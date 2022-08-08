Highlights from Eagles' open practice at Lincoln Financial Field

The Eagles scheduled one open training camp practice this summer, and on Sunday night, 30,000+ fans showed up at Lincoln Financial Field for an early preview of one of the NFC’s top teams.

Philadelphia was without three offensive tackles on the night, allowing Kayode Awosika and other young reserves to get first-team reps in a hostile environment.

Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown gave the fans several highlights, while Jordan Davis gave of glimpse of his power and potential dominance at defensive tackle.

With the Eagles off on Monday and scheduled for a Tuesday walkthrough, here are the top highlights from the open practice.

Hurts to Brown will become the norm

Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown will be connecting a lot this season, and they hooked up for the first time in front of the home crowd.

11 on 11

Philadelphia’s 11-on-11 period was sloppy without their top two left tackles.

Another Angle of the Hurts touchdown to A.J. Brown.

Jalen Hurts got freaky on Brandon Graham

Hurts has a name for his moves in the open field, giving the business to teammate Brandon Graham early on.

Eagles defense bringing the pressure

You can’t sack the quarterback during practice, but Jalen Hurts had to be thankful for his mobility on Saturday night with the top three offensive tackles out.

The Birds showed up to a raucous crowd.

Jordan Davis and Cam Jurgens have battled all camp, and on Saturday night, fans had a chance to see the powerful defensive tackle from Georgia.

Hurts love his tight ends.