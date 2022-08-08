ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Power restored to parts of east Tulsa, Broken Arrow after outage

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Around 6,600 people were without power in eastern Tulsa and the Broken Arrow area for a short time Tuesday afternoon. According to the Public Service Company of Oklahoma, power was restored around 1:45 p.m. A spokesperson for the company said an animal caused a problem...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Sapulpa Route 66 museum prepares for expansion

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum is preparing for a 60 percent expansion. This expansion will boost its visibility, exhibit space, and revenue streams. “That is our goal,” said Richard Holmes, founder and president of the nonprofit Sapulpa museum. Designed by Reed Architecture...
SAPULPA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Young Professionals host 918 Lead workshop

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On August 5 and 6, Tulsa Young Professionals hosted 918 Lead. 918 Lead is a nonpartisan civil servant training camp to develop Oklahoma's next generation of leaders. This two-day bootcamp was lead by current and former elected officials as well as political consultants to prepare...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Oilers host back to school drive, public skate

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Saturday, August 6, the Tulsa Oilers hosted a school supply drive and public skate event at the Oilers Ice Center from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Those who brought new school supplies received half off a public skate pass and half off a skate rental.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Dog Day of Summer event happening in Bartlesville

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Dog Day of summer will be held today, August 7, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Frontier Swimming Pool located at 312 South Virginia Avenue in Bartlesville. The pool will be closed to people starting today as well. The cost for the event...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KTUL

Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Some mind-blowing fun and entertainment will be in Tulsa Wednesday with the Hellzapoppin' Circus Sideshow. The 21+ event will feature risk-taking acrobats performing without safety nets or wires. It will also include stunt people swallowing swords, eating and breathing fire, and walking on broken glass.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

New Oklahoma organization fights for parents' school rights

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new Oklahoma group advocating for parents' rights in school is sending a message to Tulsa Public Schools administrators after being downgraded: stop crying foul. "Our mission is to defend parents’ rights," said Maria Seidler, an attorney with an organization called Legal Overwatch for Parents'...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police investigating a homicide in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police are investigating a homicide in north Tulsa. Officers were called to the area near North Frankfort Avenue and East 41st Street around 6 p.m. on August 9 concerning a shooting. Police say two others were injured during the altercation. One was shot in...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Levy Adcock leading Rogers football on and off the field

TULSA, Okla. — Being a first-year head coach has a ton of challenges. Driving kids to practice normally isn't one. Rogers new head coach Levy Adcock, a former Oklahoma State offensive lineman, has much more on his plate than depth chart decisions or play calling. Adcock came to the...
CLAREMORE, OK
KTUL

Cherokee Nation celebrates opening of Wagoner satellite office

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Cherokee Nation and Wagoner County officials joined together to cut the ribbon on a new Career Services satellite office in Wagoner on August 2. The new office is in downtown Wagoner near the county courthouse at 109 North Casaver. “I truly believe the most powerful...
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Bartlesville police buy boy new bike after his was stolen

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bartlesville Police Department is helping their community in more ways than one. A few weeks ago, a young boy's bike was stolen, but his father was able to give officers the serial number of the stolen bike, which can help the investigation. Sergeant Silver...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KTUL

Cherokee Nation launches innovative Speaker Services program

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Fluent Cherokee Speaker Rosie Flute would cook family meals on an electric burner. She did this for nearly a year before her stove wore out. Raindrops would drip from the ceiling into the living room. Last week 70-year-old Flute received a new roof, stove, and...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Deputies arrest man after ramming mobile home with truck

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee County deputies arrested a man after he rammed a mobile home with a pickup truck. Deputies say on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. they were called to the Fort Gibson area for the disturbance. Jeffrey Ken Taylor was arrested and taken into custody by responding...
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OK

