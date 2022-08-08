ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calexico, CA

kyma.com

Agents find three migrants attempting to cross on dirk bike

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A post to US Border Patrol Yuma Sector shows a video of migrants crossing the U.S./ Mexico border and leaving on a dirt bike. The post says a smuggler was attempting to take three migrants on a bike on Saturday. Two women and a 12-year-old...
YUMA, AZ
calexicochronicle.com

Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: Aug. 4-9

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Aug. 4 and Aug. 9. 12:07 p.m.: Deputies responded to a distress call 30 miles between Palo Verde and Picacho State Park. An individual was stuck on a sandbar out on the water and had been attempting to dislodge himself for over an hour.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
thedesertreview.com

Fatal accident involving pedestrian on I-8

IMPERIAL COUNTY – Luis Alonso Miramontes-Marquez, 27, was driving a 1997 Mitsubishi box truck on Friday, August 5, around 1:30 p.m. on westbound Interstate 8 near the Jaime Obeso Sunbeam Rest Area. A 57-year-old male pedestrian was on the right shoulder of Interstate 8 West westbound near the same rest area, according to a CHP press release.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Calexico, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Calexico, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
thedesertreview.com

National Night Out 2022 ends summer with a bang

EL CENTRO — El Centro Police Athletic League held their annual National Night Out at the Bucklin Park in the City of El Centro August 2. National Night Out is an annual community building campaign promoting police community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. El Centro Police Athletic League Executive Director...
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

Agents arrest convicted murderer illegally entering the United States

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - US Border Patrol Yuma Sector made a post regarding the arrest of a convicted murderer. 52-year-old Burt Lawrence Thomas was found after illegally entering the United States and hiding in thick brush past the Andrade, California Port of Entry. Thomas was found to have been...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Chief Clem says CBP made over 20,000 July apprehensions in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Thousands of migrants continue crossing the U.S. - Mexico border into Yuma when the sun goes down. While CBP hasn’t released official numbers, according to Yuma Chief Patrol Officer Chris Clem Yuma agents made over 20,000 apprehensions last month. While the groups usually follow...
YUMA, AZ
Person
Edgar Morales
KYMA News 11

Teen missing last seen August 1 in El Centro

The Imperial County Sheriff's Office announced a missing juvenile alert on Carter Weekley, a 15-year-old teenager who was last seen on August 1, 2022 in El Centro, California. The post Teen missing last seen August 1 in El Centro appeared first on KYMA.
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

Pet Talk: Meet Zeus!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Our Pet of the Week is Zeus, a well-behaved German shepherd. This 5-year-old male is respectful and enjoys walks and attention. He's housebroken, plus learns quickly and knows a few tricks. Vsit Zeus at the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) located at 4050 S. Avenue...
YUMA, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

Pedestrian Killed on I-8 Near Seeley Rest Area

SEELEY — A 57-year-old male pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 8 on Friday afternoon when he apparently walked onto the freeway and into the path of a truck, authorities say. The incident occurred at 1:23 p.m. near the Jaime Obeso Sunbeam Rest Area, when the 57-year-old was...
SEELEY, CA
kyma.com

Former Yuma pastor accused of child molestation not formally charged

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A former Yuma pastor accused of molesting a nine-year-old child two years ago learned that he has not been formally charged for the alleged crime. The Yuma County Sheriff's Office said an investigation revealed 34-year-old Franklin Sharples had sexually abused a child, with one incident taking place in the 4400 Block of E. County 10th Street, right off of Interstate 8.
kyma.com

More rain chances for the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - There's plenty of monsoonal moisture within our region and over the next several days we have greater chances to experience some scattered showers and thunderstorms across the Desert Southwest. With the increase in rain chances there's a Flood Watch in effect until 2 a.m. Wednesday...
YUMA, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

El Centro High Schools Are Back in Session

EL CENTRO — A hot and humid day kicked off the start of Central Union High School District’s 2022-2023 school year, continuing the distinction of being the first district in the Imperial Valley to return to the classroom from summer break. On Monday morning, Aug. 8, music was...
EL CENTRO, CA
KYMA News 11

Home Grown: Imperial valley and Yuma farmers draft plan for water cuts

A plan is circulating among irrigation districts in Imperial Valley and Yuma to reduce Colorado River use by as much as 925,000 acre-feet. This after federal officials demanded historic cuts in water use next year, on the order of 2 million to 4 million acre-feet. One imperial valley grower says the Imperial Irrigation District holds The post Home Grown: Imperial valley and Yuma farmers draft plan for water cuts appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kyma.com

UPDATE: Body of missing Yuma woman found in Parker, Arizona

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department says an 83-year-old missing person has been found. The report of Barbara Waters going missing was made on July 19, 2022, when police were told Waters left her home at about 3:45 p.m. and suffers from Alzheimer's. Officers were contacted on...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

NBC 11 Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Severe thunderstorm warnings, blowing dust advisories and flash flood advisories make their way into the Desert Southwest on Monday evening. KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Yuma Regional Medical Center welcomes new class of Medicine Residents

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) is welcoming a new class of residents who will receive training at the hospital's Family Medicine Center. Eight Family & Community Medicine residents recently graduated from medical school and will spend the next three years treating patients under the mentorship of other YRMC doctors.
YUMA, AZ

