Muskogee, OK

KTUL

Power restored to parts of east Tulsa, Broken Arrow after outage

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Around 6,600 people were without power in eastern Tulsa and the Broken Arrow area for a short time Tuesday afternoon. According to the Public Service Company of Oklahoma, power was restored around 1:45 p.m. A spokesperson for the company said an animal caused a problem...
TULSA, OK
Muskogee, OK
Tulsa, OK
Muskogee, OK
KTUL

9-year-old boy dead after UTV accident in Pittsburg County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 9-year-old boy is dead after being partially ejected and pinned on August 9 around 4:30 p.m. The 13-year-old driving a 2021 Polaris UTV was traveling on a gravel road in Pittsburg County. While driving at unsafe speeds, he attempted to turn left but lost...
PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK
Motorious

1967 Shelby GT500 Thieves Skip Town

Back in January were covered the story of a 1967 Shelby GT500 stolen in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Then in February the classic muscle car was recovered, only with much of the bodywork and other parts missing. Buried under some bushes with blankets covering the vehicle up, the thieves obviously did an amateur job. Now, the guy who’s accused of masterminding this heist has reportedly skipped town instead of making his court appearance, meaning law enforcement needs your help getting him back into custody.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man arrested after burglarizing storage unit, police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man after burglarized a storage unit in east Tulsa. On Monday, officers were called to a storage unit near 31st and Garnett around 11 p.m. to investigate a burglary of one of the units. A security guard noticed the...
TULSA, OK
NewsBreak
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Wife of missing Tulsa man searches for answers

TULSA, Okla. — The wife of a man who disappeared in Sapulpa told FOX23 she just wants to know where he is. Gregory Treace is battling cancer, and he hasn’t been seen since the end of July. Billie Treace, Gregory’s wife, is desperate for answers as she searches...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa man identified, killed in third carjacking of the day

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police identified David Getsinger as the man killed during a confrontation over a stolen car on Saturday. Police say 32-year-old Getsinger and 43-year-old Dustin Leleux stole more than one car Aug. 6. The first at 7:15 a.m. when an owner left his keys in his truck as he ran inside a donut shop near 61st and Sheridan.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Raising awareness of domestic violence in Green Country

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bixby Police Department classified the July 6 incident involving Sherry Gamble Smith, the Black Wall Street Chamber president, and her husband, Martin Everett Smith, as a murder-suicide. Police say security video from the home shows Martin Smith spending most of the night before sitting...
BIXBY, OK
KTUL

OHP participating in America's Best Looking Cruiser contest

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is participating in the 9th Annual American Association of State Troopers "America's Best Looking Cruiser" calendar contest. Voting began August 9 at noon and will run through 5 p.m. on August 25. OHP asks for help spreading the word and for the...
TULSA, OK

