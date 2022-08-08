ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Police arrest teenager in connection to shooting at Shawnee restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police made an arrest in connection to a shooting at a Shawnee neighborhood restaurant on Friday night. The 16-year-old male has been charged with attempted murder, assault, wanton endangerment and possessing/receiving stolen property, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. Calls came in around 8...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Woman killed in weekend Fern Creek shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a woman killed in a weekend shooting in Fern Creek has been released. Rebecca Richardson, 26, died after being shot on Saturday, August 6. The shooting happened in the 8400 block of Ferndale Road. Louisville Metro police say officers were called there around 6:30 p.m. on a report of a corpse. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office determined that Richardson died from gunshot wounds and ruled the manner of death as murder.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Woman injured after 3 men invaded her Portland home, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman suffered minor injuries after three men invaded her home, according to Louisville Metro Police Department. Police said they responded to reports of a home invasion in the 100 block of South 30th Street in the Portland neighborhood. They said the woman reported that three...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man taken to hospital after shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood Monday afternoon. Around 6 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the 6900 block of Sylvania Road on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Woman taken to hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital and an investigation is underway after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Monday night. Louisville Metro spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said the shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. Officers responded to the 4100 block of West Market Street and found a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man and woman shot in Parkland while in vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were shot while inside a vehicle in the Parkland neighborhood on Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Just before noon, LMPD Second Division officers responded to the report of a shooting in the area of 29th Street and Greenwood Avenue. That is just south of Brandeis Elementary School.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Shooting in Shawnee neighborhood leaves 1 injured: LMPD

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been hospitalized following a shooting in Louisville’s Shawnee neighborhood. Metro Police responded to Lindell Avenue around 9 p.m. Sunday following a Shotspotter report. Police said they located a victim a short distance away in the 3700 block of West Broadway suffering from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police investigating shooting in Shively neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively police officers are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Sunday morning. It happened around 9:57 a.m. Officers were called to respond to the Shively neighborhood on a report of shots fired, SPD spokesperson Jordan Brown said in a release. Soon after,...
SHIVELY, KY
Wave 3

Victims of overnight double shooting found miles apart

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man and a woman found at separate locations are being treated for gunshot wounds that Louisville Metro police say they sustained while they were together. According to Louisville Metro police, officers were called to the 2900 block of Fern Valley Road at the Days Inn...
LOUISVILLE, KY
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Wave 3

Woman killed in Nelson County airplane incident

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Hardin County woman was killed over the weekend in an incident involving an aircraft that was on the ground. Nelson County coroner Field Houghlin has identified the victim as Feleshia Denham, 37, of Glendale. The incident happened at Samuels Field in Bardstown around 2:30 p.m....
NELSON COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Another Cherokee Park incident: Woman says she was attacked with branch

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cherokee Park visitors on Monday reacted to learning police were investigating another random attack at the park on Aug. 1. Louisville Metro Police Department said a man attacked a woman with a tree branch at the entrance of the park at Cherokee Road and Eastern Parkway around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 1. She was treated for minor injuries.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Officials: 26-year-old woman found shot to death in Fern Creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman was found shot to death over the weekend where she lived in Fern Creek. Officials said Monday that police were called to the 8400 block of Ferndale Road on Saturday for reports of a body. When they arrived, they confirmed the woman was dead,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Woman stabbed several times outside Louisville church now recovering

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman who was stabbed several times outside Southeast Christian Church’s southwest campus is now recovering. "I walked to my car and then walked back up to the front and sat down on a bench, and it wasn't probably five seconds later I was grabbed and stabbed repeatedly," Kalynn Simpson said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
Louisville local news

