Milwaukee, WI

Reds defeat Brewers 4-2, record third straight series win

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Donovan Solano had a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2.

Solano, who also had an RBI double in the eight, had an RBI flyball in the 10th off Devin Williams (2-2) as the Reds won for the eighth time in 10 games.

Willy Adames and Keston Hiura homered for the Brewers. Hiura’s solo shot in the ninth tied the game.

Mike Brousseau made an error in the 10th that allowed the go-ahead run score for the Reds

IN THIS ARTICLE
