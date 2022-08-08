ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehachapi, CA

Tehechapi News

Local election filing deadline near

The filing deadline for most candidates for local elections this November is Friday, Aug. 12, although the deadline may be extended by three days for any seat for which an incumbent does not file by that time. For the city of Tehachapi the deadline is Aug. 11. Seats on the...
TEHACHAPI, CA
Bakersfield Now

Local Kern County Republicans and Democrats react to Inflation Reduction Act

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The $750 billion dollar inflation reduction act would give Medicare the power to negotiate prices of certain prescription drugs and extend expiring healthcare subsidies for three years. The bill is supposed to reduce the deficit, through new taxes, including a 15% minimum tax on large corporations and a 1% tax on buybacks.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Cal City adjusts special parcel tax

CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council set the annual rate for the special parcel tax that supports the Police and Fire departments at $146 per parcel for the coming year, the rate recommended by staff based on a formula set forth in the Measure C ballot measure which established the tax.
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
Tehechapi News

Tehachapi Mountain Festival

The Tehachapi Mountain Festival is a production of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce. Photo credits: Nick Smirnoff, Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce. © 2022 by Tehachapi News, all rights reserved. No portion of this publication may be reproduced or used in any way without permission of the business manager or editor, in advance, in writing.
TEHACHAPI, CA
indybay.org

Legal Agreements Block Drilling, Fracking Across 1 Million Acres in Central California

A separate agreement also requires the Bureau to conduct new environmental analysis before drilling is allowed on 4,000 acres leased in December 2020 in Kern County. “These agreements require federal officials to disclose the harm that fracking does to the air, water and communities of Central California,” said Liz Jones, an attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity. “For decades this region’s people and wildlife have been paying the price of filthy fossil fuel extraction. That has to end, and we’ll do everything possible to make sure these pauses become permanent bans.”
KERN COUNTY, CA
Tehechapi News

Mountain Festival welcome

The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce would like to welcome you to the 59th annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival. Every year we have the pleasure of hosting an amazing event that allows us to celebrate the history and community of Tehachapi. This year’s theme, “A Mountain Homecoming,” is a tribute to multiple generations of Tehachapi residents who return home to celebrate this long-standing event with friends and family. Welcome to our home and enjoy everything Tehachapi has to offer.
TEHACHAPI, CA
Bakersfield Californian

LOIS HENRY: Effort to bring South Fork Kern River water to SJV farmland buffeted by lawsuits

Drought cut short a pilot program to bring South Fork Kern River water through Lake Isabella and down 60 miles to farmland northwest of Bakersfield. Now, a raft of lawsuits could upend the environmental impact report in support of the project, which has been a goal of the Rosedale-Rio Bravo Water Storage District since it bought the old Onyx Ranch in 2013.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Update: BHS and Bakersfield Adult School placed on lockout, now lifted

UPDATE: (12:30 p.m.) — The lockouts were due to an inmate escaping custody from Kern County Sheriff’s deputies near Adventist Health in Downtown Bakersfield. UPDATE (11:24 a.m.) — The Kern High School District says the lockout has been lifted. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —Bakersfield High School and the Bakersfield Adult School have both been placed on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

What Is Illegal To Throw Away In Your Trash And Recycle Bins

When you’re in need of proper disposal of waste and electronics, Burrtec Waste Industries, Inc. are the ones to call!. Burrtec Waste Industries, Inc. and its sister company, EDCO Disposal Corporation, comprise the largest privately-held solid waste company in California. Originally started in 1955, the company is still family-owned...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
indiacurrents.com

Three Cities Make Headway Against Homelessness

Homelessness is among voters’ top concerns in cities across the country. But, three cities, Bakersfield, Columbus, and Houston, made dramatic gains in addressing the crisis. Representatives from each city shared their strategies to counter homelessness at a July 22 Ethnic Media Services. EMS Director Sandy Close commented, “We need to look at solutions to tackle homelessness which is currently a health, social, environmental, and political problem.”
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Tehechapi News

59th Annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival schedule

7 p.m. PRCA Rodeo, Tehachapi Event Center & Rodeo Grounds – Dennison Road. 7 a.m.: Mountain Gallop 5K, Aspen Builders Activity Center/ West Park; race starts at 7 a.m. 7 to 9 a.m.: Pancake Breakfast, sponsored The American Legion Post 221, Veterans Hall. 8 a.m.: Mountain Festival Parade line-ups...
TEHACHAPI, CA
Bakersfield Now

Woman killed by Hall Ambulance facilities vehicle identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A woman struck and killed by a Hall Ambulance vehicle in July was identified by the Kern County Coroner's Office Tuesday. On July 19, around 4:30 a.m., Elizabeth Jane Vigil, 59, of Bakersfield was struck by a Hall facilities maintenance vehicle in the 1900 block of Truxtun Avenue.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

