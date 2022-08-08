ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Larks drop home series against Mankato

By Luke Gamble
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iJPUJ_0h8bpaNH00

The Bismarck Larks entered Sunday with just three home games remaining in the regular season.

Sunday was the second of back-to-back games against the Mankato Moon Dogs. The Larks jumped ahead in the third inning of the final game of the series, but the Moon Dogs responded swiftly, winning the game 11-2.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Soccer: Mandan prioritizing early season matchups on the pitch

Mandan’s boy’s soccer team is coming off a season in which they finished seventh in the WDA, but there’s reason to believe this year will be different for the Braves. The varsity team returns all but one player, so there’s a wealth of experience on this roster, and most of the players have been coached […]
MANDAN, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mankato, MN
Bismarck, ND
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Bismarck, ND
Mankato, MN
Sports
KFYR-TV

New ice rink in Bismarck being built

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With Bismarck and Mandan’s growing use of ice rinks for recreation, the VFW Sports Center in Bismarck will be getting a third rink. The new rink will have a common lobby, new locker rooms, and concessions. “Yes, we’ve continued to see growth in our ice...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Golf: DJGA season comes to a close at Pebble Creek

The DJGA Championship finished up at Pebble Creek in Bismarck, wrapping up another season of junior golf in North Dakota. Boys Leaderboard:1. Logan Schoepp – 1412. Champ Hettich – 1453. Max Palmer – 1464. Jordan Anderson – 1475. Kasen Rostad – 148 Girls Leaderboard:1. Anna Huettl – 1482. Lauryn Keller – 1603. Ava Kalanek – […]
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Larks#Home Games#The Mankato Moon Dogs#Nexstar Media Inc
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota’s ‘Worst Attraction’ Is An Hour Away From Rochester

It's just been named the Worst Attraction in Minnesota in a new online social media poll, and it's only an hour away from Rochester. Do you know what it is?. Thanks to the dedicated followers of Matt Surelee's Instagram page, we now know which attraction in each state has been voted as the worst. In case you don't know, this Business Insider story defines Matt Surelee as an internet content creator who has become somewhat famous online for creating a chart or graph and posting it to his account every day-- something he's been doing since 2017.
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

Glen Ullin rancher earns ND Leopold Conservation Award, $10,000

(KXNET) — Glen Ullin rancher Lance Gartner has been named the recipient of the North Dakota Leopold Conservation Award. He operates Spring Valley Cattle in Morton County. Gartner will receive the award, along with a $10,000 cash prize, at the North Dakota Association of Soil Conservation Districts November annual convention. The Leopold Conservation Award recognizes […]
GLEN ULLIN, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KFYR-TV

More North Dakota parents choosing to homeschool this year

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More North Dakota parents are turning to homeschooling. Throughout the pandemic, some families opted to keep their children home, which has continued this year. Joe Kolosky with the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction says they’ve been getting an influx of phone calls on homeschooling compared...
BISMARCK, ND
mnsenaterepublicans.com

Jasinski: helping Minnesotans with rising cost of living

As I talk to people around the district, a few issues still tend to come up in conversation after conversation: cost of living and crime and public safety are the ones I hear about most often. You have probably noticed that gas prices have started to come back down a...
MINNESOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

Capital A’Fair returns for 48th annual event

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One of the state’s largest art fairs returned to the State Capitol Grounds this weekend. The 48th annual Capital A’Faire, is an event put on by the Bismarck Art and Galleries Association. Vendors say the event brings people together from all over the country...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Ag inside and out: NDDA celebrates Farmer’s Market Week

This week is National Farmer’s Market Week — seven days dedicated to highlighting local agriculture. It’s a perfect time for farmers across the state to share home-grown meat and produce with the residents of their community. The North Dakota Department of Agriculture aims to use the time to not only celebrate these great growers but […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Learn about your Local Library with LibraryPalooza

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) – Has it been a while since you last visited the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library? Think the building is just for books? It might just be time for a return to the library, and there is no better time to do so than during their LibraryPalooza event. With this festival, the […]
BISMARCK, ND
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Romantic Things To Do In Bismarck For Couples

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Bismarck for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. Bismarck has plenty to offer if you’re looking for romantic activities. The city’s top attractions and date ideas for couples are included below. These events are open to everyone, from exquisite dining to the city’s sights.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Chad Isaak trial one year later: What happened in court on August 9, 2021

Introduction In April 2019, four people were killed in Mandan in what is considered one of North Dakota’s more notorious crimes. Several days later, Chad Isaak of Washburn was arrested and charged with the murders. After two years of court procedures and delays, Isaak’s trial finally began on August 2, 2021. Jury selection took two […]
MANDAN, ND
KX News

Statewide Housing Forum coming this fall

The North Dakota Housing Finance Agency will host an overview of the 2020 to 2025 Statewide Housing Needs Assessment this fall at a Statewide Housing Forum. The Assessment will provide an overview of North Dakota’s current housing conditions and important trends that impact the state’s housing dynamics. The state agency is in charge of providing […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy