Wave 3
Police arrest teenager in connection to shooting at Shawnee restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police made an arrest in connection to a shooting at a Shawnee neighborhood restaurant on Friday night. The 16-year-old male has been charged with attempted murder, assault, wanton endangerment and possessing/receiving stolen property, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. Calls came in around 8...
Teen charged in double shooting outside restaurant in Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenager has been charged following a double shooting outside of a west Louisville restaurant. The incident happened Aug. 5 outside the Long John Silver’s location on West Broadway near Louis Coleman Drive in the Shawnee neighborhood. A spokesperson with Metro Police said the 16-year-old...
Wave 3
Woman killed in weekend Fern Creek shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a woman killed in a weekend shooting in Fern Creek has been released. Rebecca Richardson, 26, died after being shot on Saturday, August 6. The shooting happened in the 8400 block of Ferndale Road. Louisville Metro police say officers were called there around 6:30 p.m. on a report of a corpse. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office determined that Richardson died from gunshot wounds and ruled the manner of death as murder.
WLKY.com
Woman injured after 3 men invaded her Portland home, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman suffered minor injuries after three men invaded her home, according to Louisville Metro Police Department. Police said they responded to reports of a home invasion in the 100 block of South 30th Street in the Portland neighborhood. They said the woman reported that three...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man taken to hospital after shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood Monday afternoon. Around 6 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the 6900 block of Sylvania Road on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said.
Wave 3
LMPD: Woman taken to hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital and an investigation is underway after a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood Monday night. Louisville Metro spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said the shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. Officers responded to the 4100 block of West Market Street and found a...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man and woman shot in Parkland while in vehicle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were shot while inside a vehicle in the Parkland neighborhood on Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Just before noon, LMPD Second Division officers responded to the report of a shooting in the area of 29th Street and Greenwood Avenue. That is just south of Brandeis Elementary School.
wdrb.com
Hardin County woman killed in accident involving aircraft on the ground
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County woman died Sunday afternoon in an accident involving an aircraft on the ground. According to Field Houghlin, the Nelson County coroner, the incident took place just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Bardstown Nelson County Airport, commonly referred to as Samuels Field. Houghlin...
Shooting in Shawnee neighborhood leaves 1 injured: LMPD
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been hospitalized following a shooting in Louisville’s Shawnee neighborhood. Metro Police responded to Lindell Avenue around 9 p.m. Sunday following a Shotspotter report. Police said they located a victim a short distance away in the 3700 block of West Broadway suffering from...
Wave 3
Police investigating shooting in Shively neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively police officers are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Sunday morning. It happened around 9:57 a.m. Officers were called to respond to the Shively neighborhood on a report of shots fired, SPD spokesperson Jordan Brown said in a release. Soon after,...
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 26-year-old woman fatally shot in Louisville's Fern Creek neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities identified a 26-year-old Louisville woman who died over the weekend after she was shot in the Fern Creek neighborhood. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as Rebecca Richardson. The coroner said she died of a gunshot wound. A spokesman...
Wave 3
Victims of overnight double shooting found miles apart
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man and a woman found at separate locations are being treated for gunshot wounds that Louisville Metro police say they sustained while they were together. According to Louisville Metro police, officers were called to the 2900 block of Fern Valley Road at the Days Inn...
Wave 3
Woman killed in Nelson County airplane incident
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Hardin County woman was killed over the weekend in an incident involving an aircraft that was on the ground. Nelson County coroner Field Houghlin has identified the victim as Feleshia Denham, 37, of Glendale. The incident happened at Samuels Field in Bardstown around 2:30 p.m....
Coronor's Office identifies woman found dead in Fern Creek neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating after officers discovered someone dead Saturday evening. Police said officers responded to a report of a dead person around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 8400 block of Ferndale Road in the Fern Creek neighborhood. The Coroner later...
WLKY.com
Another Cherokee Park incident: Woman says she was attacked with branch
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cherokee Park visitors on Monday reacted to learning police were investigating another random attack at the park on Aug. 1. Louisville Metro Police Department said a man attacked a woman with a tree branch at the entrance of the park at Cherokee Road and Eastern Parkway around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 1. She was treated for minor injuries.
WLKY.com
Officials: 26-year-old woman found shot to death in Fern Creek
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman was found shot to death over the weekend where she lived in Fern Creek. Officials said Monday that police were called to the 8400 block of Ferndale Road on Saturday for reports of a body. When they arrived, they confirmed the woman was dead,...
WLKY.com
Woman stabbed several times outside Louisville church now recovering
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman who was stabbed several times outside Southeast Christian Church’s southwest campus is now recovering. "I walked to my car and then walked back up to the front and sat down on a bench, and it wasn't probably five seconds later I was grabbed and stabbed repeatedly," Kalynn Simpson said.
Shively police investigating after victim shows up to hospital with gunshot wound
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a man showed up to the hospital with gunshot wounds following a shooting in Shively. Shively Police said their officers responded to the 3800 block of Dixie Highway after reports of shots fired just before 10 a.m. Sunday. A short time later,...
WHAS 11
Louisville family calls for end to gun violence after dozens of bullets fired into home
A west Louisville home is riddled with dozens of bullet holes after being shot up twice this weekend. No one was hurt, but the family says stop the gun violence.
wdrb.com
26 people arrested during demonstration on Second Street Bridge to go on trial together
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Twenty-six people arrested for demonstrations after the police killing of Breonna Taylor will go on trial together. They're all charged with obstructing a highway during a protest that blocked traffic on the Clark Memorial/Second Street Bridge in June of 2020. The County Attorney's Office moved to...
