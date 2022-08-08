ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDSU

New Orleans coroner identifies little girl stabbed to death

A little girl who police said was stabbed and killed by her mother over the weekend has been identified. According to the Orleans Parish coroner, Paris Roberts, 3, was identified as the child who died. Her brother remains in critical condition, according to police. Roberts' preliminary cause of death was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Lootpress

New Orleans woman accused of stabbing her 2 kids, 1 fatally

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans woman is accused of killing her 4–year–old daughter and also stabbing her 2–year–old son. Janee Pedescleaux was arrested Sunday on charges of second–degree murder, attempted murder, and second–degree cruelty to a juvenile, New Orleans police said. Conviction on a second–degree murder charge would bring a life sentence.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Orleans coroner identifies multiple recent violent crime victims

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office on Tuesday (Aug. 9) identified several recent victims of violent crime. On July 29, officials say Dwayne Lloyd, 23, was found shot dead inside of a vehicle in the 10500 block of Curran Road around 1:49 p.m. Police released surveillance video images of a person of interest wanted for questioning.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Woman found shot to death near Central City, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle near Central City on Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 9), New Orleans police said. The victim’s identity and age were not immediately disclosed. The NOPD said officers responding to a report of a shooting found the woman...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Woman fatally shot on Earhart Boulevard in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a woman is dead after a shooting in Central City area of New Orleans on Tuesday afternoon. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened shortly before 12:21 p.m. in the 2300 block of Earhart Boulevard. Police say that a woman had been shot and was declared dead at the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Overnight shooting at in Thibodaux leaves one man injured

THIBODAUX, La. — Thibodaux police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in public housing on Monday night. According to reports, a man was shot in the Government Circle Housing Community around 9:30 p.m. on Monday. The victim was transported to a hospital to be treated for his...
THIBODAUX, LA
WWL

2 teen arrested, accused of stealing mail and using it to forge checks

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested two teenagers they say were stealing mail and using it to forge checks. Deputies were dispatched to a hotel in Terrytown after management had a problem with the two suspects. According to police, when deputies entered their hotel room they saw dozens of blank and freshly made fraudulent checks.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WDSU

Shooting in the Gentilly Terrace Neighborhood on Monday

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood that injured one man on Monday night. According to initial reports, a man sustained a gunshot wound to the body at the intersection of Clematis and Jonquil Streets around 8:13 p.m. The victim was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Off-duty cop robbed by teen boy in French Quarter, NOPD says

An off-duty cop was riding his bike in the French Quarter early Monday morning when a teen boy robbed him, New Orleans police said. The 23-year-old victim was in the 700 block of Saint Louis Street at around 2:56 a.m. Monday when a 16-year-old boy demanded his bike, police said. The man refused, and he and the teen got into a physical altercation, during which the teen stole his property from his person, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

