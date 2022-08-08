Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
HSFT Stop #43: Eupora Eagles
Eupora, MS (WCBI)- Eupora has been consistent the past two seasons finishing both with a 6-5 record. Taking the next step isn’t easy but it starts with the team’s mentality. “We challenge the guys to be a little mentally tougher and physically tougher in the off season so...
wcbi.com
Teacher of the Month
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mississippi State game-by-game predictions: ESPN's FPI projects Bulldogs' 2022 season
Mike Leach is ready to coach a new season with a fresh contract extension as he’s trying to get over .500 in his third season at Mississippi State. In 2 seasons in Starkville, Leach is 11-13 which brings his career record to 150-103 with previous stops at Washington State and Texas Tech.
wcbi.com
Partnership Middle school adds a furry friend to the attendance
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – As the new academic year starts, schools are largely putting the virtual world of the last few years behind them. One area campus is adding an extra feature to make its physical presence more welcoming to students. The Partnership Middle School in Starkville is adding...
wcbi.com
City of Columbus is speeding up the installation of speed bumps
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Columbus is speeding up the installation of speed bumps. Over the past few years, the traffic control features have been put in around town to slow speeders in residential areas. A new design and new materials are allowing public works crews to...
Starkville man sentenced in connection to 2019 death of mother
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced a Starkville man pled guilty in connection to the April 2019 death of his mother. Jeffrey Moore was sentenced on one count of culpable negligence manslaughter and one count of exploitation of a vulnerable person before Oktibbeha County Circuit Judge James Kitchens. The charges stem […]
wcbi.com
Clouds and Rain Through Thursday
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) –Another cloudy day with increased rain and storm chances, high temperatures will peak in the upper 80s. A weak cold front is on the way and will arrive late tonight/early into Thursday morning. Following the front, we’ll have drier air and lower rain chances. WEDNESDAY:...
breezynews.com
Aggravated Assault, Grand Larceny, and Many Burglaries in Attala and Leake
SAMANTHA H ALEXANDER, 28, of Ethel, Grand Larceny, ACSO. Bond $5,000. JENNARA D BOLLIN, 27, of Carthage, Warrant, CPD. Bond $0. TIMOTHY BRAY, 33, of Kosciusko, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, Failure of Convicted Felon to Register with Chief of Police / Sheriff, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, KPD. Bond $20,000, $10,000, $1,000, $1,000.
wcbi.com
Hot and Muggy Today, but Rain is on the Way
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Hot and humid through Monday, then slight cooling begins on Tuesday. Rain and storms are likely through Thursday. MONDAY: Hot and muggy start to the new work week, we’ll reach a high temp near 93 today with heat index values as high as 105 in some places. Showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Low temp: 72.
wcbi.com
Ackerman burglar broke into a Tobacco Shed
ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – An Ackerman burglar uses a garbage can to help make a clean sweep. Ackerman police say this man broke into a Tobacco Shed about 2:30 Tuesday morning. The thief was inside the store about 45 seconds before crawling out of the broken glass front door.
kicks96news.com
Drug Manufacturing and Felony Possession in Neshoba Arrests
RICKY LEON FILES, 67, of Preston, Manufacturing a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $50,000. TAMARA DOLAN FULTON, 43, of Philadelphia, Indictment X 2, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2. UNDREAL HAYES, 39, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, Hold for Investigations, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $0, $0. AMANDA LYNN HICKMAN, 39, of...
wcbi.com
Columbus School District’s leadership could be in for a change
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus School District’s leadership could be in for a change. The school board has called a special meeting for Tuesday night to discuss the superintendent’s employment. Dr. Cherie Labat has been leading the Columbus Municipal School District since June 2018. She came...
wcbi.com
Clark Family celebrates 55 years of Gospel music
ABERDEEN, MISS. (WCBI) – It was an afternoon of singing and celebrating a local gospel music family in Aberdeen. The Clark Family’s 55th Anniversary Celebration filled up the Aberdeen Community Center on High Street. Gospel groups from the region and even as far away as Memphis turned out for the event.
Mississippi officials investigating after two killed in accident involving motorcycle, four-wheeler
Two people died last week in a collision that involved a four-wheeler and a motorcycle. The crash happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. in Monroe County. WTVA in Tupelo reports that the collision happened on Old Wren Road. The drivers of both vehicles died in the accident, officials said. Monroe County...
wcbi.com
Columbus police continue to investigate four separate shootings
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police continue to investigate four separate shootings over the weekend that sent two people to the hospital. A man was shot in the arm in the 1900 block of 2nd Avenue North about midnight Saturday. The victim told police he heard gunfire as he...
Bond denied for man accused of murdering Ole Miss student
OXFORD, Miss. — A Mississippi judge denied bond for the man charged in the murder of a missing Ole Miss graduate. 22-year-old Sheldon Timothy Herrington, of Grenada, Miss., has been charged in the murder of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee, who was last seen July 8 in Oxford. Law...
wcbi.com
Frequent storm chances bring us into the 80s
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Chances for rain showers and thunderstorms persists through the next few days. Temperatures drop into the mid to upper 80s by Thursday and remain that way throughout much of the rest of the week. MONDAY: Highs hit the low 90s as more cloud-cover rolls into the...
kicks96news.com
Capital Murder, Armed Robbery, and Multiple Burglaries in Neshoba County
JERRY SPIVEY, 36, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. ALEX ANDREW TALBERT, 32, of Forest, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. MICHAEL RENWICK TARKINGTON, 36, of Fort Worth, TX, DUI – Other Substance. Bond $1,500. BOBBY THOMAS, 38, of Philadelphia, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $800. BRADEN...
wcbi.com
4 County Electric Power Association honored for keeping energy cost low
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- 4 County Electric Power Association is recognized for making energy costs more affordable. Tennessee Valley Authority honored the Columbus-based company with the North Star Award. This award is for organizations that help lower energy cost for underserved communities in their service area. 4 County also received accolades...
wcbi.com
Rain chances persist as weak cold front looms
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Thunderstorm chances through the next few days offer some possibility to add on to already excellent rain totals for the year. Temperatures cool into the mid to upper 80s off the back of this rain. A weak cold front Thursday keeps highs in the upper 80s to low 90s throughout the rest of the week.
