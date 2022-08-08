Read full article on original website
New Orleans coroner identifies little girl stabbed to death
A little girl who police said was stabbed and killed by her mother over the weekend has been identified. According to the Orleans Parish coroner, Paris Roberts, 3, was identified as the child who died. Her brother remains in critical condition, according to police. Roberts' preliminary cause of death was...
New Orleans woman accused of stabbing her 2 kids, 1 fatally
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans woman is accused of killing her 4–year–old daughter and also stabbing her 2–year–old son. Janee Pedescleaux was arrested Sunday on charges of second–degree murder, attempted murder, and second–degree cruelty to a juvenile, New Orleans police said. Conviction on a second–degree murder charge would bring a life sentence.
15-year-old arrested for attempted murder in Houma, suspect's parents turn him over to authorities
HOUMA, La. — Houma police have arrested a 15-year-old boy for being accused of shooting a 23-year-old man multiple times on Tuesday afternoon. According to police, the victim was traveling on East and Payne Street when the suspect started shooting at the victim, striking him and his vehicle multiple times around 2:15 p.m.
Former JPSO deputies plead not guilty to manslaughter in shooting death of Daniel Vallee
Two former Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputies charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of an unarmed motorist have pleaded not guilty in the case. Johnaton Louis, 35, and Isaac Hughes, 29, were arraigned Monday in Jefferson Parish Magistrate Court before Criminal Commissioner Patricia Joyce. Hughes and Louis, both on duty...
Orleans coroner identifies multiple recent violent crime victims
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office on Tuesday (Aug. 9) identified several recent victims of violent crime. On July 29, officials say Dwayne Lloyd, 23, was found shot dead inside of a vehicle in the 10500 block of Curran Road around 1:49 p.m. Police released surveillance video images of a person of interest wanted for questioning.
Cops search for person of interest in N.O. East homicide
Police in New Orleans are searching for a subject wanted for questioning in the ongoing investigation of a homicide that happened in New Orleans Eats on July 29.
Off-duty Louisiana police officer robbed while riding a bicycle
According to the NOPD, an off-duty officer was robbed while riding his bicycle in the 700 block of Saint Louis St.
4-year-old stabbed to death, 2-year-old hospitalized, NOPD arrests mother
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police have arrested a woman they say stabbed her two young children over the weekend. The incident happened in the 3100 block of Law Street, on August 7. Police say 31-year-old Janee Pedescleaux stabbed her 4-year-old daughter to death. Pedescleaux is also accused of stabbing...
Teens arrested after JP deputies seize several fraudulent checks in hotel room
TERRYTOWN, La. (WGNO) — Dozens of blank newly printed fraudulent checks were seized by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Tuesday, inside of a hotel room. Deputies announce two teenagers were allegedly arrested for the crime. According to deputies, the manager of a Terrytown hotel was reportedly having problems...
New Orleans mother accused of stabbing her own children was in custody battle, records show
NEW ORLEANS — Court records show 31-year-old Janee Pedesclaux was in a custody battle with the father of her children when police say she stabbed her two toddlers on Sunday, leaving her 4-year-old daughter dead. In the documents, it is revealed the father of the children had filed for...
Woman found shot to death near Central City, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle near Central City on Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 9), New Orleans police said. The victim’s identity and age were not immediately disclosed. The NOPD said officers responding to a report of a shooting found the woman...
Woman fatally shot on Earhart Boulevard in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a woman is dead after a shooting in Central City area of New Orleans on Tuesday afternoon. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened shortly before 12:21 p.m. in the 2300 block of Earhart Boulevard. Police say that a woman had been shot and was declared dead at the scene.
Overnight shooting at in Thibodaux leaves one man injured
THIBODAUX, La. — Thibodaux police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in public housing on Monday night. According to reports, a man was shot in the Government Circle Housing Community around 9:30 p.m. on Monday. The victim was transported to a hospital to be treated for his...
2 teen arrested, accused of stealing mail and using it to forge checks
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested two teenagers they say were stealing mail and using it to forge checks. Deputies were dispatched to a hotel in Terrytown after management had a problem with the two suspects. According to police, when deputies entered their hotel room they saw dozens of blank and freshly made fraudulent checks.
Tangipahoa Parish sheriff arrests 3 people accused of burying Hammond man in shallow grave
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish sheriff announced several arrests Tuesday in connection with a Hammond man's remains found in Husser. According to Chief Jimmy Travis, deputies began investigating the disappearance of Tywonne "Day-Day" Neal, of Hammond, on July 17. Travis said detectives were able to find the...
Shooting in the Gentilly Terrace Neighborhood on Monday
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood that injured one man on Monday night. According to initial reports, a man sustained a gunshot wound to the body at the intersection of Clematis and Jonquil Streets around 8:13 p.m. The victim was...
Woman killed in shooting at edge of Central City, New Orleans police say
A woman was killed in a shooting at midday Tuesday at the edge of Central City, New Orleans police said. The shooting, in the 1100 block of Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way, was reported to police at 12:21 p.m. The woman died at the scene, but her name and age were not immediately released.
'He's still not even coming!' 911 caller begs New Orleans police officer to stop French Quarter rape
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is looking into an unusual 9-1-1 call about a rape in plain sight on a French Quarter street corner on July 26 as well as an internal investigation into whether officers near the scene failed to respond to the passed out victim.
No explanation for cop in French Quarter refusing to help woman being raped
New Orleans Police are not saying why an officer apparently refused to help a woman being raped on a street corner in the French Quarter, despite a witness begging him to stop the apparent crime.
Off-duty cop robbed by teen boy in French Quarter, NOPD says
An off-duty cop was riding his bike in the French Quarter early Monday morning when a teen boy robbed him, New Orleans police said. The 23-year-old victim was in the 700 block of Saint Louis Street at around 2:56 a.m. Monday when a 16-year-old boy demanded his bike, police said. The man refused, and he and the teen got into a physical altercation, during which the teen stole his property from his person, police said.
