Time Out Global
Can you guess which is the world’s safest country right now?
It’s all very well living dangerously (who doesn’t love white-water rafting?) but sometimes, feeling safe can be really, really important. That’s especially true for solo travellers: safety can totally impact how you feel about a place. But given crime and violence isn’t exactly something tourism bureaus tend to advertise, it can sometimes be tricky to work out which places to travel are safe, and which are… less so.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
About 80,000 tourists reportedly stranded in China resort city after authorities declared it a COVID-19 hot spot
Some 80,000 tourists are stranded in the Chinese resort city of Sanya after authorities put the area under lockdown calling it a COVID hotspot.
Woman warns travellers about little-known housesitting rule after being deported from US
An Australian woman was denied entry to the United States after she revealed to border officials that she planned to housesit during her trip. Madolline Gourley, 32, of Brisbane, arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on 30 June at the start of what was meant to be a five-week pet-sitting holiday in the US and Canada, reported australian-denied-entry-at-us-border-deported-h253ih">traveller.com.au.
China-Taiwan news – live: Top Taiwan official found dead as China accused of attack simulation
A top Taiwanese defence ministry official was found dead on Saturday as the self-governing territory accused China of carrying out a “simulated attack” with the country’s warships and planes conducting missions in the Taiwan Strait.Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, died from a heart attack on Saturday in his hotel room, reported state media.The room had no signs of ‘intrusion’ and his family had a history of heart disease, said the official Central News Agency.Meanwhile, the defence ministry tweeted on Saturday that multiple Chinese craft conducted missions in the Taiwan...
Covid cruise nightmare: More than 100 people infected as virus breaks out on ship that's now docked in Sydney Harbour
A Covid outbreak has ripped through a cruise ship sailing from Queensland to NSW, leaving dozens of infected guests isolating onboard. More than 100 passengers and staff were infected on the Coral Princess as it travelled from Port Douglas in Far North Queensland to Brisbane on Sunday. The outbreak led...
British tourists to Spain shocked to find they must have at least £85 for every day of their holiday
British tourists visiting Spain may be required to prove that they have money totalling at least £85 for every day of their holiday due to Brexit.The move comes along with a host of new rules introduced after the UK left the European Union. These include British tourists being required to produce a range of documents when entering EU countries.Spanish border control staff are able to request proof that tourists have access to €100 per day during their stay, have a minimum of €900 (£766.94) money available in total, have an onward ticket and have accommodation booked.According to Spanish guidelines,...
CDC adds six destinations to COVID-19 'high risk' travel category
July 25 (UPI) -- Rising COVID-19 cases have prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to add six new countries to its high risk category, warning travelers to make sure they are up to date with all COVID-19 vaccines and boosters before visiting. Central American countries El Salvador and...
6 mistakes American tourists make when visiting Paris
Trying to see all the sights in one day and dressing too casually are mistakes Americans often make while visiting Paris.
I've lived in Singapore for 20 years, and there are 7 things tourists should never do when visiting the city-state
There are things tourists should never do in the city-state, like snacking in trains and sitting at a table with a pack of tissues on it.
Covid lockdown strands 80,000 tourists in 'China's Hawaii'
Around 80,000 tourists are stranded in the popular resort city of Sanya on China's tropical Hainan island after authorities announced lockdown measures to stem an outbreak of Covid-19.
Thousands stranded in China resort city amid COVID lockdown
Some 80,000 tourists are stranded in the southern Chinese beach resort of Sanya, after authorities declared it a COVID-19 hot spot and imposed a lockdown.The restrictions came into force on Saturday morning, as authorities sought to stem the spread of COVID-19 in the city on tropical Hainan Island. There were 229 confirmed cases on Friday and an additional 129 on Saturday. China's ruling Communist Party sticks steadfastly to a “zero-COVID” approach that is increasingly at odds with the rest of the world. A recent outbreak in Shanghai spread so widely that authorities locked down the entire city, China's largest,...
Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas
A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
British tourists complain they are being 'led like lambs to the slaughter' by holiday firms sending them to Crete resort hit by vomiting bug, with families stuck in their rooms for days
British holidaymakers say their breaks away to a luxury hotel in Greece have been ruined after they were hit by a sickness bug. Families complained they have been made to stay in their rooms for days at the plush Maritimo Beach Hotel in Sissi after dozens of holidaymakers felt sick and nauseous with vomiting and diarrhoea.
Deja-flu: China sounds alarm as 35 people fall ill with 'newly identified' Langya virus that is thought to have jumped from shrews
Doctors have raised the alarm over a brand new virus that has infected dozens of people in China. 'Langya' henipavirus — or LayV — was detected in 35 people in the country's eastern Henan and Shandong provinces. It belongs to a family of viruses that are known to...
Americans Warned About Travel To 3 More Destinations Due To COVID Risk
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has heightened the travel warning for Americans by adding three destinations to its "high" risk list as COVID cases in the locations rise amid the spread of the BA.5 variant. On Monday, Romania, Moldova, and St. Pierre and Miquelon were upgraded to...
CNBC
Hong Kong cuts hotel quarantine for overseas visitors to three days
Hong Kong is reducing the amount of time overseas visitors will need to serve hotel quarantine, from seven days to three starting Friday. After the quarantine, travelers will still need to serve four days of surveillance, either at home or in a hotel.
CNBC
Hong Kong cuts hotel quarantine for travelers to 3 days, plus 4 days of home medical surveillance
The 10 Best City Hotels in Central and South America
The multifaceted cultures and experiences of Central and South America hold a special appeal for travelers. As in past years, luxury resorts nestled amid bustling metropolises on the South American continent swept the category. Travel + Leisure readers voted for their favorite picks and applauded hotels' historic ties, central locations, and warm, welcoming service, from Buenos Aires to Guayaquil, Ecuador.
SFGate
China criticizes US chip law as threat to trade
BEIJING (AP) — China on Wednesday criticized a U.S. law to encourage processor chip production in the United States and reduce reliance on Asian suppliers as a threat to trade and an attack on Chinese business. The law signed this week by President Joe Biden promises $52 billion in...
