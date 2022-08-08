Read full article on original website
News On 6
Former Muskogee Firefighter Visits Department 41 Years After Retirement
A 95-year-old former Muskogee firefighter was invited back to the Muskogee fire department today, 41 years after retiring. The trip was through a Muskogee County EMS program that aims to bring joy to people who have served in the county. Roy Derebery loaded up with Muskogee County EMS, smiling from...
KTUL
Power restored to parts of east Tulsa, Broken Arrow after outage
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Around 6,600 people were without power in eastern Tulsa and the Broken Arrow area for a short time Tuesday afternoon. According to the Public Service Company of Oklahoma, power was restored around 1:45 p.m. A spokesperson for the company said an animal caused a problem...
Overnight fire burns thousands of tires, damages buildings in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of tires were burned overnight following a fire near Admiral and Memorial. The flames started around 1:15 a.m. at Lalo’s Event Center. No one was hurt, but there’s some exposure damage to the outside of nearby buildings and cars. The main damage is...
TFD extracts one person from vehicle crushed underneath a semi on the I-44
TULSA, Okla. — At around 2:30 p.m. the Tulsa Fire Department [TFD] responded to a crash on the I-44 near the Garnett Road exit. Tulsa Firefighters say that the semi was parked on the shoulder. “The entire vehicle drove under the semi,” said Sarah Stewart from Oklahoma Highway Patrol...
KTUL
Trash truck overturns on Highway 75 exit ramp in west Tulsa, one person sent to hospital
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire Department is clearing the scene of a trash truck that overturned on the exit ramp of Highway 75 in west Tulsa. Tulsa fire crews say the incident happened just before 11 a.m. on the exit ramp from Highway 75 onto Southwest Boulevard in west Tulsa.
KTUL
9-year-old boy dead after UTV accident in Pittsburg County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 9-year-old boy is dead after being partially ejected and pinned on August 9 around 4:30 p.m. The 13-year-old driving a 2021 Polaris UTV was traveling on a gravel road in Pittsburg County. While driving at unsafe speeds, he attempted to turn left but lost...
1967 Shelby GT500 Thieves Skip Town
Back in January were covered the story of a 1967 Shelby GT500 stolen in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Then in February the classic muscle car was recovered, only with much of the bodywork and other parts missing. Buried under some bushes with blankets covering the vehicle up, the thieves obviously did an amateur job. Now, the guy who’s accused of masterminding this heist has reportedly skipped town instead of making his court appearance, meaning law enforcement needs your help getting him back into custody.
KTUL
Man arrested after burglarizing storage unit, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man after burglarized a storage unit in east Tulsa. On Monday, officers were called to a storage unit near 31st and Garnett around 11 p.m. to investigate a burglary of one of the units. A security guard noticed the...
KTUL
Stitt signs bill prohibiting release of video showing death of officer in line of duty
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa County Sheriff Regalado joined Tulsa Police Department Chief Larsen and Senator John Haste as Governor Kevin Stitt signed Senate Bill 968 into law. This law will prohibit the release of videos showing the death of an officer in the line of duty unless a...
Tulsa police investigating deadly shooting in north Tulsa
Tulsa police officers responded to a call Tuesday afternoon about two people who were shot on North Frankfort Avenue.
KTUL
Creek County DA assigned to investigate Tulsa Co. candidate's possible campaign violation
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Attorney General’s Office appointed Creek County District Attorney Max Cook on Tuesday to prosecute a Tulsa County commissioner candidate accused of campaign violations, according to records obtained by NewsChannel 8. Bob Jack, who’s running to represent District 3 as a Tulsa County Commissioner,...
KTUL
City of Tulsa seeking Letters of Interest for nearly $6.5M in HOME-ARP grant funding
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The CIty of Tulsa announced an opportunity for nonprofit organizations to submit a Letter of Interest for a HOME-American Rescue Plan grant, intended to assist individuals or household who are homeless, at risk of homelessness, or other vulnerable populations. Tulsa was one of 651 jurisdictions...
Wife of missing Tulsa man searches for answers
TULSA, Okla. — The wife of a man who disappeared in Sapulpa told FOX23 she just wants to know where he is. Gregory Treace is battling cancer, and he hasn’t been seen since the end of July. Billie Treace, Gregory’s wife, is desperate for answers as she searches...
KTUL
Chief Deputy appointment made for Tulsa County District 2 Commissioner
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — James Rea has been appointed as Chief Deputy for Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith. Rea is replacing Keri Fothergill who recently returned to the City of Tulsa as their chief administrative officer. Rea has supported Tulsa County in legal services since March of 2019 as...
Tulsa man identified, killed in third carjacking of the day
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police identified David Getsinger as the man killed during a confrontation over a stolen car on Saturday. Police say 32-year-old Getsinger and 43-year-old Dustin Leleux stole more than one car Aug. 6. The first at 7:15 a.m. when an owner left his keys in his truck as he ran inside a donut shop near 61st and Sheridan.
Tulsa Police Warn Of Social Media Car Theft Trend
Tulsa Police say a viral social media car theft trend that is happening across the country, is now happening in the city. Police say it is often called the "Kia Challenge" where teenagers and young adults are encouraged to steal cars. Tulsa Police say it is a trend that started...
KTUL
Raising awareness of domestic violence in Green Country
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bixby Police Department classified the July 6 incident involving Sherry Gamble Smith, the Black Wall Street Chamber president, and her husband, Martin Everett Smith, as a murder-suicide. Police say security video from the home shows Martin Smith spending most of the night before sitting...
Tulsa teen is first in the state to receive tumor removal while awake
A Tulsa teenager has undergone the first pediatric awake brain tumor removal in Oklahoma, a groundbreaking success for the 16-year-old's family, Oklahoma Children's Hospital, and the state.
KTUL
OHP participating in America's Best Looking Cruiser contest
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is participating in the 9th Annual American Association of State Troopers "America's Best Looking Cruiser" calendar contest. Voting began August 9 at noon and will run through 5 p.m. on August 25. OHP asks for help spreading the word and for the...
