Columbus, OH

614now.com

This new Columbus-area winery is built on a historic sheep farm

Craig and Gail Castro weren’t sure what to expect when they opened their Sunbury vineyard to the public this past June. As it turned out, visitors ended up loving the picturesque site, known as The Vineyard at Porter Central, as much as the Castros. They also were big fans of the libations—the Castros ended up selling out of their keg cider that opening weekend June 17-19.
SUNBURY, OH
614now.com

From wood-fired pizza to serious sandwiches, here are the best new food trucks to try

While we’ve arrived at the back half of summer, there’s still plenty of warm weather left this year. Which means there’s still plenty of time to catch some great new food trucks. In a scene that’s constantly changing and growing, it can be difficult to keep up with what’s worth a stop, so we did the dirty work for you. And from fried chicken to gourmet sandwiches, you’ve got a full plate ahead of youz.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Japanese steakhouse and hibachi spot permanently closes

Daruma Japanese Steakhouse has shuttered one of its two locations. In a statement posted to Daruma Facebook account in late June, the eatery cited supply chain issues, labor shortages in addition to the current cost of food as reasons it had decided to close. Daruma was located at 5261 Westpointe...
HILLIARD, OH
614now.com

Anticipated Clintonville brewery opening next week in former Lineage location

While Clintonville recently lost Lineage Brewing, another popular Central Ohio craft brewery is ready to take over its former home. Combustion Brewing, which is currently located in Pickerington, announced its grand opening at the former Lineage space will be held on Aug. 13, from 11 a.m. until midnight. The brewery will be featuring 22 beers on tap for the event.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

OSU medical student dies during Pelotonia

An Ohio State University medical student participating in Pelotonia has died, the nonprofit said. According to a press release from Pelotonia, Mason Fisher, an OSU medical student who was participating in the massive fundraising ride passed away on Saturday. “It is with profound sorrow that we share that Mason Fisher...
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Massive 18-hole putting course and restaurant opens today in Polaris area

A new Lewis Center golf course and restaurant is letting you hit the greens, and soon enough, you’ll be able to eat your greens at the same time. Little Bear Golf Club, located at 1940 Little Bear Loop, will hold a grand opening celebration for its massive new putting 18-hole putting course and Bar & Grill today from 3-9 p.m.
COLUMBUS, OH

