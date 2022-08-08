WYOMING, Ohio — The Wyoming community is rallying around a family who needs their support after an eighth-grader born with a rare heart defect lost his battle. Brayden Otten, 13, entered Cincinnati Children's Hospital on May 11 for a routine procedure. Unexpected complications caused the Wyoming Middle School student to go into heart failure. He was placed on a transplant list, only to be taken off after getting an infection at the hospital. He died Aug. 5.

WYOMING, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO