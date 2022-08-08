ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

fox4news.com

'Gustnado' spotted in Prosper

PROSPER - Rain and storms came through much of North Texas for the first time in a long time on Tuesday. Twitter user Dillonshrop06 posted a video of something strange coming out of the clouds near a Kroger in north Prosper in Denton County. The National Weather Service in Fort...
PROSPER, TX
#North Texas
Weather
Environment
boatlyfe.com

Best Beaches Near Dallas

Dallas beaches offer the best sun, sand, and water in the Lone Star State. Every Texan beach has something unique to offer. Whether you’re looking for a spot for your staycation or your vacation, you should consider these top beaches near Dallas:. Lynn Creek Park. Collin Park. Tickey Creek...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

When is the average last 100-degree day of the year in DFW?

Now that we're firmly entrenched in August, it's clear: This year's summer is keeping up pace with some of the hottest we've ever seen on record in Dallas-Fort Worth. Already as of Friday, we've seen a full 41 100-degree days this year -- and while we had a pretty decent sense that this summer might be pretty darn hot, not one of us meteorologists here at WFAA could've guessed that it'd be this hot for this long.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Section of I-30 in Arlington closed until tomorrow night

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Part of I-30 will be closed in Arlington until 9 p.m. Sunday due to construction.All westbound lanes between Great Southwest Parkway and Ballpark Way will be closed from 9 p.m. tonight until 9 p.m. tomorrow due to crews working on a bridge.Traffic will be diverted onto the Six Flags Drive exit, and officials said to expect delays.
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

Plano woman fighting HOV lane ticket gives birth to 'second passenger'

PLANO, Texas — The pregnant Plano woman fighting a ticket for driving in the HOV lane has given birth to her “second passenger” over the weekend. Brandy Bottone made the announcement via her Instagram page on Sunday, Aug. 7. “My second passenger has arrived!” Bottone wrote. “We are so in love and will be spending all out time loving on baby girl.”
PLANO, TX

