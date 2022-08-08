ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

247Sports

Training Camp Day 11: Mack Brown Q&A

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina has stacked three consecutive Top-15 recruiting rankings as Mack Brown enters the fourth season of his second tenure in Chapel Hill. That level of talent is finally shining through in training camp as competition is intense across a variety of position groups. Cornerbacks Tony...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

2022 UMass position group preview - Quarterbacks

Our position group preview series returns ahead of the 2022 season as the Minutemen of the University of Massachusetts look to forget a disastrous 2021 campaign and change their fortunes with a new but familiar face in charge of the program. Each group will get their own feature ahead of the season opener at Tulane on September 3rd.
AMHERST, MA
On3.com

L'Damian Washington: Who is the new Oklahoma wide receiver coach

Late on Sunday night, college football was struck with the sudden resignation of now former Oklahoma Sooners wide receivers coach Cale Gundy. L’Damian Washington now takes over in place of Gundy. Shortly after the news of Gundy’s resignation, first-year Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables released a statement in which...
NFL
247Sports

BREAKING: Hokies land intriguing Canadian edge rusher

Virginia Tech has added another commitment to the 2023 class with the addition of Canada native Ishmael Findlayter. The 6-foot 4-inch, 230-pound defensive lineman, who boasts a 6-foot 10-inch wingspan, committed to Virginia Tech moments ago over his other finalist Arizona State. He also held a scholarship offer from Vanderbilt,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
