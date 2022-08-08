Larks drop home series against Mankato
The Bismarck Larks entered Sunday with just three home games remaining in the regular season.
Sunday was the second of back-to-back games against the Mankato Moon Dogs. The Larks jumped ahead in the third inning of the final game of the series, but the Moon Dogs responded swiftly, winning the game 11-2.
