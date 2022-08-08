ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

614now.com

This new Columbus-area winery is built on a historic sheep farm

Craig and Gail Castro weren’t sure what to expect when they opened their Sunbury vineyard to the public this past June. As it turned out, visitors ended up loving the picturesque site, known as The Vineyard at Porter Central, as much as the Castros. They also were big fans of the libations—the Castros ended up selling out of their keg cider that opening weekend June 17-19.
SUNBURY, OH
614now.com

Japanese steakhouse and hibachi spot permanently closes

Daruma Japanese Steakhouse has shuttered one of its two locations. In a statement posted to Daruma Facebook account in late June, the eatery cited supply chain issues, labor shortages in addition to the current cost of food as reasons it had decided to close. Daruma was located at 5261 Westpointe...
HILLIARD, OH
614now.com

Franklinton Black Lives Matter mural defaced

A Black Lives Matter memorial mural in Franklinton was vandalized over the weekend, leaving a local nonprofit to deal with the aftermath. According to a statement posted to the social media accounts of the Franklinton Arts District, multiple murals on the exterior of The Vanderelli Room and Chromedge Studios were defaced on Friday night.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Massive 18-hole putting course and restaurant opens today in Polaris area

A new Lewis Center golf course and restaurant is letting you hit the greens, and soon enough, you’ll be able to eat your greens at the same time. Little Bear Golf Club, located at 1940 Little Bear Loop, will hold a grand opening celebration for its massive new putting 18-hole putting course and Bar & Grill today from 3-9 p.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Anticipated Clintonville brewery opening next week in former Lineage location

While Clintonville recently lost Lineage Brewing, another popular Central Ohio craft brewery is ready to take over its former home. Combustion Brewing, which is currently located in Pickerington, announced its grand opening at the former Lineage space will be held on Aug. 13, from 11 a.m. until midnight. The brewery will be featuring 22 beers on tap for the event.
COLUMBUS, OH

