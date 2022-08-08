Read full article on original website
One firefighter injured after trailer fire extinguished on Fifth St, Vaughn Ave
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A post from Rural Metro Fire says a trailer was extinguished after one person was displaced and one firefighter was injured. At about 6 a.m., fire crews arrived in the area of Fifth St. and Vaughn Ave. where they noticed a trailer with heavy smoke.
Agents find three migrants attempting to cross on dirk bike
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A post to US Border Patrol Yuma Sector shows a video of migrants crossing the U.S./ Mexico border and leaving on a dirt bike. The post says a smuggler was attempting to take three migrants on a bike on Saturday. Two women and a 12-year-old...
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: Aug. 4-9
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Aug. 4 and Aug. 9. 12:07 p.m.: Deputies responded to a distress call 30 miles between Palo Verde and Picacho State Park. An individual was stuck on a sandbar out on the water and had been attempting to dislodge himself for over an hour.
Fatal accident involving pedestrian on I-8
IMPERIAL COUNTY – Luis Alonso Miramontes-Marquez, 27, was driving a 1997 Mitsubishi box truck on Friday, August 5, around 1:30 p.m. on westbound Interstate 8 near the Jaime Obeso Sunbeam Rest Area. A 57-year-old male pedestrian was on the right shoulder of Interstate 8 West westbound near the same rest area, according to a CHP press release.
National Night Out 2022 ends summer with a bang
EL CENTRO — El Centro Police Athletic League held their annual National Night Out at the Bucklin Park in the City of El Centro August 2. National Night Out is an annual community building campaign promoting police community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. El Centro Police Athletic League Executive Director...
Agents arrest convicted murderer illegally entering the United States
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - US Border Patrol Yuma Sector made a post regarding the arrest of a convicted murderer. 52-year-old Burt Lawrence Thomas was found after illegally entering the United States and hiding in thick brush past the Andrade, California Port of Entry. Thomas was found to have been...
Chief Clem says CBP made over 20,000 July apprehensions in Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Thousands of migrants continue crossing the U.S. - Mexico border into Yuma when the sun goes down. While CBP hasn’t released official numbers, according to Yuma Chief Patrol Officer Chris Clem Yuma agents made over 20,000 apprehensions last month. While the groups usually follow...
Gas prices declining for seven straight weeks
Gas prices hit a major spike in June, but those prices have fallen over the last several weeks. The post Gas prices declining for seven straight weeks appeared first on KYMA.
Teen missing last seen August 1 in El Centro
The Imperial County Sheriff's Office announced a missing juvenile alert on Carter Weekley, a 15-year-old teenager who was last seen on August 1, 2022 in El Centro, California. The post Teen missing last seen August 1 in El Centro appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma trying to stay afloat amid talks of drought
Yuma is facing a drought and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is sounding the alarm. The post Yuma trying to stay afloat amid talks of drought appeared first on KYMA.
Pet Talk: Meet Zeus!
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Our Pet of the Week is Zeus, a well-behaved German shepherd. This 5-year-old male is respectful and enjoys walks and attention. He's housebroken, plus learns quickly and knows a few tricks. Vsit Zeus at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue...
Pedestrian Killed on I-8 Near Seeley Rest Area
SEELEY — A 57-year-old male pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 8 on Friday afternoon when he apparently walked onto the freeway and into the path of a truck, authorities say. The incident occurred at 1:23 p.m. near the Jaime Obeso Sunbeam Rest Area, when the 57-year-old was...
Former Yuma pastor accused of child molestation not formally charged
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A former Yuma pastor accused of molesting a nine-year-old child two years ago learned that he has not been formally charged for the alleged crime. The Yuma County Sheriff's Office said an investigation revealed 34-year-old Franklin Sharples had sexually abused a child, with one incident taking place in the 4400 Block of E. County 10th Street, right off of Interstate 8.
More rain chances for the Desert Southwest
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - There's plenty of monsoonal moisture within our region and over the next several days we have greater chances to experience some scattered showers and thunderstorms across the Desert Southwest. With the increase in rain chances there's a Flood Watch in effect until 2 a.m. Wednesday...
El Centro High Schools Are Back in Session
EL CENTRO — A hot and humid day kicked off the start of Central Union High School District’s 2022-2023 school year, continuing the distinction of being the first district in the Imperial Valley to return to the classroom from summer break. On Monday morning, Aug. 8, music was...
Home Grown: Imperial valley and Yuma farmers draft plan for water cuts
A plan is circulating among irrigation districts in Imperial Valley and Yuma to reduce Colorado River use by as much as 925,000 acre-feet. This after federal officials demanded historic cuts in water use next year, on the order of 2 million to 4 million acre-feet. One imperial valley grower says the Imperial Irrigation District holds The post Home Grown: Imperial valley and Yuma farmers draft plan for water cuts appeared first on KYMA.
UPDATE: Body of missing Yuma woman found in Parker, Arizona
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department says an 83-year-old missing person has been found. The report of Barbara Waters going missing was made on July 19, 2022, when police were told Waters left her home at about 3:45 p.m. and suffers from Alzheimer's. Officers were contacted on...
NBC 11 Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Severe thunderstorm warnings, blowing dust advisories and flash flood advisories make their way into the Desert Southwest on Monday evening. KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review...
Yuma Regional Medical Center welcomes new class of Medicine Residents
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) is welcoming a new class of residents who will receive training at the hospital's Family Medicine Center. Eight Family & Community Medicine residents recently graduated from medical school and will spend the next three years treating patients under the mentorship of other YRMC doctors.
