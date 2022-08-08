Read full article on original website
KTUL
Power restored to parts of east Tulsa, Broken Arrow after outage
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Around 6,600 people were without power in eastern Tulsa and the Broken Arrow area for a short time Tuesday afternoon. According to the Public Service Company of Oklahoma, power was restored around 1:45 p.m. A spokesperson for the company said an animal caused a problem...
KTUL
Epic Charter School reaches full compliance milestone with OK Virtual Charter School BOE
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The leaders of Epic Charter Schools have announced the organization has reached full compliance with its authorizer, Oklahoma's Statewide Virtual Charter School Board of Education. This was voted on today during the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board meeting, ending an almost two-year process to bring...
KTUL
Sapulpa Route 66 museum prepares for expansion
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum is preparing for a 60 percent expansion. This expansion will boost its visibility, exhibit space, and revenue streams. “That is our goal,” said Richard Holmes, founder and president of the nonprofit Sapulpa museum. Designed by Reed Architecture...
KTUL
Tulsa Young Professionals host 918 Lead workshop
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On August 5 and 6, Tulsa Young Professionals hosted 918 Lead. 918 Lead is a nonpartisan civil servant training camp to develop Oklahoma's next generation of leaders. This two-day bootcamp was lead by current and former elected officials as well as political consultants to prepare...
KTUL
Tulsa Oilers host back to school drive, public skate
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Saturday, August 6, the Tulsa Oilers hosted a school supply drive and public skate event at the Oilers Ice Center from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Those who brought new school supplies received half off a public skate pass and half off a skate rental.
KTUL
Dog Day of Summer event happening in Bartlesville
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Dog Day of summer will be held today, August 7, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Frontier Swimming Pool located at 312 South Virginia Avenue in Bartlesville. The pool will be closed to people starting today as well. The cost for the event...
KTUL
City of Tulsa seeking Letters of Interest for nearly $6.5M in HOME-ARP grant funding
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The CIty of Tulsa announced an opportunity for nonprofit organizations to submit a Letter of Interest for a HOME-American Rescue Plan grant, intended to assist individuals or household who are homeless, at risk of homelessness, or other vulnerable populations. Tulsa was one of 651 jurisdictions...
KTUL
Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Some mind-blowing fun and entertainment will be in Tulsa Wednesday with the Hellzapoppin' Circus Sideshow. The 21+ event will feature risk-taking acrobats performing without safety nets or wires. It will also include stunt people swallowing swords, eating and breathing fire, and walking on broken glass.
KTUL
'Situation of catastrophic proportions': School districts struggle to fill all positions
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — For Broken Arrow Public Schools, the summer has been filled with hiring. Like many others in Green Country, they're working hard to make sure there's enough staff to start the year. "So teacher-wise, we have about 20 openings district-wide and most of them are our...
KTUL
New Oklahoma organization fights for parents' school rights
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new Oklahoma group advocating for parents' rights in school is sending a message to Tulsa Public Schools administrators after being downgraded: stop crying foul. "Our mission is to defend parents’ rights," said Maria Seidler, an attorney with an organization called Legal Overwatch for Parents'...
KTUL
Tulsa police investigating a homicide in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police are investigating a homicide in north Tulsa. Officers were called to the area near North Frankfort Avenue and East 41st Street around 6 p.m. on August 9 concerning a shooting. Police say two others were injured during the altercation. One was shot in...
KTUL
GALLERY: International Cat Day
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Happy International Cat Day! Celebrate your furry friends and send a photo of them our way!
KTUL
Levy Adcock leading Rogers football on and off the field
TULSA, Okla. — Being a first-year head coach has a ton of challenges. Driving kids to practice normally isn't one. Rogers new head coach Levy Adcock, a former Oklahoma State offensive lineman, has much more on his plate than depth chart decisions or play calling. Adcock came to the...
KTUL
Cherokee Nation celebrates opening of Wagoner satellite office
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation and Wagoner County officials joined together to cut the ribbon on a new Career Services satellite office in Wagoner on August 2. The new office is in downtown Wagoner near the county courthouse at 109 North Casaver. “I truly believe the most powerful...
KTUL
Bartlesville police buy boy new bike after his was stolen
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bartlesville Police Department is helping their community in more ways than one. A few weeks ago, a young boy's bike was stolen, but his father was able to give officers the serial number of the stolen bike, which can help the investigation. Sergeant Silver...
KTUL
Creek County DA assigned to investigate Tulsa Co. candidate's possible campaign violation
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Attorney General’s Office appointed Creek County District Attorney Max Cook on Tuesday to prosecute a Tulsa County commissioner candidate accused of campaign violations, according to records obtained by NewsChannel 8. Bob Jack, who’s running to represent District 3 as a Tulsa County Commissioner,...
KTUL
Cherokee Nation launches innovative Speaker Services program
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Fluent Cherokee Speaker Rosie Flute would cook family meals on an electric burner. She did this for nearly a year before her stove wore out. Raindrops would drip from the ceiling into the living room. Last week 70-year-old Flute received a new roof, stove, and...
KTUL
Oklahoma State University student recognized by Western Governors for leadership
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On July 24 through 26, Oklahoma State University graduate student Aspen Lenning attended the inaugural Western Governors' Leadership Institute in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. This is a new program developed to recognize and reward the effective exercise of leadership by young adults across the West. Lenning...
KTUL
Deputies arrest man after ramming mobile home with truck
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee County deputies arrested a man after he rammed a mobile home with a pickup truck. Deputies say on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. they were called to the Fort Gibson area for the disturbance. Jeffrey Ken Taylor was arrested and taken into custody by responding...
KTUL
Chief Deputy appointment made for Tulsa County District 2 Commissioner
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — James Rea has been appointed as Chief Deputy for Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith. Rea is replacing Keri Fothergill who recently returned to the City of Tulsa as their chief administrative officer. Rea has supported Tulsa County in legal services since March of 2019 as...
