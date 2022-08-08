Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wichitabyeb.com
Grand opening for Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux set for next week
A date has finally been set. Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux will officially open on Monday, August 15. Doors will open at 11 a.m. in the former Granite City building at 2661 N. Maize Road. Finally, after five years of being vacant, the space will have a new restaurant. They have long been planning a mid-August to early September grand opening. It’s rare a restaurant can stick to a tentative date, but it appears Walk-On’s will.
KAKE TV
'We're here if they need it': Hutchinson coach organizes fundraiser for Nickerson family
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE)- A Hutchinson High School softball coach and his family have organized a fundraiser for a Nickerson family whose lives were changed forever by a crash in Louisville, Kentucky last month. KAKE News has brought you updates on Coach Clayton Evans over the past year, and it's been...
sportsinks.com
Football in Kansas: Highly anticipated first season for KSHSAA sanctioned 6-Man football – headlined by Cunningham, Ashland, N. Valley, Natoma, Cheylin
Sports in Kansas will have in-depth previews on all nine classes, six-man to 6A, in the next three weeks. All per-game football statistics and per-game rankings from Conor Nicholl, SIK, along with databases from KPreps and Prep Power Index. Six-Man: Anticipation for first year of sanctioned KSHSAA six-man, early season-rematches.
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Wichita, Kansas
Planning a visit to Kansas? Set aside time in your itinerary to explore all the best things to do in Wichita. The largest city in the Sunflower State, Wichita offers travelers a wealth of family-friendly points of interest, making it a fantastic stop on any Midwest road trip. Brimming with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CDC: Dozens got sick after visiting Kansas splash park
GODDARD, Kan. (AP) — A new federal study said dozens of people got sick after visiting a splash park near Wichita, Kansas, last summer. The study by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that 21 people contracted Shigella bacteria and six others became sick with the norovirus after visiting the splash park at Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Goddard. Another 36 people reported gastrointestinal illnesses after visiting the splash park but didn't have lab tests confirming what caused their illnesses, according to The Wichita Eagle. At least four people were hospitalized afterward.
KAKE TV
Augusta man drowns in Nebraska
An Augusta, Kansas man drowned in a Nebraska lake last weekend. Nance County, NE deputies were called to a private lake south of Genoa Saturday afternoon. Witnesses said the victim, 79-year-old Wayne Mathias, was swimming approximately 100 feet from shore when he called for help and disappeared under the water.
KWCH.com
Hot today, heat breaks tomorrow
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Storm Team 12 Weather Alert Day: Dangerous Heat. Another hot day ahead of an approaching cold front that promises to knock temperatures back down to what is normal for early August. This break from the heat will only last a few days, before the heat returns to the Plains towards the end of the work week and next weekend.
Warning after Kansas woman bit by rattlesnake
It is not often that when we think of snakes in Kansas, we think of rattlesnakes, but there are in the state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KAKE TV
Well-known Wichita couple shares their Alzheimer’s story to raise awareness
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Alzheimer’s affects more than 55,000 people in Kansas and it kills one in three US senior citizens. Mark and Barbara Chamberlin spend their time these days relaxing, whether it's by the pool or traveling around the world. However now they're venturing into new territory, Alzheimer’s.
Missing Wichita girl was homicide victim in New Mexico
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A homicide victim found 37 years ago in New Mexico has been identified as a missing Wichita teenager. On Tuesday, authorities with the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office said the victim is 16-year-old Dorothy Harrison. It took DNA to finally make the connection. Now that they know her name and have […]
Cheap gas event held Monday in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Americans for Prosperity, a political advocacy group, is partnering with the JumpStart at Murdock and Broadway to sell gas for $2.38 a gallon for 90 minutes. The event happened at 2 p.m. Monday. Cars were lined all the way down to Central. It is part of AFP’s national “The True Cost […]
Kansas school districts get creative to address bus driver shortage
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The school year is just days away. Some area school districts do not have enough bus drivers. That’s why one local superintendent is trading out his office chair for the driver’s seat. From pay increases to better routes, many school districts are working hard to attract drivers. The superintendent of the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popular local food truck set to open new restaurant location in Kansas this month
A popular local food truck will be opening a new drive-thru store location in Kansas later this month. Read on to learn more. If you are a fan of Brazillian food, you'll be excited to learn that Brazita Bites is opening a new physical location with a drive-thru in Wichita later this month.
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County fishing docks in dangerous conditions
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some fishing docks in the Sedgwick County park could be hazardous to people. Eyewitness News received an email asking to look into the condition and what could be done to help. Some of the docks have boards uplifted, holes, and then there’s a couple that are...
Longtime Wichita restaurant that’s down employees will stop offering dinner service
The owners want to move toward retirement and haven’t been able to find enough staff since COVID-19
KWCH.com
Home heavily damaged in SE Wichita fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There were no injuries, but a southeast Wichita home suffered extensive damage in a Tuesday night house fire. Wichita fire crews saw heavy smoke throughout when they responded to the fire, reported a little before 8 p.m. in the 9600 block of East Mount Vernon, near Harry and Webb Road. Specifically, the home was in the 1900 block of South Stacey.
sunflowerstateradio.com
Who Will You See Live At The Kansas State Fair, Sept. 9-18 in Hutchinson?
Sat, Sept. 10 | Parker McCollum with Priscilla Block. Tues, Sept. 13 | Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry. Sun, Sept. 18 | Championship Dirt Track Auto Racing. Nex-Tech Grandstand is sponsored by Nex-Tech Wireless and Nex-Tech. Special Seating Areas:. MEL HAMBELTON FORD PARTY PIT. Want to party alongside the 2022...
KWCH.com
Severe drought levels impacting lawns and plants
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the heat, your grass may be looking a bit yellow. It’s a busy summer for Cathy Brady at Brady’s Nursery with multiple days hotter than 100 degrees. It’s causing issues for people’s trees, shrubs, gardens, and lawns. Nearly 30% of Sedgwick...
Wichita’s North Junction to have several closures
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will be closing parts of northbound I-135 this week as part of an overpass improvement project to improve traffic flow at Wichita’s North Junction. On Monday, KDOT will close the northbound I-135 exit to southbound I-235 until 3 p.m. Workers will use a crane to […]
Man behind MTWichita out for health reasons
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wayne Bryan, known to most local musical theater fans, will have to sit out the season finale of Music Theatre Wichita due to medical reasons. Bryan is considered the heart of MTWichita. It is his voice that you hear on MTWichita advertisements. He is also the one who greets the audience […]
Comments / 0