ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Highlights from Eagles' open practice at Lincoln Financial Field

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w6W3P_0h8brnv800

The Eagles scheduled one open training camp practice this summer, and on Sunday night, 30,000+ fans showed up at Lincoln Financial Field for an early preview of one of the NFC’s top teams.

Philadelphia was without three offensive tackles on the night, allowing Kayode Awosika and other young reserves to get first-team reps in a hostile environment.

Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown gave the fans several highlights, while Jordan Davis gave of glimpse of his power and potential dominance at defensive tackle.

With the Eagles off on Monday and scheduled for a Tuesday walkthrough, here are the top highlights from the open practice.

Hurts to Brown will become the norm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M5yOX_0h8brnv800
(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown will be connecting a lot this season, and they hooked up for the first time in front of the home crowd.

11 on 11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w8J9R_0h8brnv800
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia’s 11-on-11 period was sloppy without their top two left tackles.

video via @EROCK_Eagles

Lord Brunson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04uIRi_0h8brnv800
(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Another Angle of the Hurts touchdown to A.J. Brown.

Jalen Hurts got freaky on Brandon Graham

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04AkyK_0h8brnv800
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts has a name for his moves in the open field, giving the business to teammate Brandon Graham early on.

Eagles defense bringing the pressure

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Si6Hh_0h8brnv800
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

You can’t sack the quarterback during practice, but Jalen Hurts had to be thankful for his mobility on Saturday night with the top three offensive tackles out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cnEs5_0h8brnv800
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Birds showed up to a raucous crowd.

Rich Bussey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t63fJ_0h8brnv800
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Davis and Cam Jurgens have battled all camp, and on Saturday night, fans had a chance to see the powerful defensive tackle from Georgia.

Icy Maxey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42nYy8_0h8brnv800
Nyj Vs Phi

Hurts love his tight ends.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks fans react to Russell Wilson getting booed at Storm game

WNBA legend Sue Bird is calling it a career, having played nearly 20 years, making 13 All-Star teams and winning four championships with the Seattle Storm. Bird played her last game yesterday at Climate Pledge Arena. She goes out as the greatest athlete in Seattle history and a lot of people gave her shoutouts on social media as well as a video tribute during the game, including some Seahawks.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens make Justin Tucker the highest-paid kicker in NFL

The Baltimore Ravens took care of a little business on Monday, announcing a four-year contract extension with kicker Justin Tucker. Widely regarded as perhaps the best kicker in the league, Tucker has been a rock for Baltimore since his rookie season back in 2012. He is coming off perhaps his best season as a professional, as his field goal percentage of 94.6% last season was his career-best.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
State
Georgia State
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Preseason power rankings Week 1: Cowboys outpace NFC East rivals, miss top 10

Opinions about how the 2022 season will unfold for the Dallas Cowboys come in all shapes and sizes. After a 12-5 finish in the 2021 regular season, the club was the lone home team to play wild-card weekend and have their season end there. Signs were obvious that things weren’t right with the offense, though a couple of 50-point explosions down the stretch negated several lackluster efforts and allowed Dallas to still finish with the No. 1 yardage and points offense.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Which Nebraska loss is considered one of the most devastating?

Nebraska has had its fair share of devastating losses over the years, but which defeat was the most devastating? Which loss is the one that still stings today? Which losses across all of college football would be considered the most depressing? Riely Gates of 247Sports has undertaken this task with his new article “college football’s 10 most depressing losses of all time.” As you can expect, Nebraska does appear on this list but only once. Which loss is it? Please take a look below at which Nebraska’s loss is considered the most depressing and where it ranks among the other depressing...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A.j. Brown
Person
Aj Brown
Person
James Bradberry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lincoln Financial Field#Open Field#The Eagles#American Football#Nfc#Pic Twit
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby 'unblockable' during training camp

For the Raiders to have a successful season in 2022, they will need their stars to play like it. That includes Maxx Crosby, who is coming off his first Pro Bowl season. The former fourth-round pick led the NFL in pressures and hurries last year and now he is trying to find ways to bring down the quarterback more often. And while we are only a few weeks into training camp, it appears Crosby has already taken another leap as a player.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jarrett Guarantano to make NFL debut

Former Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano will make his NFL debut Friday with Arizona. The Cardinals will play at Cincinnati Friday in a preseason-opening game for both teams. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT at Paycor Stadium. Guarantano and former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley will play for the Cardinals...
TUCSON, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints training camp notebook Aug. 6-9: Backup QBs execute, secondary shines

New Orleans Saints training camp rolled into Day 12 with an impressively consistent indoor practice headlined by quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Ian Book. With Jameis Winston sidelined with a sprained right foot, per head coach Dennis Allen, it was an early look at the presumed offense for the first preseason game against the Houston Texans on Saturday. Here’s what we learned:
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

137K+
Followers
182K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy