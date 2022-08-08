Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tehechapi News
Local election filing deadline near
The filing deadline for most candidates for local elections this November is Friday, Aug. 12, although the deadline may be extended by three days for any seat for which an incumbent does not file by that time. For the city of Tehachapi the deadline is Aug. 11. Seats on the...
Bakersfield Now
Local Kern County Republicans and Democrats react to Inflation Reduction Act
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The $750 billion dollar inflation reduction act would give Medicare the power to negotiate prices of certain prescription drugs and extend expiring healthcare subsidies for three years. The bill is supposed to reduce the deficit, through new taxes, including a 15% minimum tax on large corporations and a 1% tax on buybacks.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ridgecrest's first public EV charging station planned: McKenzie gives update on new developments
Plans are underway for Ridgecrest's first public electric vehicle charging station. The proposed location is near McDonald's on China Lake Boulevard. That was the word from Economic Development Analyst Megan McKenzie when she spoke to the Rotary Club of China Lake Wednesday. It's too soon to predict an opening date,...
Bakersfield Californian
LOIS HENRY: Groundwater agency to pay $8,500 per acre-foot for SJV water rights
The Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority in eastern Kern County has signed a “letter of intent” to buy the rights to 750 acre-feet of state water for $6,396,000 from a State Water Project contractor in Kings County. The purchase is part of the authority’s plan to bring that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Antelope Valley Press
Cal City adjusts special parcel tax
CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council set the annual rate for the special parcel tax that supports the Police and Fire departments at $146 per parcel for the coming year, the rate recommended by staff based on a formula set forth in the Measure C ballot measure which established the tax.
Bakersfield RV park residents left without power
It’s been about 24 hours since a nearby RV park has been without power. Residents have been left with no way to cool down or cook.
California's first 'inland port' to be built in Kern County
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the project in Mojave which will support the movement of goods from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
Tehechapi News
Tehachapi Mountain Festival
The Tehachapi Mountain Festival is a production of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce. Photo credits: Nick Smirnoff, Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce. © 2022 by Tehachapi News, all rights reserved. No portion of this publication may be reproduced or used in any way without permission of the business manager or editor, in advance, in writing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
indybay.org
Legal Agreements Block Drilling, Fracking Across 1 Million Acres in Central California
A separate agreement also requires the Bureau to conduct new environmental analysis before drilling is allowed on 4,000 acres leased in December 2020 in Kern County. “These agreements require federal officials to disclose the harm that fracking does to the air, water and communities of Central California,” said Liz Jones, an attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity. “For decades this region’s people and wildlife have been paying the price of filthy fossil fuel extraction. That has to end, and we’ll do everything possible to make sure these pauses become permanent bans.”
Do you support the idea of California counties seceding from the state?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — San Bernardino County residents now have the opportunity to vote on whether they want to potentially secede from California. The county’s board of supervisors agreed to put the question on the ballot in November. County leaders say San Bernardino is owed more state and federal funds than they currently receive. Despite […]
Tehechapi News
Mountain Festival welcome
The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce would like to welcome you to the 59th annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival. Every year we have the pleasure of hosting an amazing event that allows us to celebrate the history and community of Tehachapi. This year’s theme, “A Mountain Homecoming,” is a tribute to multiple generations of Tehachapi residents who return home to celebrate this long-standing event with friends and family. Welcome to our home and enjoy everything Tehachapi has to offer.
Bakersfield Californian
LOIS HENRY: Effort to bring South Fork Kern River water to SJV farmland buffeted by lawsuits
Drought cut short a pilot program to bring South Fork Kern River water through Lake Isabella and down 60 miles to farmland northwest of Bakersfield. Now, a raft of lawsuits could upend the environmental impact report in support of the project, which has been a goal of the Rosedale-Rio Bravo Water Storage District since it bought the old Onyx Ranch in 2013.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Update: BHS and Bakersfield Adult School placed on lockout, now lifted
UPDATE: (12:30 p.m.) — The lockouts were due to an inmate escaping custody from Kern County Sheriff’s deputies near Adventist Health in Downtown Bakersfield. UPDATE (11:24 a.m.) — The Kern High School District says the lockout has been lifted. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —Bakersfield High School and the Bakersfield Adult School have both been placed on […]
Future repairs and replacements for destroyed church property in East Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —Two Catholic churches in East Bakersfield that have seen tens of thousands of dollars in property damage from vandalism might be getting the destroyed property replaced. At the San Clemente Mission Parish, the statue of San Clemente might be getting replaced. However, all of this depends on the Diocese of Fresno. Parishioners […]
Bakersfield Californian
Lawyers begin opening statements in lawsuit connected to PG&E natural gas explosion
Bakersfield-based civil attorney Daniel Rodriguez stood before a jury Monday and tried to take them to the moment when everything changed for a local family, when, in a nanosecond, a domestic scene of peaceful bliss became a hellish race for survival. "The sky turned orange, the windows shattered, the air...
Santa Clarita Radio
What Is Illegal To Throw Away In Your Trash And Recycle Bins
When you’re in need of proper disposal of waste and electronics, Burrtec Waste Industries, Inc. are the ones to call!. Burrtec Waste Industries, Inc. and its sister company, EDCO Disposal Corporation, comprise the largest privately-held solid waste company in California. Originally started in 1955, the company is still family-owned...
indiacurrents.com
Three Cities Make Headway Against Homelessness
Homelessness is among voters’ top concerns in cities across the country. But, three cities, Bakersfield, Columbus, and Houston, made dramatic gains in addressing the crisis. Representatives from each city shared their strategies to counter homelessness at a July 22 Ethnic Media Services. EMS Director Sandy Close commented, “We need to look at solutions to tackle homelessness which is currently a health, social, environmental, and political problem.”
Tehechapi News
59th Annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival schedule
7 p.m. PRCA Rodeo, Tehachapi Event Center & Rodeo Grounds – Dennison Road. 7 a.m.: Mountain Gallop 5K, Aspen Builders Activity Center/ West Park; race starts at 7 a.m. 7 to 9 a.m.: Pancake Breakfast, sponsored The American Legion Post 221, Veterans Hall. 8 a.m.: Mountain Festival Parade line-ups...
Bakersfield Now
Woman killed by Hall Ambulance facilities vehicle identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A woman struck and killed by a Hall Ambulance vehicle in July was identified by the Kern County Coroner's Office Tuesday. On July 19, around 4:30 a.m., Elizabeth Jane Vigil, 59, of Bakersfield was struck by a Hall facilities maintenance vehicle in the 1900 block of Truxtun Avenue.
Bakersfield AT&T worker gets customer new beds
It was a normal day on the job for an AT&T worker until he noticed a customer needed help. For this Kern’s Kindness, 23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann spoke with him about the generous decision he made next.
Comments / 0