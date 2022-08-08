ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Takeaways and observations from the Eagles' open practice at Lincoln Financial Field

By Glenn Erby
 2 days ago
A.J. Brown learned firsthand how die-hard Eagles fans are as 30,000 packed Lincoln Financial Field for a Sunday night training camp practice.

Philadelphia went light from a team perspective, and with both left tackles out with concussions, the Birds limited the action for quarterback Jalen Hurts. The offense had an up and down night against a talented defense.

The Eagles will have Monday off before a Tuesday morning walkthrough, and with the preseason opener against the Jets scheduled for Friday, here are several takeaways from practice No. 8.

Injuries piling up

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

The Eagles had 11 players and three offensive tackles miss the open practice with an injury.

Britain Covey will have a role

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

He may not end up as the top slot receiver, but the Eagles will find a role for the former Utah wide receiver.

Reid Sinnett tough

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Whether it was health or coaches wanting to see Reid Sinnett in action, Gardner Minshew was held out of early 11-on-11 activity with the second team offense.

Sinnett is battling Carson Strong for the third quarterback spot and made some excellent throws.

A.J. Brown was impressed

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Eagles fans travel all over the country to support their team, so it should be no surprise that Lincoln Financial Field was filled to almost half the capacity.

Jalen Hurts/A.J. Brown bond

DeVonta Smith has been nursing a groin injury, but the chemistry and bond between quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver A.J. Brown have been evident from day one.

Jason Huntley wants to be acknowledged

(AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

Jason Huntley wants to be acknowledged as the fourth member of one of the NFL’s most talented running back units.

IN THIS ARTICLE
