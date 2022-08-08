ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hong Kong cuts COVID hotel quarantine to 3 days for arrivals

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Hong Kong will reduce the length of mandatory hotel quarantine for overseas arrivals to three days from a week, the city’s leader said Monday.

The southern Chinese city remains one of the few places in the world, together with mainland China , to require a quarantine to guard against travelers spreading COVID-19 to the local population. The policy taking effect Friday will be Hong Kong’s shortest quarantine for arrivals since the pandemic began.

Hong Kong leader John Lee said arriving travelers must quarantine three days in a designated hotel, then undergo four days of medical surveillance during which their movements will be restricted via the use of a health code system.

The changes to COVID-19 policies come amid an increase in infections, which city health officials warn could hit 8,000 in the coming weeks.

During their week of quarantine and surveillance, travelers will also have to test regularly for COVID-19 and those who are infected must stay in isolation.

Those who test negative can use public transit and enter malls and markets, but they can't enter bars and amusement parks or visit elderly homes, schools and certain medical facilities.

