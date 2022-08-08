Read full article on original website
California-Based Pizza Restaurant Coming to TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
3 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Report: Dolphins Shopping Wide Receivers
The Miami Dolphins reportedly have contacted teams around the league in an effort to move Preston Williams and/or Lynn Bowden Jr.
Yardbarker
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables disputes Cale Gundy's account of incident
Brent Venables issued a statement on Monday that disputed Cale Gundy’s account of an incident last week that led to the assistant coach’s resignation. Gundy resigned on Sunday night from his position as wide receivers coach at Oklahoma. Gundy had coached at Oklahoma since 1999 and played quarterback there from 1990-93, so his departure from the program was met with surprise.
AthlonSports.com
49ers Announce Official Quarterback Plan For First Preseason Game
This Friday night, preseason football returns to the Bay Area when the San Francisco 49ers host the Green Bay Packers. The NFC West franchise has an official quarterback plan for the game. Kyle Shanahan announced this Tuesday morning that Trey Lance will get the start. He won't be the team's...
Yardbarker
Raiders Prediction: Las Vegas Will Have A Bottom Tier O-Line, Per PFF
The latest Las Vegas Raiders prediction by Pro Football Focus has the Silver and Black fielding a bottom-tier offensive line. To be more specific, they state that the Raiders will have a bottom-five unit. Ouch. It’s been an interesting offseason between PFF and Raiders fans. Their O-line grades have often...
NFL・
Dolphins trade Adam Shaheen to Texans. Details on deal and what’s next for TE room
The Dolphins have traded tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Texans, the team announced Tuesday, recouping a 2023 sixth-rounder from Houston.
Pete Carroll reveals starter for Seahawks’ preseason game vs. Steelers
The Seattle Seahawks are gearing up for their first game of the 2022 NFL preseason, which will be a road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Compared to the Steelers, who are pretty much set with Mitchell Trubisky as their starting quarterback, Pete Carroll and the Seahawks have a bigger question mark on which between Geno […] The post Pete Carroll reveals starter for Seahawks’ preseason game vs. Steelers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS Sports
Arizona basketball roster: Starting lineup prediction, bench rotation, depth outlook for 2022-23 season
Tommy Lloyd set an impossibly high bar for first-year college basketball coaches everywhere last season as he guided Arizona to a Pac-12 regular-season championship, Pac-12 Tournament title and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. If Year Two under the former long-time Gonzaga assistant is to be similarly fruitful, it will require the Wildcats to replace three of the top 33 picks from June's NBA Draft.
Saints QB Jameis Winston out for preseason opener vs. Texans, 'day-to-day' with foot sprain
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen revealed concerning news when he told reporters on Monday that quarterback Jameis Winston had "tweaked his foot a little bit" and "kind of rolled his ankle a little bit" during seven-on-seven drills. Winston is still working to fully recover from the torn ACL...
5 highest-graded players for the Raiders vs. Jaguars
CB Chris Jones – 83.0. The most notable name on this list is Deablo, who is poised to be one of the team’s starting linebackers for the 2022 season. Playing next to Denzel Perryman, Deablo gives the Raiders some much-needed speed. Against Jacksonville, Deablo only played 10 snaps,...
