Wyoming community rallies around family after 13-year-old with rare heart defect loses battle

WYOMING, Ohio — The Wyoming community is rallying around a family who needs their support after an eighth-grader born with a rare heart defect lost his battle. Brayden Otten, 13, entered Cincinnati Children's Hospital on May 11 for a routine procedure. Unexpected complications caused the Wyoming Middle School student to go into heart failure. He was placed on a transplant list, only to be taken off after getting an infection at the hospital. He died Aug. 5.
